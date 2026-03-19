How to watch Penn State wrestling in session two of the NCAA Championships; who does each Lion face in round 2?
SEE LIVE UPDATES FROM SESSION TWO OF NCAAS HERE, PENN STATE FANS!
Original story:
CLEVELAND — Penn State wrestling is ready for session two at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. The Nittany Lions have all 10 starters still alive in the championship bracket. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team rolled through the opening session on Thursday afternoon. It picked up eight bonus point victories and amassed a 40-1 edge in takedowns en route to a big lead in the team title race. Click here for a full session one recap, including the up-to-date team score. Fresh brackets are here.
Learn how you can follow session two below. And, see who each Penn State wrestler faces next.
How to watch, follow Penn State wrestling in session two of the NCAA Championships
Session two, which features round two championship bracket action and also consolation bracket matches, starts at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN is carrying live coverage. And, you can stream every mat so you don’t miss a single Penn State match on ESPN+.
The Penn State Sports Network will be on the air with the prematch show at 6:40 p.m. ET for session two on Thursday. Longtime broadcaster Jeff Byers will be on the call. Click here to access the free LionVision feed.
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You can also follow along live and chat with other Penn State wrestling fans on Blue-White Illustrated’s The Wrestling Room forum. Access it by clicking here for live updates. An article on the BWI home page will have the latest updates, as well.
Who does each Nittany Lion face in round two?
Here’s the rundown:
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 17 Jett Strickenberger, West Virginia
133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 19 Gage Walker of Missouri
141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No.3 Brock Hardy of Nebraska
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 16 Jacob Frost of Iowa State
157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, PSU vs. No. 17 Luke Mechler of Wisconsin
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 16 Paddy Gallagher of Ohio State
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 16 Nick Fine of Columbia
184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 16 Rylan Rogers of Lehigh
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 17 Dillon Bechtold of Bucknell
285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 8 Ben Kueter of Iowa