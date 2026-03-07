How to watch Penn State wrestling in the 2026 Big Ten Championships semifinals, plus Braeden Davis updates
Penn State wrestlers will have a wrestler in nine of 10 weight classes during the semifinal round of the 2026 Big Ten Championships. The Nittany Lions went 9-1 in Saturday afternoon’s quarterfinal round to set the stage for tonight at the Bryce Jordan Center. Before the semis, consolation bracket action will take place, featuring 141-pound Penn State junior Braeden Davis.
Updates from Davis’ matches will come in this post in the next paragraph when available.
Update: Davis won his first consolation mate by fall in 36 seconds to keep his tournament going.
Then, we will have complete coverage of the semifinal round, which starts at 7 p.m. ET. That round features Luke Lilledahl (125 pounds), Marcus Blaze (133), Shayne Van Ness (149), PJ Duke (157), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Levi Haines (174), Rocco Welsh (184), Josh Barr (197), and Connor Mirasola (285).
Read a complete recap from session one here. And, below, review how to watch and follow Penn State wrestling in the semifinals.
Big Ten tournament schedule
The schedule is as follows (all times eastern):
Saturday
5 p.m. — Session 2 (consolation bracket action), B1G+
7 p.m. – Session 2 (Semifinals), BTN
Sunday
12 p.m. – Session 4 (Consolation Semifinals, 7th-Place Matches), B1G+
4:30 p.m. – Session 5 (1st-, 3rd- and 5th- Place Matches), BTN
How to follow Penn State wrestling at the Big Ten tournament
BTN+ is streaming the start of session two exclusively. Big Ten Network then picks up the semifinals. The TV window runs from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET.
Top 10
- 1New
Trimmings
5 recruits PSU must host
- 2
Big Tens
How many champs for the Lions?
- 3New
4-stars set OVs
See the names to know here
- 4New
Penn State depth chart
Offensive backfield
- 5
PSU at PIAAs
5 connections in semis
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The Penn State Sports Network will be on the air with its pre-tournament show at 4:40 p.m. Longtime broadcaster Jeff Byers will be on the call. ET. Click here to access the free LionVision feed.
You can also follow along live and chat with other Penn State wrestling fans on Blue-White Illustrated’s The Wrestling Room forum. Access it by clicking here for live updates.
Who will each Penn State wrestler face first on Saturday night?
All matches are semifinals unless otherwise noted. And, a reminder: The number beside each wrestler’s name is his Big Ten seed, not his national ranking.
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 4 Jacob Moran, Indiana
133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 5 Drake Ayala, Iowa
141 pounds: No. 6 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 12 Danny Pucino of Illinois (consolation round two)
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 4 Lachlan McNeil, Michigan
157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU vs. No. 3 Kannon Webster, Illinois
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs. No. 5 Andrew Sparks, Minnesota
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs. No. 4 Carson Kharchla, Ohio State
184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State vs. No. 4 Brock Mantanona, Michigan
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU vs. No. 5 Luke Geog, Ohio State
285 pounds: No. 4 Cole Mirasola, Penn State vs. No. 1 Taye Ghadiali, Michigan