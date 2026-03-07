How to watch Penn State wrestling in the 2026 Big Ten Championships semifinals, plus Braeden Davis updates

Penn State wrestlers will have a wrestler in nine of 10 weight classes during the semifinal round of the 2026 Big Ten Championships. The Nittany Lions went 9-1 in Saturday afternoon’s quarterfinal round to set the stage for tonight at the Bryce Jordan Center. Before the semis, consolation bracket action will take place, featuring 141-pound Penn State junior Braeden Davis.

Updates from Davis’ matches will come in this post in the next paragraph when available.

Update: Davis won his first consolation mate by fall in 36 seconds to keep his tournament going.



Then, we will have complete coverage of the semifinal round, which starts at 7 p.m. ET. That round features Luke Lilledahl (125 pounds), Marcus Blaze (133), Shayne Van Ness (149), PJ Duke (157), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Levi Haines (174), Rocco Welsh (184), Josh Barr (197), and Connor Mirasola (285).

Read a complete recap from session one here. And, below, review how to watch and follow Penn State wrestling in the semifinals.

Big Ten tournament schedule

The schedule is as follows (all times eastern):

Saturday



5 p.m. — Session 2 (consolation bracket action), B1G+

7 p.m. – Session 2 (Semifinals), BTN

Sunday

12 p.m. – Session 4 (Consolation Semifinals, 7th-Place Matches), B1G+

4:30 p.m. – Session 5 (1st-, 3rd- and 5th- Place Matches), BTN

How to follow Penn State wrestling at the Big Ten tournament

BTN+ is streaming the start of session two exclusively. Big Ten Network then picks up the semifinals. The TV window runs from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET.

The Penn State Sports Network will be on the air with its pre-tournament show at 4:40 p.m. Longtime broadcaster Jeff Byers will be on the call. ET. Click here to access the free LionVision feed.

You can also follow along live and chat with other Penn State wrestling fans on Blue-White Illustrated’s The Wrestling Room forum. Access it by clicking here for live updates.

Who will each Penn State wrestler face first on Saturday night?

All matches are semifinals unless otherwise noted. And, a reminder: The number beside each wrestler’s name is his Big Ten seed, not his national ranking.

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 4 Jacob Moran, Indiana

133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 5 Drake Ayala, Iowa

141 pounds: No. 6 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 12 Danny Pucino of Illinois (consolation round two)

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 4 Lachlan McNeil, Michigan

157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU vs. No. 3 Kannon Webster, Illinois

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs. No. 5 Andrew Sparks, Minnesota

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs. No. 4 Carson Kharchla, Ohio State

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State vs. No. 4 Brock Mantanona, Michigan

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU vs. No. 5 Luke Geog, Ohio State



285 pounds: No. 4 Cole Mirasola, Penn State vs. No. 1 Taye Ghadiali, Michigan