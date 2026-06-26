How will Penn State wrestling, and its lineup, be impacted by the new NCAA eligibility model in 2026-2027 and beyond?

Penn State wrestling has long used redshirts to best set its lineup. Those days are over now, though, thanks to a new NCAA eligibility model. Most are probably aware of it by now, but in case you are not, it boils down to this: the age-based system put into place for the 2026-2027 school year and beyond earlier this week says that “The Division I Cabinet on Tuesday unanimously approved a sweeping overhaul of eligibility rules for student-athletes, permitting Division I student-athletes up to five years of eligibility if they enroll in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday.”

In other words, Olympic redshirts are out. So are medical redshirts. And, obviously, regular redshirts are, as well.

Before we get into what it means for future lineup construction, let’s note which Penn State wrestlers will get an extra year of eligibility under the new rules. That list includes Luke Lilledahl, Marcus Blaze, PJ Duke, and Braeden Davis, since none of them has redshirted yet during their time in State College. Others could join this list as schools have until July 31 to submit medical redshirt claims under the old rules. After those are considered, they will not be available again moving forward. Finally, we should note that two-time NCAA champ Levi Haines, who is out of eligibility, could join the various lawsuits from Class of 2022 athletes like himself who are petitioning for an extra year under the new system as well. He does not seem like the type to do that. But, the option does exist.

Now, let’s dive into the lineup situation. There are many examples of Penn State maximizing its lineup by using redshirts to keep its starting pool stocked for as long as possible. PJ Duke wrestling at 157 pounds in 2025-2026, while Tyler Kasak took a year off, is one recent example. Davis was going to be in a similar spot until he had to come off the bench to fill in for Aaron Nagao. There are countless other instances from previous years, as well.

Those days are now behind the Penn State program, of course. The good news for Lions fans is that legendary head coach Cael Sanderson and his staff are not surprised by this news and have proven to be the sport’s top strategists for more than a decade. The bad news is that it makes lineup logjams harder to solve, which could lead to more transfers following the 2026-2027 season. That will resolve itself in time. But it’s easily the biggest way the new rules could impact Penn State.

The program has never had an issue with letting starting spots sort themselves out in the room, which led to the best wrestler taking the mat in most situations. In others, a well-timed redshirt could put 1A in the lineup this year and 1B in the lineup next year, which kept both around for a longer period of time. Now, everyone will have five attempts to win five national titles, and thus, the juggling act is no more, and no one is going to want to sit out.

Will it spell the eventual end to the Penn State wrestling dynasty? Some online would like you to think that. But it’s putting the cart well before the proverbial horse. All told, the Lions will continue to collect talent at a high level. And the reasons why Sanderson’s side has had so few transfer losses over the years, which are led by wrestlers believing that being at Penn State equals their best chance at reaching their college and post-college dreams, still exist. With that said, the new rules will undoubtedly lead some to decide that actually getting into a starting lineup elsewhere is now more paramount than that. And that will be the biggest challenge Penn State and other top programs face moving forward.

Now, let’s get into the 2026-2027 lineup

Saving the best for last, right?

The new eligibility rule creates a ton of fascinating potential battles up and down the Lions’ lineup. While Connor Mirasola, based on the fact that he wrestled 125-kilograms in freestyle earlier this year, was probably going to battle his brother Cole for the Penn State starting heavyweight spot this year regardless, he absolutely will now. Class of 2026 signee Elijah Brown enters the fray, too, though he might need a year regardless of the eligibility rules to be ready to compete as a college heavyweight. But, maybe not?

Class of 2026 signee Jayden James, who could have previously put off competing as a freshman to possibly bulk up for a spot in 2027-2028, now figures to try and earn a starting spot wherever he can. And, that could put him up against PJ Duke and/or Tyler Kasak for the job at 157 pounds.

Then, what happens with Haines’ currently vacant spot at 174 pounds? Keeping the caveat with him from above in mind, but not focusing on it, could Duke or James try to go up to win the 174-pound job over Will Henckel or Asher Cunningham?

The new rule also makes the situation at 133 and 141 pounds fascinating. Class of 2026 signee Sam Herring joins a crowded field that includes Marcus Blaze, Masa Ono, Braeden Davis, and Nate Desmond. This may be the group most impacted by the lack of redshirts moving forward.

There is plenty of time to make these lineup decisions. But, there should be a bigger number of Penn State starting lineup battles in 2026-2027 than usual.