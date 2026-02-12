How will Penn State's injuries at linebacker change the Nittany Lions' outlook this spring?
Penn State’s linebacker room this spring is set to look a lot different under new assistant Tyson Veidt this spring. That’s not even taking into account that the team’s two top holdovers at the position, Tony Rojas and Alex Tatsch, are expected to miss spring ball while recovering from injuries suffered in the fall. The pair will still be a key part of Veidt’s quick rebuild over the next few months, however.