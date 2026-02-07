'I think we feel as good about that room as any room': Which position group is Penn State coach Matt Campbell talking about?by: Greg Pickel2 hours agoGregPickelRead In AppFirst-year Penn State football head coach Matt Campbell, right, walks into Beaver Stadium for a top-five Big Ten ice hockey game against Michigan State in Beaver Stadium on January 31, 2026, in State College. (© Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Penn State football coach Matt Campbell feels very good about a specific group of Nittany Lions. Here's why.