If Penn State football was for sale, what might it cost to buy it?: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for July 30 include the Lions’ spot on The Athletic’s list of hypothetical valuations for Power Four teams, headlines of the day, and more.

While the exercise is hardly simple, the outlet’s Matt Baker put together a straightforward formula to come up with a price tag for what each program might hypothetically fetch on the open market. It reads as follows:

“We used actual transactions in professional leagues to compare a team’s sale price with its average revenue. We treated the SEC and Big Ten like NFL and NBA franchises (which have higher ratios of revenue to sales price). The ACC and Big 12 were more like MLB and NHL clubs (which have lower ratios). In addition to using financial numbers reported by the schools themselves, we also considered factors such as brand power, demographics and conference realignment to settle on our valuation. The full methodology is at the bottom.”

Penn State is at No. 10. Its valuation is $1.4 billion, up from 1.2 billion in 2025.

“The Nittany Lions also reported a spike in football revenue ($33 million) after their CFP semifinal run in 2024,” Baker writes. “Our bean counters are in wait-and-see mode regarding the coaching change from James Franklin to Matt Campbell while Penn State is in the midst of a $700 million renovation to Beaver Stadium. This valuation is the same as CNBC’s valuationfor the bottom MLB team, the Miami Marlins.”

Texas leads the list at $2.46 billon. Ohio State ($2.3B), Notre Dame ($2.1), and Michigan ($2) also clear the $2 billion threshold. The only other Big Ten team in the top 10 is USC. It comes in at No. 7 with a $1.6 billion valuation.

You can read the full story here. The rest of today’s newsstand is below.



Penn State headlines of the day

Matt Campbell explains why Penn State isn’t chasing recruiting rankings for 2027 class: Snyder, BWI

Penn State will eventually have a jersey patch sponsor; here’s what Pat Kraft said about it: Pickel, BWI

Top Penn State player quotes from Big Ten Media Days: Mouser won’t call a game ‘scared’ and more: Pickel, BWI

How keeping a popular assistant helped Penn State coach Matt Campbell in recruiting: Gorney, Rivals

Quote of the day

“Our take on this is, we’re going to make sure we’re maximizing the revenue potential. You can’t rush into those types [of deals] because there’s really no market, right? But yeah, we are exploring it all, and we’re doing our due diligence on what the real value is. Obviously, our jerseys I believe are the most iconic in all of sport, but this is the new reality. We have to find other avenues to generate more revenue, and this is a very, very valuable asset. And we have to move cautiously in that space.”

—PSU AD Pat Kraft on his department looking into adding a jersey patch sponsor in the future