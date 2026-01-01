If Penn State needs a New Year’s Resolution, here's one: Refresh the Beaver Stadium game day experience to start the Campbell era

For the 17th time in Penn State football history, a new year begins with a first-time head coach. Matt Campbell officially took over a few days ago following Terry Smith’s interim reign through the Pinstripe Bowl. The former Iowa State head coach has been making decisions since early December, of course, but the end of the 2025 season is one box that had to be checked to end the James Franklin era fully, even if he’s been gone since October. Reaching 2026 is another. And all of that has now happened.

We write all of that to write this: As the Nittany Lions start a new chapter in the Lasch Building, its leaders there and across the sprawling athletic department overseen by athletic director Pat Kraft should also consider starting a new chapter in the game-day experience book at Beaver Stadium. Some might argue that the time to do that is in 2027, when the 107,000-seat venue is fullly renovated on the west side. I’d argue that’s a season too late for such a New Year’s resolution.

Change is hard. Especially at Penn State. Many aspects of how the place operates require no further explanation beyond ‘that’s how it’s always been.’

The Beaver Stadium experience on game day is no different.

The pregame ‘mic man’ dates back to at least 2009. We’re not sure when his ‘ARE YOU READY FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER’ bit started, but it feels just as old. Kanye West’s ‘Power’ (trust me, you know it) was released in 2010 and is still a Penn State staple. I have few doubts that there is a fresher alternative to playing ‘Tell me Something Good’ before every video replay decision is announced. Can a limit be added to the use of the ‘MAKE SOME NOISE!!’ button? The list could go on and on. But, I’d prefer you tell us some of the Beaver Stadium “traditions” you’d change inside The Lions Den forum.

I realize some will strongly disagree with any changes to the way Beaver Stadium operates on game day. Others will make their latest plea for less loudspeaker noise and more play from the band. Though, good luck finding that at most sports stadiums these days. Another group will likely recommend waiting a year until temporary seating is out and new seating is in.

The problem is this: Penn State plays a pretty lousy home schedule this year on paper. The start of the Campbell era should draw fans in regardless. But, it’s still already hard enough to get fans to commit to the cost of attending seven home games. Spicing up what they see, hear, and feel during their time in the stadium — which watching a new product from a new coaching staff and what will be wa new-ish roster — would give them another reason to spend it.

The opener with Marshall on Sept. 5 is still 247 days away. New Year’s resolutions do not need to be accomplished on the first day of 2026. But, there’s little doubt, at least in this writer’s mind, that committing to refreshing Penn State fans’ game day experience is one the school should consider.