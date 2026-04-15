Injury sidelines Penn State DE Mason Robinson for 2026 season

In the wake of an offseason filled with significant turnover, the defensive end position has been one of intrigue for the Penn State football program this spring.

With Dani Dennis-Sutton off to the NFL, transfers out including Zuriah Fisher, Chaz Coleman, Jaylen Harvey, Mylachi Williams, Daniel Jennings, Enai White, and Cortez Harris, additions via the transfer portal in Ike Ezeogu and Alexander McPherson, and the retention of only four scholarship players at the position, the Nittany Lions have significant questions to answer ahead of the 2026 season.

Following a new season-ending injury to a veteran defensive end, Penn State will have one fewer option with which to answer them.

Mason Robinson, a 6-foot-3, 257-pound redshirt junior, will miss the entirety of the 2026 season, a program spokesperson confirmed to Blue White Illustrated on Wednesday morning. Lions247 first reported the news.

A former three-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, Robinson carried the nation’s No. 652 overall ranking in the Class of 2023 and was tabbed the No. 60 edge rusher in the country. The latest development stands as yet another setback in a career derailed by injuries.

Through his first three years in the program, Robinson has yet to play a game snap for the Nittany Lions. The former McDonogh product was anticipated to have a role during the 2025 season, projected as high as a second-team opportunity, but spring setbacks carried into the start of the campaign as he continued to deal with nagging injuries.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell evaluates DE position

Now sidelined again for what’s expected to be the entirety of the 2026 season, Robinson will be unable to aid a defensive end group already grappling with uncertainty.

Meeting with reporters Tuesday morning, head coach Matt Campbell was asked to address the situation as the Nittany Lions move through the back half of spring practice. Striking an optimistic tone about the potential within the room, he rattled off a list of options assistant coach Christian Smith will evaluate.

“Alex McPherson… played a ton of reps at Colorado. He actually started against us last year when we played them out there,” said Campbell. “When you watch and you see what Yvon (Kemajou) did. Obviously, you had to go back a year and watch what Max Granville did, but you saw Max working in the weight room. Then obviously, Ike (Ezeogu). Ike’s a guy that you talk about a guy that has maybe flashed every single day so far.

“Obviously you saw LaVar (Arrington). We talked about Jackson (Ford) last time. He’s a guy that continues to grow and probably flashed maybe a little bit sooner than maybe we would have even known as a freshman. But that room’s got some really talented players.”

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