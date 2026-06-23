Inside Matt Campbell's Vision for Penn State | Exclusive BWI Interview Breakdown

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell sat down with Blue White Illustrated earlier this month for an exclusive interview. Reporter Nate Bauer spoke with the new head man of the Nittany Lions and discussed what he learned from the interaction on today’s BWI Live Show. Join us at 10 a.m. to hear Bauer’s reaction and highlights from his series of articles on the interview. Plus, we’ll discuss another season projection for Penn State, discuss the latest Penn State recruiting news, and take your questions during the BWI Mailbag.

Join us live to be part of the action! We’ll take your questions and comments from the live chat during the show and discuss the best during the Mailbag. If you haven’t yet, subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel right now and enable notifications, so you don’t miss any of our special summer content, including interviews with the Penn State coordinators.

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell sits down with Nate Bauer

It’s been seven months since Matt Campbell took the job at Penn State in the early days of December 2025. During the first six weeks, Campbell had to speed-run program building on multiple levels to ensure he wasn’t left without a program. Earlier this month, he sat down with Bauer to discuss the fruits of those efforts and the context in which he and his staff built this team.

We’ll also discuss the intersection of Campbell’s build-and-develop strategy with NIL. How does the new leader of the program view the money-focused worldview of the new college football landscape? We’ll discuss his thoughts on that, plus the team’s outlook for this upcoming season.

Next, we’ll take an outsider’s perspective on the Nittany Lions. Bill Connelly of ESPN released his season prediction for Penn State last week in his SP+ rankings. What did he have to say about Campbell’s efforts to build a competitive team? We’ll discuss.

It’s been a busy week of recruiting information after a brief slowdown last week. On Sunday night, Penn State picked up a critical piece of the 2027 class when four-star linebacker Case Alexander committed to the program. We’ll discuss the impact of that commitment in Fitz’s Recruiting update and at the start of today’s show.

The team will also find out its fate at cornerback with three-star Texas prospect Dhillon McGee. What does Fitz know about the situation heading into his announcement on Wednesday night? He’ll give fans a lay of the land.

Finally, we’ll discuss the latest on Penn State’s outstanding recruiting decision from top remaining prospects.

BWI Mailbag

We save the best for last every Tuesday, and today is no different. Join us for the BWI Mailbag to end the show! We’ll be discussing your thoughts and questions in the live chat, plus select questions from the BWI Mailbag thread on the site. Today, we’ll be explaining the new five-for-five rule, D’Anton Lynn’s ability to corral mobile QBs, and commonalities among the Class of 2027. Want to discuss something else? Join us!