Inside Penn State wrestling’s fast-start formula: How first periods helped fuel the Lions' dominant dual season

A common question you’ve heard, and will hear, asked over the next month as the 2025-2026 college wrestling season concludes is this: Is this the best dual meet team of the Cael Sanderson era? The Nittany Lions beat Princeton 50-0 last Friday to secure their 15th and final win of the regular season. Penn State put up some impressive numbers during the year. Among them are:

–A program-record eight shutouts;



–A cumulative regular season points mark of 630 for and just 39 against.



–Penn State has seven undefeated starters out of 10. They won 139 of 150 dual meet matches this year, and lost only 11.



–Nittany Lion wrestlers were 39-4 against Big Ten opponents;

–PSU won its 15 matches by an average of just over 39 points.

“We have a special thing going here,” Sanderson said earlier this month.

To break down just how impressive the year-to-date numbers are and how they were created, BWI is focusing on two scoring scenarios. The first is how well Penn State did in the first period of matches this season. The second, which will post later this week, looks at how many extra wins and/or bonus points Nittany Lion wrestlers accumulated during the final minutes of a match and/or after regulation.

Penn State often builds quick leads and keeps them

If you found yourself thinking throughout the course of the regular season that Penn State wrestlers often build a lead and keep it, you’re right. The Lions led 117 of 150 matches after the first period and went 116-1 in them, with the only loss coming from Braeden Davis, who was pinned by Nebraska’s Brock Hardy following a fast start in the first period. Twenty-five of the team’s 150 dual meet first periods ended in a tie, and eight saw a Penn State wrestler trail. The Lions went 23-10 in those matches, equalling a nearly 70 percent winning percentage despite not leading after three minutes.

Penn State also had 14 first period finishes; 11 were by fall, while heavyweight Cole Mirasola netted all three of the team’s technical fall stoppages before the second period.

Last but not least, by our count, Penn State wrestlers outscored their opponents 548-86 in the first period, and led by an average of roughly three points after one.

Who are the best Nittany Lions in the first period?

Unsurprisingly, defending 165-pound champ Mitchell Mesenbrink leads the way. The Hodge Trophy favorite was 14-0 in the first period this year (one match was forfeited). Levi Haines, the 174-pound Penn State senior, was second with a 14 firsr period leads. And Luke Lilledahl, Marcus Blaze, Nate Desmond, Rocco Welsh, Josh Barr, Aaron Nagao, and Joe Sealey did not suffer a first period defecit.

What does it all tell us?

It’s no secret that Penn State might have its most dominant team of the Sandereson era in 2025-2026 from a dual meet perspective. It may not have 10 All-Americans like last year’s team did. But, it was incredibly dominant from start to finish during the regular season. The numbers back it up.