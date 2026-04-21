Instant recap: Penn State coach Matt Campbell press conference

Getting better

Go through everyone individually. Get a synopsis of where these players are right now. Are there gaps they can do a great job of the next 12 weeks? Starts next week. Get aligned with going through every player and coach and here’s what the next 12 weeks need to look like. Then go through players, formations, plays. How do they build around what they know, and what they project they can be. It’s something they look forward to as coaches. Baseline pass protection, pass game scheme, run. Same on defense. Base, fronts, how to expand. Third down, goal line, red zone. Had to be simple through the spring. If you can really evaluate your team now and put the right pieces together, gives you opportunity to move forward.