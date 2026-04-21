Instant recap: Penn State coach Matt Campbell press conference
Penn State head coach Matt Campbell met with reporters on Tuesday morning following the latest spring practice. What’s new as the Nittany Lions get set for Saturday’s Blue-White Practice in front of fans at Beaver Stadium?
Paraphrased topics and answers from Campbell on Tuesday morning, here:
Penn State head coach Matt Campbell press conference updates
Amarion Jackson:04/21/2026 11:30:49 AM
Was committed at Iowa State. Felt like he was a dynamic athlete. Initially committed as a receiver. Felt he had a chance to be a great safety. Had some injuries and didn’t know what depth would be for the spring. Take first six days of spring ball, start him at receiver, and didn’t move him back to safety. He’d done that well. Dynamic player with opportunity to push to play as a true freshman. Plays fast for a young player. Excited to see him grow through camp.
Getting better04/21/2026 10:23:09 AM
Go through everyone individually. Get a synopsis of where these players are right now. Are there gaps they can do a great job of the next 12 weeks? Starts next week. Get aligned with going through every player and coach and here’s what the next 12 weeks need to look like. Then go through players, formations, plays. How do they build around what they know, and what they project they can be. It’s something they look forward to as coaches. Baseline pass protection, pass game scheme, run. Same on defense. Base, fronts, how to expand. Third down, goal line, red zone. Had to be simple through the spring. If you can really evaluate your team now and put the right pieces together, gives you opportunity to move forward.
Depth at QB04/21/2026 10:22:49 AM
It’s interresting, to say the least. The biggest thing that has been a positive is Rocco getting healthy. Will see Rocco in 7-on-7 on Saturday and have some drives. Alex Manske is back on campus. It’s a monumental win for them. Where they want him to be going into summer. And Connor Barry coming out of nowhere. What you would expect from a guy that has played college football. On the other side of it, there is a lot of youth, and they’ve had youthful days and youthful moments from guys that should still be in high school. That room in general will pay dividends for Connor to get those reps so by fall camp, should be better in QB room.
WR coach Kashif Moore04/21/2026 10:22:26 AM
He’s done a great job. That’s a really young group without Chase and Brett. All freshmen and redshirt freshmen. That room has great potential for growth. That group starting to identify a mentality of how to block the perimeter. Will need to continue to grow to be able to play at the level that is needed from them.
Koby Howard04/21/2026 10:21:57 AM
Young, talented player. Could see that in practice for bowl. Then his game reps toward the end of the season. Koby has great potential. His thing is consistency. Works really hard. Made some big plays last weekend. It’s about consistency and doing all the little things really well.
Assessing progress of spring practice:04/21/2026 10:21:42 AM
Some really good things. The emphasis is how. When walking off the field and having 75 team reps last Saturday, evaluating kids. who can do what. How do they practice? What do they have? Some of that is still cloudy without top two quarterbacks and some receivers. Starting to get a foundation of what they’ll do on both sides of the ball. Coaches and kids have done a good job.
Plan for Saturday’s Blue-White Practice:04/21/2026 10:21:07 AM
Got into the stadium on Saturday, which was huge. Had a really great practice. Some driving, team situations. A lot of rinse and repeat. Neat for the kids to experience the fans. Some big eyes last weekend. Opportunity to do that with fans this weekend is big. Critical reps for this team. First 20-25 minutes of normal practice, some inside run, 7-on-7, and then the bulk of the day will be driving. Different areas of the field.