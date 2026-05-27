Is Marcus Neal Penn State's Next Great Safety? | White Out Update & Safety Room Preview

The Penn State football team will get news soon about when it will play certain opponents in the 2026 regular season. Will this news lead us closer to a confirmed White Out game for the upcoming football season? We’re discussing the upcoming news, previewing the Penn State safety room, plus taking your questions today on the BWI Live Show.

Join us today at 10 a.m. on YouTube to be part of the show! We’re highlighting questions from the BWI Mailbag thread, but we will also take your questions live during the show to be part of the action. Drop your thoughts and questions in the live chat, and we’ll answer the best ones live!

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We’ll learn the kick times of the first three games of the season sometime today when Fox, ESPN, and CBS announce the Week 0-3 lineup for the college football season. Reporter Greg Pickel gives his best indication of what he thinks will happen based on what he’s read. We’ll also discuss the opportunity to get a better sense of what the White Out game might be based on the information we learn from other teams during this release.

Safety position reset

Pickel also wrote about the team’s safety position and the reset under new coach Deon Broomfield. He went through the roster to try to make sense of what the position will be like this upcoming season. He also asked an important question we’ll discuss on today’s show. Can Marcus Neal be the next great Penn State safety? The team had developed a long history of high production and NFL draft picks at the position under Anthony Poindexter. Can Broomfield keep the tradition going with an entirely new cast of players? We’ll discuss.

BWI Mailbag

Finally, we’ll open up the BWI mailbag to discuss what’s on your mind! Today’s featured questions dig into the Penn State offense. Will Taylor Mouser’s offense have more complex and sophisticated passing concepts compared to Andy Kotelnicki’s? We’ll discuss the big picture and the details of that topic. We’ll also break down the most over-discussed and under-discussed topics of the Penn State offseason.

Want to talk about something else we didn’t mention? Join the BWI Live show chat and ask your questions! We’ll answer the best ones during the show!