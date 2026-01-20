Is Penn State Built to Win in 2026? Roster, Portal & CFP Takeaways

The Penn State Nittany Lions football team brought in 50 new players over the last two months to radically reshape the team for the future. First-year head coach Matt Campbell assembled his roster quickly, with a big emphasis on retaining key players from the former roster. Today, we’ll discuss how all of that went, plus we’re recapping the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Is there something Penn State can learn about the way you can win in college football from Curt Cignetti? We’ll discuss the major takeaways from how they got it done in the biggest moments, going undefeated and winning a championship.

We’ll also give you a quick recruiting update. Penn State will host Junior Days this weekend, throwing its weight fully into the 2027 recruiting cycle now that the portal window is officially closed for entry. Finally, we’ll review where the team stands from a construction standpoint this offseason.

Join us today at 10 a.m. on YouTube! Want to discuss a player or prospect with the show? Join the live chat to give your thoughts! Be sure to check out our content as we go throughout the offseason by subscribing to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel. Enable notifications so you don’t miss any breaking news or intel from the staff!

Indiana wins the national championship: Reactions

Not only did Indiana repeat as the dark horse Big 10 team in 2025, but they also became the favorite on the way to an undefeated national championship run. What are the most important traits of the team’s success that other coaches and programs can emulate? We’ll discuss what we took away from the Hoosiers championship win over Miami.

Next, we’ll discuss the latest transfer portal movement from Miami and Indiana this morning and we’ll discuss where Penn State stands in the portal acquisition phase of its team-building process. Can they add more players if quality talent becomes available from either team? Will they try? We’ll discuss the “well, technically” portion of the portal.

Of course, the majority of this offseason’s changes are done. With that in mind, we’ll discuss Penn State’s most important portal acquisitions this year.

The team is barreling towards its first Junior Day of the 2026 offseason and needs to make up ground in the recruitment of 2027 prospects. We’ll discuss the biggest name that’s interested in joining the team this weekend for its first event in Happy Valley. Reporter Sean Fitz will tell fans the latest on what’s up with five-star running back Kemon Spell.

Finally, we’ll recap the team’s makeup by grade. Does the team have enough balance between current and future talent to make it work now and in the future? Is the model of retention and development dead? We’ll discuss.