Is Penn State Losing Another Commit? + OV Recap/Preview | Camp #2 Standouts

It’s a big week for the Penn State football recruiting department. The staff hosted its first official visit weekend of the year last week and is in the midst of camps to try and find the next group of Nittany Lions for 2027 and beyond. The pace doesn’t slow down becuase tomorrow, they will host the next round of targets for 2027. We’ll be covering all of that on the BWI Live Show today at 10 a.m. Also, not all the news is good. Will Penn State lose a second defender from the class this week?

Join us to discuss those topics and more on today’s show! We’ll be taking your questions live throughout the hour-long discussion with recruiting reporter Ryan Snyder. We’ll be taking your questions throughout the hour-long conversation with the live chat function on YouTube. If you haven’t yet, subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel right now! If you enable alerts, you’ll receive updates when we go live, post interview or commitment videos.

Penn State OV weekend Recap

It’s been a few days, but last weekend’s official visits still loom large in the recruiting conversation. However, before we get to the good news, we need to discuss the fallout on the other end. Four-star cornerback Semajay Robinson decommitted from the program shortly after leaving campus, flipping to Virginia. Now, there are some rumblings that another long-time commit may flip. Is that the case? We’ll discuss.

Next, we’ll discuss the information and feedback about the rest of the uncommitted players who arrived on campus. Is Penn State going to get receivers Deshawn Hall and Khalil Taylor across the line? What about the current commit, Jamir Dean? That trio of players represents a big investment from the team’s recruiting efforts at the position. Does the further they get away from the visit mean a worse chance of committing? Sndyer and Fitz will discuss the latest information and feedback they’ve gotten.

Official Visit #2 Preview

Next, we’ll discuss the upcoming official visit and the players who are coming to campus to check out the program. We’ll give fans the most important information about the next round of national visitors to campus. Does three-star cornerback Dhillon McGee’s visit mean even more now after the decommitment from Robinson?

Camp #2 Recap

Penn State held its second prospect camp of the summer on Wednesday afternoon, with a larger contingent of players visiting campus this week than last. We’ll have a recap of the top performers and standouts from the event, including which players earned offers from the staff. Plus, check out highlights of the one-on-ones from the end of camp on the YouTube stream.