Is Tony Rojas Penn State's Best Defensive Player? | Season Preview & D'Anton Lynn

The Penn State football team is just weeks away from the start of fall camp, and we’re getting you ready for the season with our 2026 Season Preview magazine. On today’s BWI Live Show, we’ll recap two of the articles in the magazine by discussing Nate Bauer’s conversation with linebacker Tony Rojas. Then, we’ll dive into our exclusive chat with new Penn State defenisve coordiantor D’Anton Lynn. Of course, we’ll also be taking your questions and comments live on the show! Join us at 10 a.m. on YouTube or on replay wherever you get your podcasts.

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Tony Rojas breakout season incoming?

Today, we’re focusing on the Penn State defense. We’ll start the show with Bauer’s feature on Rojas from the season preview magazine, which you can order right now! Nex,t we’ll discuss the highlights of Bauer’s conversation with the redshirt junior defender and what he made of his interaction with Rojas. Finally, we’ll also hear from Lynn on what he thinks he can do with a player who has Rojas’ talent.

From there, we’ll discuss the linebacker position and some of the reporting that we’ve done in the last few weeks on how the defense will operate this season, based on Lynn’s comments.

Penn State has NFL mindset under D’Anton Lynn

Next, we’ll discuss the exclusive interview we did with Lynn, which you can check out here on the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel. He sat down with us for a roughly half-hour conversation at the end of June to discuss his transition back to Happy Valley and his defensive philosophies that will shape the upcoming season.

Today, we’ll take excerpts from that conversation and discuss them on the show. WE’ll highlight Lynn’s approach to the defensive end room and the shift we’ve seen from that spot this offseason. We’ll look at the safety room, how Lynn builds his defense in their image, what he thinks the strengths of this 2026 unit are, and more. Join the show today to hear our expanded thoughts on the Penn State defensive leader’s comments.

BWI Mailbag

Finally, we’ll discuss the most important topic on today’s show: your questions! Join us for the live chat and ask your questions throughout the show. We’ll be taking your questions and comments throughout the hour-long converation but we’ll save the best questions to feature in the mailbag to end the show.