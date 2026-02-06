It's Aloha Friday, and recognizing it is new Penn State assistant Ikaika Malloe's way of bringing some of Hawaii to State College

Twitter was still five years from being born when new Penn State defensive line coach and run game coordinator Ikaika Malloe and his wife, Tara, arrived in Macomb, Ill., in 2001. The Waimanalo, Hawaii, native and four-year letter winner at Washington took his first full-time job there as Western Illinois’ special teams coordinator and defensive line coach following a graduate assistant stint with the Huskies. The couple was as far from home as they’d ever been, which led to Tara Malloe suggesting a tradition, one that continues today on Ikaika’s Twitter page, via a simple question:

“Why don’t we bring Hawaii here?”

They did exactly that by celebrating Aloha Friday.

The concept of Aloha Friday is simple: “The whole point of a happy Aloha Friday was to see if you can give back more than you receive as you go into a weekend,” Ikaika Malloe said Wednesday.

Hawaii.com describes the tradition, which dates back to the 1960s, as follows:

“The tradition began as a way to make aloha shirts acceptable business attire, but it quickly grew into something much more significant. Today, Aloha Friday is celebrated not just in Hawaii but around the world, as people embrace the idea of ending the week with a sense of joy and gratitude. Whether you’re in Honolulu or halfway across the globe, you can join in the celebration by wearing an aloha shirt, taking a moment to relax, and wishing those around you a happy Aloha Friday.”

Malloe brings Aloha Friday to Penn State

Ikaika Malloe readily admits that social media is not a strength. He said during the Lions’ winter media day on Wednesday that, “I’m not really good at social media. You’ll find out that I only post on Fridays because I actually have a theme that I can fit, you know.”

That did not stop his first Twitter post from State College after joining Matt Campbell’s first Penn State staff from exploding. Natually, it celebrated Aloha Friday. Above an attached photo of him standing on the second floor balcony of the Lasch Building, Malloe wrote:

“1st Happy Aloha Friday in Happy Valley!! GOD is good man!! I am grateful and thankful! Another opportunity to change lives, and be the best example we can! May we all have an opportunity to shine a positive light on someone today!!

1st Happy Aloha Friday in Happy Valley!! GOD is good man!! I am grateful and thankful! Another opportunity to change lives, and be the best example we can! May we all have an opportunity to shine a positive light on someone today!! #GYMR #GODBLESS #YESSSAH #WEARE pic.twitter.com/DQouBRqxCQ — Ikaika Malloe (@MalloeMalloe) January 9, 2026

The post was shared 127 times, liked by 2,800 users, and viewed by 162,000 people. By comparison, his Jan. 2 Aloha Friday celebration announcing his decision to join Campbell’s staff racked up a still very good but not in the same ballpark 31, 574, and 41,000, respectively.

“It started to trend,” Malloe said. “That’s because of the fans here. That ain’t because of me, you know.

“I’ve always been doing it. But I was shocked when somebody said you didn’t do the happy Aloha Friday, this Friday, and I actually blew it. I was like, ‘Man, I forgot about that.’ But I didn’t know it hit that hard. And it’s kind of cool. It’s kind of cool to see everybody react that way.”

Malloe, who was the UCLA defensive coordinator until Deshaun Foster was fired in early 2025, enters his 29th season as a college coach at his ninth different school in 2026. He has put multiple players in the NFL, headlined by Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Vita Vea. He comes to Penn State two years removed from working with new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn with the Bruins. His task is not easy, as Penn State has to largely retool its defensive line from a year ago. Malloe will work hand in hand with new edge rushers coach Christian Smith, who comes from Northwestern.

There will be plenty of time down the road to judge his on-field product, of course. For now, his new tradition grades out as an A+ and will be something for Penn State fans to watch for on social media each Friday.