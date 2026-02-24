It’s official: Kashif Moore is the new Penn State football wide receivers coach

Penn State has officially named Kashif Moore its next wide receivers coach. The UCONN alum and New Jersey native joins head coach Matt Campbell’s staff from Colorado State, the school he followed former Huskies head coach Jim Mora to following the 2025 season. Moore replaces Noah Pauley, who left the Lions after only a couple of months on campus to take a job with the Green Bay Packers. Reports of Moore’s hiring first broke about a week ago.

Moore’s claim to fame to date in his coaching career is mentoring former Biletnikoff Award finalist Skyler Bell. During his senior season with the Huskies, Bell was fourth at the FBS level with 101 receptions. His 1,278 receiving yards were second nationally. And, he caught 13 touchdown passes. That figure ranks No. 3 nationally for the 2025 season.

Moore coached for several seasons with the Huskies after a stint as Albany’s running backs coach. He is a 2011 UCONN alum and former team captain who caught 126 passes for 1,699 yards and 13 touchdowns during his career.

A Burlington, N.J., native, Moore spent multiple years bouncing around NFL teams before taking to the sidelines as an assistant coach at Conrad High School in Connecticut.

“I saw a path to coaching towards the end of my professional playing career as I wanted to be in a servant leadership role within the sport of football,” Moore told UCONN’s official website in 2024. “I was able to take some of the experiences I gained from UConn and apply them to our current players who are now sitting in seats I once sat in.”

See Matt Campbell’s first Nittany Lions staff

Sixty people are now listed under Campbell in the Penn State staff directory. You can see the full list below, and also where they were last year. A * indicates that the person was on the Nittany Lions staff in 2025.

Penn State position coaches and coordinators

Terry Smith – associate head coach, cornerbacks* (read more)

Taylor Mouser – offensive coordinator/tight ends coach (Iowa State; read more)

D’Anton Lynn – defensive coordinator (USC; read more)

Justin Lustig – special teams coordinator* (read more)

Ryan Clanton – offensive line coach (Iowa State; read more)

Deon Broomfield – secondary (Iowa State; read more)

Jake Waters – quarterbacks coach (Iowa State; read more)

Ikaika Malloe – defensive line coach (UCLA; read more)

Tyson Veidt – linebackers coach (Cincinnati; read more)

Savon Huggins – running backs coach (Boston College; read more)



Christian Smith – Edge rushers coach (Northwestern; read more)



Kashif Moore – Wide receivers coach (Colorado State; read more)

Analysts​

Note: Read bios about each new name below by clicking here.

Dan Connor – assistant linebackers coach*

Jordan Lucas – assistant cornerbacks coach*

Trace McSorley – assistant quarterbacks coach*



Matt Colangelo – assistant special teams coach*



DeOn’Tae Pannell – assistant defensive line coach (Austin Peay)



Sheldon Croney – assistant running backs coach (Central Michigan)

Shawn Collins – quality control for defense (Iowa State)

Beau Freyler – quality control for offense (Iowa State)

Ryan Gent – quality control for offense (Iowa State)



Jake Landry – offensive analyst

Jackson Scott-Brown – Assistant offensive line coach (Iowa State)

Sam Seonbuchner – Assistant tight ends coach (Iowa State)



Rory Walling – Assistant special teams (Iowa State)



Matt Caponi – Senior defensive analyst (North Texas)

Xavier Jackson – Offensive quality control (Iowa State)

Penn State recruiting department​

Note: Read more about each new name below by clicking here.

Derek Hoodjer – General manager (Iowa State)

Jack Griffith – Assistant general manager (Cincinnati)



Will Reimann – Assistant general manager*

Trent Slattenow – Director of Player Personnel (Iowa State)

Kelli Fogt – Director of Football Operations (Iowa State)



Brad Frandsen – Director of Football Creative Content (Iowa State)

Xavier Quigley – Director of College Scouting (Iowa State)

Jace Heacock – Recruiting assistant (Iowa State)

Justin Cummings-Morrow – Recruiting NIL operations (Iowa State)

Alan Zemaitis – Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel*

Naz Oliver – Recruiting Coordinator*

Gabby Mazzie – Recruiting Coordinator*

Nittany Lion administrative and support staff​

Note: Read more about each new name below by clicking here.

Skip Brabenec – Chief of Staff (Iowa State)

Brooke Anderson – Administrative Assistant to Head Coach (Iowa State)

Amber Giese – Assistant AD for Football Player Development (Iowa State)

Jayrone Elliott – Director of Football Player Relations (Iowa State)

Jordan Hill – Director of Player Development*

Angie Hummel – Administrative support assistant*

Jevin Stone – Video Director*

Blake Yunker -Assistant Video Director*

Penn State strength and conditioning staff/medical staff​

Note: Read more about each new name below by clicking here.

Reid Kagy – Director of Football Strength and Conditioning (Iowa State)

Aaron Hillmann – Director of Sports Performance Operations (Iowa State)

Joe Resendez – Director of Football Sports Medicine (Iowa State) (read more)



Brad Solomon – Director of Football Nutrition (Texas)



Jonnee Sulzberger – Assistant football nutrition.

Ben Moortgat – Director of Speed and Performance Science (Iowa State)

Lucas White – Assistant strength and conditioning coach (Iowa State)

Jalyn Baker – Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach (Iowa State)

Brandon Pietrzyk – Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning (Iowa State)



Shawn Facione Jr. – Assistant strength and conditioning coach (LSU)

Zach Brigham – Athletic trainer



Sam Lopez – Athletic trainer

Haley Sledge – Athletic trainer