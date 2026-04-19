Jamison White decommits from Penn State continuing roster reset

The anticipated reset of Penn State’s men’s basketball roster extended its reach on Saturday evening. This time, it even hit a Nittany Lion not yet on campus.

Jamison “Jamo” White, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward from East St. Louis, announced his decommitment from the program. He signed his letter of intent in November as Penn State’s lone Class of 2026 signee but will be released to pursue other opportunities, Blue White Illustrated has learned.

Rated as a three-star in the Rivals Industry Ranking, with ESPN tagging him with four-star status, White was a riser throughout the recruiting cycle. Originally committing to Penn State as the No. 294 overall prospect in the Class of 2026 – checking in at No. 46 among power forwards – he climbed steadily by the cycle’s finish.

Cracking into the top 200 nationally, he now ranks No. 195 overall and No. 27 at his position. He also finished the cycle as the No. 2 overall player in Illinois.

“Jamo is a versatile forward whose skill, physicality and hard-playing mentality meshes perfectly with our team culture and style of play,” said Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades upon White’s signing. “He will fit seamlessly into our program both on and off the court, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our basketball family.”

White rose quickly thanks to his summer performances with Brad Beal Elite on the AAU circuit. He was a key piece of the program’s run through Peach Jam, helping secure a second tournament title in as many years to cap the season.

According to Rivals senior national basketball recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, White represented an intriguing addition to the Nittany Lions’ class.

“Jamison White is a strong and physical player, someone who understands leverage and is able to carve out space in his area. He has big, strong hands and is a solid area rebounder,” Shaw said. “White is a below-the-rim big man, and it will be interesting how he is used defensively as somewhat of an undersized option. He can stretch the floor when his feet are set as a smooth shooter with range.”

Over eight games on a roster of just seven players with Brad Beal Elite, he averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He shot 46.5 percent from the field while going 10-for-22 from beyond the arc. His offensive strengths include catch-and-shoot opportunities and attacking the rim with straight-line drives.

“While he struggles at times to finish in traffic,” continued Shaw, “he is an efficient player who can stretch the floor and does not shy away from physicality.”

White picked up his Penn State offer on July 17 amid a surge of interest that included Kansas State, George Mason and Vanderbilt, in addition to existing offers from Iowa and Saint Louis. Marquette and Providence were also among programs showing increased attention.

White is the son of former NBA player Jahidi White, a Georgetown product who spent seven seasons with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Bobcats.

Where things stand for Penn State

Guards Jay Rodgers, Reggie Grodin, Roberts Blums, Brant Byers

Wings Roko Prkačin, François Wibaut, Chris Lotito

Bigs Ivan Juric, Sasa Ciani, Tibor Mirtic

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