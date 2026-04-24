Justin Houser, portal-bound Penn State big, lands with FGCU

Originally expected to redshirt, Penn State true freshman big man Justin Houser was pressed into action during Big Ten play due to frontcourt injuries. He appeared in 18 games, averaging 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in six minutes per game. His season high came with seven points against eventual national champion Michigan.

“The kid’s not afraid. He’s just got to continue to grow up and mature and get bigger and stronger. But the kid’s not afraid,” said Rhoades. “He has a skill to shoot the ball as a 7-footer. He’s starting to finish better against contact. And he’s getting his nose in the mix.

“He needs another great spring and summer in the weight room, getting bigger and stronger and more flexible. Those are the type of 7-footers who, a year from now, two years from now, three years from now, turn into really good players. That’s what we expect of Justin.”

Those expectations will now be held elsewhere.

After entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, Houser chose to continue his career with former Penn State head coach Pat Chambers at Florida Gulf Coast University in a move announced Friday afternoon. Houser is the sixth player from the Nittany Lions’ 2025-26 roster to choose a transfer portal destination.

Among a group that carried 11 “scholarship” players last season, only Ivan Juric remains for the Nittany Lions heading into the 2026-27 season. Point guard Kayden Mingo chose to continue his career at Baylor, Freddie Dilione is heading to Georgia, Mason Blackwood is going to St. Bonaventure, and Dominick Stewart is going to Richmond.

Where things stand for Penn State

Guards Jay Rodgers, Reggie Grodin, Roberts Blums, Brant Byers

Wings Roko Prkačin, François Wibaut, Chris Lotito

Bigs Ivan Juric, Timothy Oboh

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