Key questions for Penn State wrestlers heading into NCAAs: Breaking down who's a lock and more at 165-285 pounds

Penn State has seven No. 1 seeds for the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships, which start Thursday in Cleveland. Four of them come in the final five weight classes, headlined by two Nittany Lions seeking their second titles, while the other two are in search of their first.

After looking at the top questions facing head coach Cael Sanderson’s team in the first five weight classes (you can read that story here), we’re moving on to a look at 165-285 pounds.

1. Will Cole Mirasola finish inside of the top eight?

Based on the brackets, if Penn State is going to become the only team to ever have 10 All-Americans in consecutive seasons, it will need Braeden Davis to outperform his No. 14 seed at 141 pounds, as we wrote about on Monday, and Cole Mirasola to do better than his No. 9 seed at heavyweight, while everyone else does as or mostly as expected.

Mirasola’s final placement will not be fully decided by what should be his second match of the day on Thursday. But, it will be significantly impacted by it.

Assuming the Nittany Lion can beat Cooper Barket of Duke and that eight-seed Ben Kueter of Iowa can do the same opposite Alex Semeneko of Brown in round one, the two should meet in round two. The Hawkeye beat the Penn State redshirt freshman in the Big Ten consolation semifinals by decision, 2-0, two weekends ago. During the regular season, Mirasola beat Kueter by decision, 4-3.

The winner of this likely Thursday night matchup will likely get run over by tournament 285-pound top seed Yonger Bastida of Iowa State in the quarterfinals. But, they will still be one step closer to the podium. The loser, on the other hand, will need to navigate one additional round of consolation action, where anything can happen.

All told, Mirasola (nor Kueter) has an easy path to being an All-American by finishing inside of the top eight. But the winner of the rubber match should have a better path to do so.

Either way, we expect the Penn State wrestler to hit the top eight.

2. How many Penn State wrestlers will win their first NCAA titles?

Rocco Welsh and Josh Barr have both been a win away from a national title. The former, the No. 1 seed at 184 pounds this year, lost in the 174-pound finals to former Penn State starter Carter Starocci back in 2024 while at Ohio State. He moved up to 184 for the 2024-2025 season with the Buckeyes, and did not lose a match during what was ultimately a redshirt season. He is similarly undefeated so far in his first season at Penn State, albeit with a few close calls.

Barr, on the other hand, has not lost since falling to Iowa’s Stephen Buchanan in last year’s 197-pound national final. He is 19-0 this year with a perfect bonus rate in 2025-2026, and is the weight’s No. 1 seed. His closest match this year was a 9-1 major decision over Little Rock’s Stephen Little, the NCAA tournament’s three seed, in the Penn State wrestler’s third match back from injury in early January.

Welsh is on record saying he will need to unlock his offense to win his title. Most believe he has the best draw of any wrestler in any weight class. Barr, then, towers over most of the field, and many are salivating for a title bout with No. 2 Rocky Elam of Iowa State.

Expect most to predict that each Nittany Lion will finish first. And, it’s a safe bet that at least one of the two will, and not bad bet to say that both will.

3. Are Haines, Mesenbrink, a lock to win their second titles?

Levi Haines, the Lions’ only starting senior, can become a four-time All-American this weekend. He aims to go out on top as the 174-pound champion and is the top seed and heavy favorite to do so. Mitchell Mesenbrink still has one more NCAA Tournament in front of him. After winning his first title last year at 165 pounds, he returns as a massive favorite to repeat and become a three-time All-American.

Anything can happen during a wrestling match. Mesenbrink is as close to a lock as possible to stand on the top podium spot. Haines isn’t far behind him, though he has had some closer matches this year against top foes in his bracket. Both are still perfect against the 2026 field, however. And, barring injury, something shocking would have to happen for either to not win a title.