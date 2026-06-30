Kraft: Penn State 'producing results' amid facilities transformation

Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft began his tenure in August 2022 identifying a fundamental problem within the department. The Nittany Lions were enjoying success in a variety of sports, but a pressing issue loomed large over the immediate and long-term health of the program.

“We have facility needs. So we have to fix our facilities. Point blank,” he told BWI at the time. “Our facilities right now – and mainly for our Olympic sports – are woefully inadequate. We’ve got to build a men’s and women’s soccer facility. It’s unacceptable. The training room situation and the weight room situation. I’m not talking about palatial estates. I’m talking about the bare minimum to give our athletes what they need. So that is a priority.”

Set to complete his fourth year in the seat, Kraft wrote Tuesday that the long-term investments made to address those needs are now beginning to yield dividends.

In an open letter marking the end of the 2025-26 fiscal year, Kraft detailed a wave of facilities projects completed or underway that he says are shaping Penn State’s continued success on the field and in the classroom.

“The investments we’re making are producing results across every corner of Penn State Athletics,” Kraft wrote.

At the heart of that investment, Penn State’s estimated $700 million revitalization to Beaver Stadium continues to progress. With the program releasing to fans Tuesday morning new views from the top of the newly constructed upper deck on the west side, Kraft also provided an update on where the project stands and its vision for the future.

“We’re creating a game day experience worthy of the greatest fans in college sports,” he wrote. “Expanded concourses, modern amenities, upgraded premium spaces, enhanced technology and improved accessibility will ensure Beaver Stadium remains one of the most iconic and intimidating venues in America for decades to come.”

The project comes as Penn State football has undergone its own transition under new head coach Matt Campbell, while also producing eight NFL Draft selections in April.

Beyond football, Kraft pointed to results across the department that he says reflect the impact of sustained investment in Penn State’s other sports.

A wrestling dynasty continued under Cael Sanderson with yet another national championship. Women’s hockey’s first Frozen Four. Men’s lacrosse notching a Big Ten Tournament title. Women’s volleyball delivering yet another NCAA Tournament berth. Women’s lacrosse returning to national prominence under new head coach Kayla Treanor.

Within that landscape, Kraft wrote of the intent that continues to guide Penn State Athletics forward.

“Every decision we make is rooted in a simple purpose: providing our student-athletes with every opportunity to succeed while positioning Penn State Athletics to pursue championships across all 31 sports for generations to come,” he wrote. “The momentum is real. The future is bright. And we’re just getting started.”

Within a rapidly evolving college sports landscape, it’s a future in which Kraft is determined to see Penn State lead.

Click here to read the full letter.

Talk about it with our premium members in the Lions Den message board, here.