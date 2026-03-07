Landon Sidun, a 2027 Penn State wrestling commit, pushes closer to joining an exclusive club by winning second PIAA title

HERSHEY — A year ago at this time, Norwin High junior and Penn State Class of 2027 commit Landon Sidun was on the sidelines during the PIAA Wrestling Championships with a broken hand. A year earlier, he won his first state title at 114 pounds. Sidun was on track to possibly win his second when the injury ended his sophomore season early. Instead of sulking, he worked on what he could until he healed. Speaking with BWI last summer, Sidun said he felt he was a better wrestler coming off the setback.

Saturday here at the Giant Center, he put the finishing touches on proving it.

Sidun won his second state title, and first at 121 pounds, when he took out Connellsville junior Tommy Gretz in the Class 3A finals by technical fall, 17-0, in the second period. Sidun picked up a quick first period takedown before earning a quick escape and then takedown in the second. From there, he tiled Gretz for two nearfall points to build a 9-0 lead midway through the second period. A few more tilts led to early stoppage.

“I just felt like this weekend, I was really primed,” Sidun said. “Had to get back what’s mine.

“It’s awesome to be back. It’s crazy. The place is crazy. When you’re wrestling, there are so many fans. I’d be lying to you if I said it didn’t hurt [to miss states last year], but I felt like that gave me fuel for this season to come out and do what I did.”

For his career, Sidun is now 124-3. As a junior, he went 50-1, including 35 triumphs by either fall or technical fall.

The Penn State commit is now on track to chase entry into an exclusive club as a senior. According to FLO, only three Keystone State grapplers have ever won three PIAA titles. Sidun now sits one title away from joining that group.

Sidun is one of five Penn State connections to win a medal at this year’s PIAA Championships. Fellow Class of 2027 commit James Whitbred, of State College, was fifth in the 152-pound Class 3A bracket. Class of 2026 signee Braiden Weaver of Altoona finished fifth in the 133-pound 3A bracket. Class of 2026 signee Elijah Brown won his second 3A state title at 215 pounds. And, Class of 2029 recruit Teag Sanderson was third at 172 pounds during his first state tournament.

Complete results for Penn State connections at the 2026 PIAA Wrestling Championships

Landon Sidun, 121 pounds, Norwin High, Penn State Class of 2027 commit:

R1: Won by technical fall over Tommy Oswald of Lower Dauphin, 17-2, in 2:37

QF: Won by major decision over Nico Emili of Bethlehem Catholic, 13-3

SF: Won by decision over Dominick Morrison of Hatboro-Horsham, 7-6, in TB2

F: Will face Tommy Gretz of Connellsville

Braiden Weaver, 133 pounds, Altoona High, Nittany Lions Class of 2026 signee:

R1: Won by decision over Mason Whitney, Abington Heights, 1-0

QF: Won by major decision over Drew Scherer of Boiling Springs, 12-1

SF: Lost by fall to Wilmont Kai of Whitehall

Consolation semifinal: Lost by decision to Mason Whitney of Abington Heights, 3-2

Fifth place match: Won by decision over Drew Scherer of Boiling Springs, 5-0, to finish fifth

James Whitbred, 152 pounds, State College Area, Penn State Class of 2027 commit:

R1: Won by technical fall over Jared Gonzalez of Notre-Dame Green Pond, 17-1, in 2:39

QF: Won by major decision over Kevin Mallon of Central Bucks West, 14-5

SF: Lost by technical fall to Gabriel Ballard of Northampton, 17-2

Consolation semifinal: Lost by decision to Luke Knox of Perkiomen Valley, 11-6

Fifth-place match: Won by decision over Zack Jaffe of Kennett, 4-1, to finish fifth

Teag Sanderson, 172 pounds, State College Area, Class of 2029 and son of Cael Sanderson

R1: Won by technical fall over Dustin Hoover of Ephrata, 16-1, in 2:43

QF: Won by decision over Elijah Simak of Nazareth, 7-3

SF: Lost to McKaden Speece of Wilson by major decision 14-6 and falls into the consolation bracket

Consolation semifinal: Won by decision over Christian Burd of Hershey, 8-4

Third place match: Won by decision over Brock Frable of Southern Lehigh, 11-5, to finish third

Elijah Brown, 215 pounds, Belle Vernon, Nittany Lions Class of 2026 signee

R1: Won by fall in 34 seconds over Kaleb Dumin of Boyertown

QF: Won by technical fall over Sawyer Ermigiotti of Pennridge, 15-0, in 44 seconds

SF: Won by decision over Decker Bechtold of Owen J. Roberts 4-1

F: Won by decision over Paxton Hunt of Garnet Valley, 1-0, to win gold