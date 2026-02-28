Skip to main content
Penn State
Join Now

Late rally lifts Penn State to 71-69 upset over Iowa

nate-mug-10.12.14by: Nate Bauer26 minutes agoNateBauerBWI
late-rally-lifts-penn-state-upset-over-iowa
Feb 28, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (5) attempts a three-point shot as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Brendan Hausen (15) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Two clutch free throws for Freddie Dilione, as part of a 9-2 run, lifted Penn State to a 71-69 win over Iowa on Saturday at the BJC.

Join for $1
then billed annually
BWI
+
+
One subscription: The best Penn State Nittany Lions coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.