Late rally lifts Penn State to 71-69 upset over Iowa

Feb 28, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (5) attempts a three-point shot as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Brendan Hausen (15) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Two clutch free throws for Freddie Dilione, as part of a 9-2 run, lifted Penn State to a 71-69 win over Iowa on Saturday at the BJC.