Latest Matt Campbell Penn State staff hires include a number of assistant position coaches; here's what they'll do

Penn State football coach Matt Campbell continues to put together his first Nittany Lions staff. The latest official hires include some new assistant position coaches. All follow the first-year Lions leader to State College from Iowa State.

The newcomers on offense are led by a group of former Cyclone players. You can read more about each below:

Ryan Gent is a new quality control coach on offense. Previously, Gent, a former Iowa State quarterback and assistant head coach and wide receivers coach at Northwest Missouri State, joined Campbell’s staff in Ames to help coach up the passing attack. He figures to serve in a similar role at Penn State alongside quarterbacks coach Jake Waters and assistant quarterbacks coach Trace McSorley.

Next up is new assistant offensive line coach Jackson Scott-Brown. A former pupil of first-year Penn State offensive line coach Ryan Clanton at Northern Iowa, Scott-Brown started a Panthers record 48 straight games at guard and earned Walter Camp First Team FCS All-America honors as a senior. Scott-Brown spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant with the Cyclones.

Penn State is also bringing former Iowa State assistant tight ends coach Sam Seonbuchner to State College in the same role. When new Nittany Lions offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Taylor Mouser was named FootballScoop’s 2025 tight ends coach of the year, he simply wrote on Twitter, “@CoachBuchnerISU is the real MVP.” Seonbuchner was a two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection at tight end for the Cyclones in 2017 and 2018 after previously playing linebacker. He joined Campbell’s ISU coaching staff in 2022.

Flipping over to the defense, there are a few new names to know on D’Anton Lynn’s side of the ball, as well. They all tie back to Campbell, though, and not the Penn State letterman and new defensive coordinator.

Shawn Collins is now in State College as a quality control coach on defense. At Iowa State, he worked under new Lions safeties coach and pass game coordinator Deon Broomfield in the secondary and figures to do the same in State College. The former Mount Union standout previously worked in the Big Ten as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin in 2022.

Former Iowa State defender Beau Freyler is also now on the Lions’ staff as a defensive quality control coach. A former multi-time All-Big 12 safety, Cylones team captain, and 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy finalist, Freyler meant much to Campbell’s Iowa State teams over the last few years.

“Nobody has meant more to the team, and nobody has been a greater rallying point for our program than what [Freyler] has done over the course of the last four years,” Campbell said in 2024.

“He’s just had this unbelievable, uncanny ability to bring his best every single day. He’s been a staple of why we have been able to grow over the last four years.”

Last but not least, there is a new face on the special teams coaching staff. Rory Walling is joining coordinator Justin Lustig and analyst Allen Tucker as a Penn State special teams assistant. A former Iowa State walk-on and special teams standout, Walling spent the last three seasons helping Campbell’s staff in Ames in this area.

You can read more about other new Penn State hires under Campbell by clicking here.