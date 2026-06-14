Latest Penn State addition leaves Rivals Team Rankings unchanged, with caveat

The Penn State Class of 2027 continues to shift and grow, welcoming its latest addition on Sunday morning with the verbal pledge of defensive end Elijah Guertin. A prospect sought out by prominent programs like Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee, the three-star instead chose to continue his football career with head coach Matt Campbell and the Nittany Lions.

A win on the recruiting trail for Penn State, who beat out visits from Guertin to all three of his recent offers from the Gators, Tar Heels, and Vols, the pick-up lifted the Nittany Lions to 21 commitments for the class.

It did not, however, impact their standing or team score in the updated Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, the Bishop Hendricken prospect carries a Rivals Industry grade of 86.71. That number comes with an asterisk, though, as ESPN has not yet rated him. Carrying a 90 grade and four-star status by 247Sports, and three-star status by Rivals’ internal rankings with the No. 41 ranking among defensive ends nationally, Guertin’s status is certain to rise as the recruiting cycle progresses.

Now up to 21 committed prospects for the Class of 2027, the Nittany Lions are No. 18 in the team ranking. They have a team score of 89.734, which is unchanged following Guertin’s commitment, with an average player rating across the entirety of the class that checks in at 88.31.

Compared to its national and Big Ten peers, Penn State is now seventh in the conference, just below No. 17 Nebraska and its score of 89.923 in a class numbering 18 commitments. At the top of the national rankings are Ohio State (7th), Southern Cal (8th), Oregon (9th), Michigan (11th), UCLA (14th) and Nebraska before the Nittany Lions. Other Big Ten programs currently ranked in the Top 25 include Washington at No. 23 and Wisconsin at No. 24.

A rankings system instituted to continuously reflect the shifting barometer of national class size, the Rivals Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings currently use 13 commitments in the formula as of Wednesday afternoon.

Along with combining individual player and team rankings from the major recruiting services, the system compiles each school’s highest-rated commitments to create a rolling average among Power Four programs.

Also unique to the system, the team rankings eliminate bonus points for having more commitments than other programs, reducing the built-in advantages of significantly larger class sizes. The model doesn’t disproportionately weight a program’s handful of top commitments and more accurately represents the overall talent and depth of a class.

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