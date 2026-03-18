Levi Haines will finish his Penn State career doing what he did as a high school senior: 'Just focusing on being myself'

Numerous wrestlers at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships this Thursday-Saturday in Cleveland will have stories similar to Levi Haines in one specific way. None, as far as we can tell, however, can claim to have done it as early as he did. The Penn State 174-pound starter is the rare competitor who can say he did something in college that he did not do in high school: Compete for a title his senior year.

Haines did not wrestle for Biglerville during his final year of prep eligibility. After winning a PIAA state title as a junior, he decided it would be best to train in State College at M2 with then-owner David Taylor while also competing in college-level tournaments. The plan worked. After winning the Edinboro Open and the Franklin & Marshall Open in 2021-2022, Haines stepped right into the Penn State lineup.

“My coaches and I just decided that at the time we just thought I was ready to go, and I knew they had my best interest in mind,” Haines told reporters on Wednesday. “So just listening to them.

“And I feel like at Penn State, if you can get in the lineup, you go wrestle. I felt really good about it. I trusted them and just getting better each time I step on the mat.”

Haines did go to wrestle right away. He was the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2022-2023, when he won his first conference title and became an All-American by finishing second in the 157-pound bracket at NCAAs after losing his first collegiate title bout to Austin O’Connor of North Carolina.

A year later, Haines would win another conference crown and stand on the top podium spot in Kansas City. The Nittany Lion put up a 23-0, including a demolition of the field at NCAAs; his closest match en route to his first title for Penn State was a 5-0 decision triumph over No. 2 Jacori Teemer of Arizona State.

Haines would become a three-time Big Ten champ as a junior but finish third at nationals while wrestling in the 174-pound weight class. No matter, he continued to work, finishing with a silver at the Senior World Championships last fall.

Now, his senior season, and final shot at college gold, is here.

Haines enters this week’s national tournament with a perfect record of 21-0 and as the top seed at 174 pounds. He is one of four four-time Big Ten champs in Penn State history, as he joined Ed Ruth, Aaron Brooks, and Taylor two weekends ago at the BJC. He looks to join that group in becoming a four-time All-American, as well. But, true to his well-established mentality, it’s not his main focus.

“Not too worried about finishing off my career with a national championship,” Haines said. “Hopefully my career is a lot longer than just this weekend.

“I don’t really try to focus on that. Just focusing on being myself, I think, is what I’ll look back on and be that’s what I’m most proud of, is in those big moments that I was true to myself. And I feel like when you hit all those boxes, usually the winning takes care of itself.”

Neither you nor I will ever have much of anything in common with Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson. But, we can at least all agree that Haines’ career seemingly flew by.

While many wrestlers now forego their senior high school season to compete in opens (or, in the case of 2026, 133-pound No. 1 seed Jax Forrest, actually wrestle despite still being a high school senior), Haines was a trendsetter. His goal back then was undoubtedly the same as it is now: Let it all on the mat, and whatever happens, happens. Will that lead to a second NCAA title by late Saturday night? Time will tell.

“Levi is just an incredible human being and an incredible leader,” Sanderson said this week. “If kids are hanging out with him, you’re not worried about them because they’re probably out hunting or something. Seeing the success he was able to have and even the discipline—he went 157 lbs his first couple of years, and that took a lot for a young kid to be as disciplined as he was to compete well at that weight. He’s not a complainer, he’s always positive, and obviously a competitor.

“We’re going to miss him. You hope these guys get the most out of these four years and then they move on to the next thing. A guy like Levi is a guy where you’re thinking, “Oh man, we only have one more year with this guy.” He’s pretty special. He’s a guy that we will miss as much as anyone that we’ve ever had come through here just because of the quality of person he is and his leadership and example.”