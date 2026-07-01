Lift for Life ends first Penn State summer workout window; Reid Kagy discusses that and more: WATCH

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State Director of Football Strength and Conditioning Reid Kagy has overseen numerous summer workouts during his time as Matt Campbell’s lead voice in his weight rooms at both Iowa State and Penn State. However, he’s never ended an initial multi-week session as he did during his first season in town here.

Kagy and his staff oversaw the Lions’ last workout before a weeklong break on a hot Wednesday with fans in attendance. Penn State held its 23rd Lift for Life, an event that raises money for the rare disease community, for about an hour. Players were split into groups to go through various drills. The competitions included a sled push, chin-ups, medicine ball toss and relay, and a tug-of-war race. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, over $20,000 had been raised, and Campbell intends to match whatever the final figure is.

“What an awesome event for me to be a part of for the first time,” Kagy said. “I know some of these guys have been a part of it before. We were able to put our little twist on it and make it competitive. We go out throughout the season, and we have leadership teams, and they’re competing in everything we do, because we’re going to compete in the fall, and sometimes some of that stuff is absent throughout the offseason.

“The competition piece of it, we’re trying to create a win or loss every day. I wanted them to have fun, I truly appreciate their effort, I appreciate everybody that came out here as a part of this. Most importantly, I appreciate the effort and the impact that they’ve made for that organization.

“It was such a perfect, perfect way to end the first half of the summer. They’ll get a little bit of rest right now, recovery, and we’ll come back, and we got to hit the ground running for those last three weeks.”

You can watch Kagy’s full interview above. In it, he discusses many things. The list includes but is hardly limited to:

–The approach of he and his staff in preparing their players for the fall.



–What changes or tweaks he brought to Penn State.



–Linebacker Tony Rojas’ progress from a season-ending injury in 2025.

And more.

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