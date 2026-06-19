Live updates: Complete Final X results, match scores, as Penn State wrestlers vie for a spot on Team USA

Team USA will be set for the 2026 Senior World Championships today at Final X. Two current Penn State wrestlers (Luke Lilledahl and Marcus Blaze), two alums (Zain Retherford and Levi Haines), and two Nittany Lion Club members (Kyle Dake and Kyle Snyder) will be in action throughout the afternoon with hopes of winning their best-of-three series to earn the right to represent their country in Kazakhstan this October.

Wrestling begins at 2 p.m. ET. Each weight class will complete its first round match. The second round will start at 5 p.m. ET. If a third and final round is neccessary, those bouts will be held 30 minutes after the second round concludes. FLO is streaming the matches here to its subscribers.

This is your home for live updates as Final X unfolds inside the Prudential Center. Below, you will find results for each men’s freestyle bout as they happen. We will also have a look at the complete men’s and women’s teams at the end of the day. Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information.

By: Greg Pickel Penn State alum Zain Retherford leads 2-1 after three minutes Ridge Lovett took the first lead, 1-0, in this 70-kilogram first-round matchup with a step out, but Retherford later finished a double leg to lead 2-1 after the first period.

By: Greg Pickel Wyatt Hendrickson wins round one Former Oklahoma State star Wyatt Hendrickson beat Michigan alum Mason Parris 9-5 in round one at 125 kilograms. The Cowboy’s corner won two challenges that helped lead to the margin of victory. He led 6-4 at the break and never trailed and is now one win away from making Team USA for Senior Worlds.



A first round matchup between Zain Retherford and Ridge Lovett is up next at 70 kilograms.

By: Greg Pickel Final X is about to start Wyatt Hendrickson and Mason Parris are being introduced now before their 125-kilogram first round match. Don’t forget that you can discuss the action with fellow fans on The Wrestling Room forum by clicking here.

By: Greg Pickel FLO is on the air The streaming broadcast is underway and we are inching closer to the first men’s freestyle match of the day between Wyatt Hendrickson and Mason Parris at 125 kilograms. A first round match between Penn State alum Zain Retherford and Nebraska alum Ridge Lovett follows them at 70 kilograms.



By: Greg Pickel A look at today’s men’s freestyle match order and when Penn State connections wrestle Penn State connections will compete in six of today’s eight weight classes. Here’s the order in which they’ll be on the mat:



Match 1 – 125 kg – Wyatt Hendrickson (Stillwater, Okla./Cowboy RTC/Air Force WCAP) vs. Mason Parris (Ann Arbor, Mich./Cliff Keen WC/Titan Mercury WC)



Match 2 – 70 kg – Ridge Lovett (Post Falls, Idaho/Nebraska WTC/Training Mercury WC) vs. Zain Retherford (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC)



Match 3 – 79 kg – Levi Haines (Bellefonte, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Chance Marsteller (Reading, Pa./New Jersey RTC/Titan Mercury WC)



Match 4 – 74 kg – James Green (Lincoln, Neb./Nebraska WTC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. David Carr (Ames, Iowa/Cyclone RTC/Titan Mercury WC)



Match 5 – 97 kg – Kyle Snyder (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Stephen Buchanan (Coralville, Iowa/Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC)



Match 6 – 61 kg – Marcus Blaze (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Jax Forrest (Johnstown, Pa./Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC)



Match 7 – 57 kg – Luke Lilledahl (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Spencer Lee (Iowa City, Iowa/Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC)



Match 8 – 86 kg – Zahid Valencia (Stillwater, Okla./Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Kyle Dake (Port Matilda, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC)