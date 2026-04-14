Live updates: Matt Campbell spring practice press conference
Penn State head coach Matt Campbell is meeting with reporters Tuesday morning following his Nittany Lions latest spring practice. As the program moves toward its April 25 Blue-White Practice, what’s the latest coming out of the Lasch Building?
Follow our live updates as he provides his perspective, here:
Live updates: Matt Campbell press conference
(Press conference has ended at 11:25 a.m.)
Impressing through camp04/14/2026 10:25:18 AM
It’s the interior of the DL. Keanu is in best shape he’s been in. Awesome to see what he’s done. McPhearson and Ike are good players. Armstrong. Elijah. Flashes. There’s going to be great depth. Siale has talent and played a lot. The physicality of that group will make you pay. Will need to continue to grow forward.
On the offensive line, that battle has been good. Both groups have shown up through the spring.
Running backs04/14/2026 10:23:36 AM
Carson has grown. He’s grown. Was a third down back as a freshman, then started both years since. Gotten better and better. Best shape of his life physically. Done a great job. James has gotten better every day. Biggest changes with new offense, new environment. Quinton has shown up in some critical moments. All three have shown great things. Even Cam has done some good things. He looks healthy. Consistently on the field. One touchdown for offense Saturday had Cam on the field. Will need all of them.
Lynn installing defense04/14/2026 10:25:45 AM
Wanted to install something they can be good at in every phase. Saturday, had great defense by most amount of live reps and consistent reps. Value of aligning, assigned, do you know what you’re doing? Have done a good job of that.
Rocco Becht04/14/2026 10:20:57 AM
It’s been really good. He got 7-on-7 reps Saturday and today. Biggest thing is just getting him back out there with the receivers. Command the offense. What you love about Rocco is, he’s got the entire receivers and tight ends in with him. Those are the things you want to see. Is he ready to play? That’s tougher. The fact they got this much out of him is way ahead of where they thought. It’s about his leadership and having him in the locker room.
Defensive ends04/14/2026 10:18:46 AM
When you talk about McPhearson, he played a ton of reps. Fine balance of talented young players here. When you watch what Yvon did. Go back a year and see Max. Then Ike, a guy who has flashed every day. That group has really grown. Fine balance of quality production vs. developmental players who had proven it. Then LaVar and that group growing. Excited about what the group can look like. Jackson growing and flashed sooner than expected. Position flexibility of interior guys, the ycan slide out, Carnell did it at Iowa State. Then strength and physicality of the DL they want to grow forward.