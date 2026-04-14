Live updates: Matt Campbell spring practice press conference

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell is meeting with reporters Tuesday morning following his Nittany Lions latest spring practice. As the program moves toward its April 25 Blue-White Practice, what’s the latest coming out of the Lasch Building?

Follow our live updates as he provides his perspective, here:

(Press conference has ended at 11:25 a.m.)

By: Nate Bauer Impressing through camp It’s the interior of the DL. Keanu is in best shape he’s been in. Awesome to see what he’s done. McPhearson and Ike are good players. Armstrong. Elijah. Flashes. There’s going to be great depth. Siale has talent and played a lot. The physicality of that group will make you pay. Will need to continue to grow forward.

On the offensive line, that battle has been good. Both groups have shown up through the spring.

By: Nate Bauer Running backs Carson has grown. He’s grown. Was a third down back as a freshman, then started both years since. Gotten better and better. Best shape of his life physically. Done a great job. James has gotten better every day. Biggest changes with new offense, new environment. Quinton has shown up in some critical moments. All three have shown great things. Even Cam has done some good things. He looks healthy. Consistently on the field. One touchdown for offense Saturday had Cam on the field. Will need all of them.

By: Nate Bauer Lynn installing defense Wanted to install something they can be good at in every phase. Saturday, had great defense by most amount of live reps and consistent reps. Value of aligning, assigned, do you know what you’re doing? Have done a good job of that.

By: Nate Bauer Rocco Becht It’s been really good. He got 7-on-7 reps Saturday and today. Biggest thing is just getting him back out there with the receivers. Command the offense. What you love about Rocco is, he’s got the entire receivers and tight ends in with him. Those are the things you want to see. Is he ready to play? That’s tougher. The fact they got this much out of him is way ahead of where they thought. It’s about his leadership and having him in the locker room.