Live updates: Penn State coach Matt Campbell press conference
Penn State head coach Matt Campbell is meeting with reporters Tuesday morning following his Nittany Lions’ first practice of the spring session. Follow our live updates, here.
Penn State head coach Matt Campbell press conference updates
(Press conference has ended at noon.)
What has inspired confidence for him03/24/2026 11:00:07 AM
What’s concrete is who you are day in and day out. Can you consistently show up and have habits where these show up? You’re so under scrutiny, if you don’t have a great foundation of success and habits, even if you have success, you’ll get eaten alive. Whether yesterday was good or bad day, showing up to get better the next day. Try to evaluate all that as a staff. Showcase guys cleaning their lockers. Guys in the front row of class. You see guys straining to create the habits to consistently have success. That’s one of the great rewards of coaching. It’s trying to develop that mentality to be your best and reach full potential. Do everything to evaluate that and help guys understand their gaps and how to fill them in. Feels the last four or five weeks of the winter program, consistency of doing things really well, the buy in, he’s appreciated. Can they do the same thing now with practice? All those things that are real. Can you work through that? That’s how they try to build thee team and that’s their process.
Leadership through winter03/24/2026 10:56:25 AM
To be a senior in college football means you’ve been through a lot. There are going to be scars. You will have been through tough days. Then you have chance to have great success. When your seniors are givers and can share their experiences, what’s gone well and what hasn’t, and help guys work through hard situations, theen powerful things can happen. The senior class has done a great job engaging in that. Servant leaders. Selfless instead of selfish. That’s hard for seniors with own goals, dreams and ambitions. But this is a team sport and team has to be successful. If those seniors can help mitigate missteps, it gives chance to be successful. Can evaluate leadership once they’ve been through some things.
Multiplicity defensively and determining how to start that process03/24/2026 10:53:57 AM
Goes back to the foundation of have to be good at something by the start of fall camp. Getting a baseline on both sides of what they want to get good at, evaluate the roster, then build around the players. Put players in best position to be successful. Then call plays that can let those players give great impact.
Young man that has stood out is Zion Tracy. One of the best players he has coached in terms of talent, and ability. Being great in the moment. The punt returner. Every game, he has shown up and been elite. Could be one of best corners, safeties, nickels in the country. With a chess piece like him, can navigate the rest of the defensive structure. Tony Rojas, same boat. Snippets of being healthy and playing high end football. Played through shoulder. Early part of last year, that Oregon game – wow plays. Now battling back from injuries, but awesome how he has led. Those guys have great position flexibility. You start there then evaluate everything else.
Great competition on OL and DL. Flexibility with edge pieces playing in space. Bacon has same flexibility. He’s played near DE to Will and Mike LB. Neal is no different. Might be one of thebest defensive players in Big 12 over the last 18 months. Hybrid safety/linebacker. Great blitzer and flexibility.
Keep hearing basketball playing all five positions. Not much different defensively. More ability you have to do more, you can do more defensively. Excited.
Reason for morning practices and workouts03/24/2026 10:47:32 AM
It’s an area he’s become convicted that it’s the best thing for student-athletes. In COVID at Iowa State, everything went online there. So much going on that the best thing to give players was them to start the day. And the best things players got was opportunity to interact with them. Like most bullheaded coaches, went back to afternoon practices the next year. Academics slipped. Was a major mistake. Went to morning full-time in the fall. What they saw was 3.4 GPA last three fall semesters. Gets them a start to the day. Gets them breakfast pre practice, lunch after, and reconnect in dinner. Everyone’s day starts the same. Be in engaging environment and with it, you saw academics skyrocket. Excited to continue that. Guys have already said they like it. Doing it this spring to work out kinks for the fall and gives them a great rhythm to the day.
Once you get into the season, by the time they’re off the field on Thursday, gives best chance to be best by Saturday and tank full.
Blue-White Game plans03/24/2026 10:44:23 AM
Critically important for players and program. Will evaluate exactly what the 15th practice looks like. Some version of practice. Hopefully some live reps. Won’t waste th day. Be there for the fans and with the fans.
Importance of spring practice and benchmarks of progress03/24/2026 10:43:13 AM
The fun thing about college football is you have three 8-week blocs to prepare for the journey of the season. Each has critical markers to get ready.
Winter: Understanding the habits to be successful. Thoroughly evaluating self and staff and players. Be relentless about creating championship habits before stepping on the field in practice.
Spring: What are the things to measure yourself by? Championship habits and how they’re going. Those things are still being asked. But what is team identity? The values of being a tough team mentally and physically is tough. How is that defined? Being a disciplined team is critically important. Practice has moments to show and evaluate discipline. Then being together. The great thing about spring practice is it never goes good. Someone wins and loses but you’re all on the same team. How do they handle success and failure in a practice? Where are the gaps? Who is leading the team? Creating an identity. That’s what’s fun because the identity changes every year. By the time they get to spring, need to find out what thee gaps are so they can be filled through the summer.
Biggest adjustment for him03/24/2026 10:39:51 AM
Took two weeks to figure out how to get into the facility, but then hit the ground running. Those things don’t change about how to build a football program. Biggest thing was getting families here and getting settled, making sure everyone is confident and comfortable coming to the facility every day ready to attack. A whirlwind, but a great one, and continue to push forward, which has been positive.
Organizing everyone03/24/2026 10:38:43 AM
Still believe that coaching is teaching, and teaching is ability to inspire learning. Every time you go to practice or meeting, it’s a teaching opportunity. Provide the platform to be great teachers. Meetings, walk throughs, practice. Every year is different now in football. Believer that you start over at square one and build through it. Reflect on what went well and didn’t, and what this team needs. Every year it will look different. Not so foreign in terms of starting back ovre, but aligning everyone, being slow and right, drills are new. So slow and right is the process for them.
Elite pass rushers03/24/2026 10:37:04 AM
They’ve had them and relentless to the quarterback. Have some guys here that have shown flashes of that. Kemajou and his flashes were nothing short of spectacular. Ohio State and Indiana showed. His ability as high as anyone they’ve coached. Got to watch a little of Max Granville as a freshman. Some opportunities in the playoffs and coming back from injury. Evidence of those high ceilings. Great questions, but until you work through practices, you don’t know. There are some guys who have to prove they can play at the level of what the history of this program has shown.
Injuries03/24/2026 10:34:55 AM
You’ll have them at the end of the season. That’s the world they live in. Some are major, some are clean up. But slow and right coming off an injury is priority No. 1. What can they get into? The guys who had their season end with injury last year, can progress them forward to still grow. Then it gives other guys opportunities to get evaluated. It is what it is. A situation they have to do a great job of coaches to create learning environment.
Have a lot of guys who won’t be live reps this spring. But no different than other years in the past. Have to be smart how they practice and be smart about designing the right practice.
Receivers03/24/2026 10:34:27 AM
With Kashif Moore, it was an interesting process. The thing he’s found as a head coach is going through the interview process, even when you know who you want to hire. When you get to hear coaches be teachers, that’s big for him. How do you teach the room and develop? Coming from background where development was key to success.
Going back to Toledo, have always had great receivers because they know what they’re looking for. Know what the X, slot, and Z have to do. Look for those traits in recruiting and then developing into what they look for. Shapes and sizes of guys the last 12 years, how they look and certain qualities. When you know what you’re looking for, helps the process be efficient. Excited about where that room is. No different than Rocco, brought Chase and Brett from Iowa State.
Both of them are coming off injuries, so same boat as Rocco working back this spring. Can do individual and routes on air but no live work.
Then Brookins is a super talent. Brought him closer to home and excited about him. Zay Robinson is talented. Koby Howard did some good things late last year. Think highly of him. Great ability in the room, but they’re young and have to grow up fast to be the room and the team they want to be.
Rocco Becht status:03/24/2026 10:28:04 AM
Rocco is a little bit ahead of schedule physically. Able to get out and do somee individual drill work today. He won’t get live reps. But 7 on 7, routes on air, he’ll get a lot of that work, which will be good for him. He’s been throwing for three weeks. Gotta make sure they’re slow and right with Rocco rather than fast and wrong. Huge to have him even today, for the young quarterbacks to be able to watch him.
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