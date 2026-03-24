Live updates: Penn State coach Matt Campbell press conference

Receivers

With Kashif Moore, it was an interesting process. The thing he’s found as a head coach is going through the interview process, even when you know who you want to hire. When you get to hear coaches be teachers, that’s big for him. How do you teach the room and develop? Coming from background where development was key to success.



Going back to Toledo, have always had great receivers because they know what they’re looking for. Know what the X, slot, and Z have to do. Look for those traits in recruiting and then developing into what they look for. Shapes and sizes of guys the last 12 years, how they look and certain qualities. When you know what you’re looking for, helps the process be efficient. Excited about where that room is. No different than Rocco, brought Chase and Brett from Iowa State.



Both of them are coming off injuries, so same boat as Rocco working back this spring. Can do individual and routes on air but no live work.



Then Brookins is a super talent. Brought him closer to home and excited about him. Zay Robinson is talented. Koby Howard did some good things late last year. Think highly of him. Great ability in the room, but they’re young and have to grow up fast to be the room and the team they want to be.