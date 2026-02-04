Live updates: Penn State coach Matt Campbell press conference
Penn State football head coach Matt Campbell is meeting with reporters for the first time since his introductory press conference in December.
Follow our live updates from the session at Beaver Stadium, here:
Penn State head coach Matt Campbell press conference updates
(Press conference has ended at 1:01 p.m.)
Who are the best players02/04/2026 11:58:35 AM
A lot of that, it’s unfair until… in the building right now, the common thread is change. Until you go through it and know who you are, you might have been one thing at Iowa State, Ohio State, and here, and everyone going through change. How you handle that will dictate what happens. How does competition evolve? Who comes out of it? That’s an area they’ve done well at Iowa State with receivers.
Terry’s corners are young and talented. The competition coming out of that room will be excellent. Totally reshaped DL. Bigger and physical. Gotta stop the run. Especially interior of the DL, totally reshaped. Depth there, too. DE, keeping Yvan to stay home was huge. For him to play in the Big Ten last year was exceptional. Max Granville. Three deep was the mindset. Hired two bigtime DL coaches.
The OL, feel as good about that room as any. To keep those guys. Donkoh coming back. He’s the leader. 3.8 student. One of the best players in the program. Cooper Cousins, nothing short of elite. Dom Rulli. Trevor Buhr. Malachi Goodman. Unbelievably talented player. Almost 2 1/2 deep, and starters will have to earn it.
LB: Rojas. Fortunate for him to want to lead this program. Tatsch can be one of the great LB of all time here. Want him and Dan Connor to lead the team out at times. The Iowa State guys played as well as anyone in the country in the back half of last season.
Same thing with Marcus Neal. What he brings to the table is physicality, toughness. Jamison Patton. Great character and how that safety room shakes out.
Gotta go grow. Every coach in America will say how great their team is. He’s the opposite. Gotta figure out all of those players and the roles they play.
Defensive identity and versatility of DC02/04/2026 11:50:58 AM
Believes in multiplicity. Sometimes can get lost in “what are we?”
What great teams are, is they highlight the players and playmakers on each side of theball. What he loves about D’Anton is his variability. Having consistency and a confidence the D plays with, saw it at UCLA and USC, but you also saw ability to structurally dictate and navigate pace of the game at times. Injuries in college football every week, best players, what are you defending? Had to evolve from a 4-2-5 guy in the Big 12 and you found out real quick what to be and play D in the Big 12. Had to reinvent themselves the past two years. Big 12 turned into them at Iowa State. Middle safety looked good until teams running for 4-5 yards a pop. Awesome to go through that.
Players, formations, players. Who are the players, what formations, and what plays get called? When you don’t play by that model, it’s tough to have success. Let the players win games on Saturdays.
Savon Huggins, James Peoples, Carson Hansen02/04/2026 11:47:34 AM
Excited about Huggins. From a gentleman that had such a great understanding of this region. Went through recruiting in a high way. Had his ups and downs. But what he learned through his collegiate journey. To be retained over three staffs says what he’s about. Shined through in interview process. They fit culturally and the Penn State way of doing things.
Carson is a guy who played as a true freshman at Iowa State. Third down back. His role exploded as the season went on. Then became the work horse his second year. Would have rushed for well over 1,000 yards last year with a bowl. Durable, tough, great vision. What you’ll get from him is a guy as trusted as you’ll find. Great downhill runner.
Excited by the James Peoples situation. As his name going into the portal, excitement to get a great complement to Carson. Impressive build. And can hit a homerun. Great receiving ability. Elite catcher. Physical blocker on third down. Can run inside and outside and do special things.
Then where does Quinton go from here. Taking his body from 195 to 220. He was 209 today. A guy totally bought in. Everyone matures differently. You see a guy determined to do special things. Excited about competition. Cam Wallace coming back. And then with Sheffey over three weeks and his body coming forward is a big win. Likes that room. Excited. A lot of compeetition. Will sort itself out in spring ball and camp.
Family being here and spring practice02/04/2026 11:42:50 AM
Family is here. Any time you have 15 spring practices, as you build a team, is it is critically important. With the 15th, what does it look like. Deciding with Pat how to do the Blue-White Game. What will that look like? Important for kids to be in the stadium with fans. Doesn’t want that first game to be his first time throwing a pass in there with fas. A lot of guys coming off injury. But for fans to see them, and to be out there with fans, is critically important. Will certainly do something, impacted by health, and doing great work. No matter what it is, need value out of that 15th practice.
Retaining other staff (Connor, AZ, etc.)02/04/2026 11:40:43 AM
Wanted to interview and talked to every coach in the program. But until you talk to them, who can help navigate a pathway forward. Met with Dan Connor and took two seconds to understand he is what Penn State is about. Dan so articulate about where this program is. What it did for him. How he envisions it moving foward. Trace, the same thing. Just starting his career. Him and Rocco have similar traits. There are times he’s gone to Trace to ask about thoughts of what has gone well, what hasn’t. Those have been huge wins for them. AZ, the same thing in the recruiting office. Talking about Coach Paterno’s camps back in the days. Evaluating east coast recruiting. Really fortunate. The gentlemen that have decided to stay have been huge. There’s a great identification of how to build a program. The living proof of Penn State excellence has been wonderful.
Working in the portal02/04/2026 11:37:58 AM
One of his favorite responsibilities is determining who comes into the program. A lot of sleepless nights. Exhausting. But biggest thing, and with a little advantage, was figuring out what’s happening here. That was a challenge. Team had been picked at for the last three months. You could tell there are no rules in recruiting. But reality of some of those guys deciding they love Penn State and lean forward, that was huge. Credit to Terry for his success to finish season strong. Then bowl game. So knowing who was coming back was critical to see how to build a team. And now you see, it looks like a team. Has good layers. Young in some areas. Got some older guys who culturally fit them. Can’t take talent without character. Have to lay a foundation of what to make Penn State moving forward. Not only finding the right guys, but the right humans for them.
Clearly defining what you’re looking for as a human, and positionally. That helped a lot too.
Defensive coordinator02/04/2026 11:34:34 AM
This whole process for him to Penn State happened really fast. At Iowa State, was in a year to year basis with Coach Heacock. Before start of last season, he said this might be it for him. They got to the Monday after last game, had a long conversation, where is he going. He said he was gonna retire. Then things got crazy the next 3-4 days. Kept teasing team he might have a covid year of eligibility. Asked him after press conference if he wanted to use it. Thought for a few days on it, and decided retirement was what he was ready for. But will try to have him here anyway.
From there, trying to decide what’s best for Penn State. First name that came up was Coach Lynn. From talking to people, and coahces that had come with him, the No. 1 target for style of defense, someone who understood Penn State, a passion for Penn State. It took a while to get there, but for him to have to financially give up some things, come here with purpose and integrity, couldn’t be more excited. He was with Broomfield with the Texans. Terry and D’Anton had a relationship prior, too. From that point on, it was a process of is this right for you and family? The right time?
Leadership, excellence, development, how to win the game. Those things were no-brainers.
Rocco Becht02/04/2026 11:30:54 AM
QB and HC have to be tied at the hip. Their leadership is critical to entirety of the program. Even more today than ever. Seeing that in the NFL. Their quarterbacks have been greeat. They exemplify the demeanor of the head coaches. Rocco has always been that for them. Tough, gritty, character. No one has won more games as Rocco right now in last possession. Penn State: Character, class, integrity, grit – Rocco embodies them. Critical for him to finish career with them. Someone who embodies the excellence of the program. Those are critically important. Education important to him. Played last year with a torn labrum, had to get shot up just to practice in throwing shoulder, and gave them every chance to win those games. He brings those traits with him. Proud of what he’s about and him continuing to lead and grow.
Power of Penn State and response of outsiders to Penn State02/04/2026 11:28:23 AM
Sat with Pat Friday for wrestling and hockey Saturday. Two of the greatest collegiate events he’s ever been a part of. Cael’s excellence. Fan base so educated about what’s going on. So powerful to watch. Wow, how special is this place? Leadership of Cael, how the guys carried themselves. And being in Beaver Stadium and watch it fill up, seeing the environment the hockey had. Watching Guy, see them compete. The excellence of the competition, what they stood for, all those things were great for the players, staff, everyone to witness. The more they can do that as a staff and team. Only get 12 Saturdays in college football. Have to understand what it takes to be your best. Staff and players are learning that all the time.
Mouser as OC02/04/2026 11:25:52 AM
When you watch the success they’ve had offensively the last two years, with the types of teams they had there, they gave themselves great opportunities to have great success offensively. Taylor has proven himself to be a bright young mind in football. It’s team. You have to have offensive, defensive, special teams coordinators who understand how to win as a team. Been awesome to be part of his growth journey the past few years. Sometimes you have to win 9-7. Sometimes 43-42. Unbelievable leadership ability.
Utilizing Pen State history02/04/2026 11:24:03 AM
It’s Penn State’s superpower. Have tried to work really hard and will continue to try to unify and align history and former players involved in this program. It’s so critical. It makes Penn State football so special. It’s what makes it an honor to represent it. Will need everybody. Past coaches and players to come back and be a part of this.
Whirlwind02/04/2026 11:22:47 AM
It’s just a reality of college football today no matter where you are. If you love coaching, you want to be around players. All the coaches couldn’t wait to get back off tthe road and be around this team. And now it’s about whether they can unify this one team. One mission, goal is bigger than them. Do they understand it’s about those before them? Do they understand all the other things that come with football? Situational football, best shape of your life, playing for each other. You get to sink into the foundational values of team. It’s these dark days no one sees that are the critical time of building a team. Everyone uses the buzzword culture, but it’s about how you act and establish a football program.
Experience taking over at Penn State02/04/2026 11:20:26 AM
Iowa State experience helped. Sometimes you can have ego and entitlement in coaching where you think you have all the eanswers, and you don’t. Iowa State taught him you have to figure out what’s going on. What’s positive, areas for growth, and right moves to make moving forward. You know who you are and vision for program, but how do you know what the right moves are until you know where you’re at.
Thee difference here is the player acquisition piece. How do you build team? Some areas you wish you didn’t want to deal with, and others where you’re glad you can. This team has to be a great foundation for the vision moving forward for Penn State football.
Opening statement02/04/2026 11:13:41 AM
Last two months have been a whirlwind in a multitude of ways. It’s been a lot. It’s been a joy to watch this come togteher.
The beginning part was trying to unify and align a football team. Put a lot of time and effort into the Penn State roster. Then 55 additions to build this team this season. Went with a mentality of not wavering from who they want this team to be. Young men that love football. Young men that love Penn State. And young men that understand the values of an education here.
The second piece has been putting a staff togeteher. Similar value system. Men that understand the value of the growth and development of a team. Guys with a great passion to teeach 18-22 year olds. And understanding this is bigger. This is a transformational journey. Having staff that is aligned to those goals.
That’s what they’ve been doing over the last two months. Excited to be off the road and back with this team. Three and a half weeks into training for this team. Next big step is winter conditioning, then spring football.