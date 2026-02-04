Live updates: Penn State coach Matt Campbell press conference

Who are the best players

A lot of that, it’s unfair until… in the building right now, the common thread is change. Until you go through it and know who you are, you might have been one thing at Iowa State, Ohio State, and here, and everyone going through change. How you handle that will dictate what happens. How does competition evolve? Who comes out of it? That’s an area they’ve done well at Iowa State with receivers.



Terry’s corners are young and talented. The competition coming out of that room will be excellent. Totally reshaped DL. Bigger and physical. Gotta stop the run. Especially interior of the DL, totally reshaped. Depth there, too. DE, keeping Yvan to stay home was huge. For him to play in the Big Ten last year was exceptional. Max Granville. Three deep was the mindset. Hired two bigtime DL coaches.



The OL, feel as good about that room as any. To keep those guys. Donkoh coming back. He’s the leader. 3.8 student. One of the best players in the program. Cooper Cousins, nothing short of elite. Dom Rulli. Trevor Buhr. Malachi Goodman. Unbelievably talented player. Almost 2 1/2 deep, and starters will have to earn it.



LB: Rojas. Fortunate for him to want to lead this program. Tatsch can be one of the great LB of all time here. Want him and Dan Connor to lead the team out at times. The Iowa State guys played as well as anyone in the country in the back half of last season.



Same thing with Marcus Neal. What he brings to the table is physicality, toughness. Jamison Patton. Great character and how that safety room shakes out.



Gotta go grow. Every coach in America will say how great their team is. He’s the opposite. Gotta figure out all of those players and the roles they play.