Recap: Penn State takes down Clemson in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl

Penn State takes on Clemson in snowy New York City this afternoon in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl.

With both teams ranked among the top five nationally in the preseason Associated Press Poll, this season will go down as a disappointment for both squads. Of course, the Nittany Lions have a new head coach now in Matt Campbell, but it’ll be interim head coach Terry Smith’s job this afternoon to see that the Nittany Lions finish with a winning record.

However, that’s not going to be easy, as Penn State is set to be missing more than a dozen players who were regular contributors at one point or another this season. The Tigers will also be missing many key players, making this an opportunity to see the up-and-coming talent on both teams.

The game will air on ABC and kickoff is set for 12:07 pm ET. Fans can also follow along for updates from Yankee Stadium throughout the game right here.

By: Ryan Snyder Game Over Penn State will finish with a winning record (7-6) following a four-game winning streak to end the season.

By: Ryan Snyder Turnover on Downs CB Kenny Woseley makes an excellent play on 3rd down to force a 4th and 11. Interim defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter then brings the heat on fourth down and Vaboue Toure sacks Klubnik to all but put this game away. Penn St: 22

Clemson: 10 2:29 left in the fourth quarter

By: Ryan Snyder Touchdown: Penn State The Nittany Lions go eight plays for 75 yards to make it a two score game once again. The Tigers had PSU right where they wanted them, but Grunkemeyer then found Devonte Ross on a 35-yard reception on 3rd and 7 to put PSU into field goal range. Tight end Andrew Rappleyea then converted an 11-yard touchdown four playes later. Penn St: 22

By: Ryan Snyder Touchdown: Clemson Running back Adam Randall was able to stretch the ball over the goal-line to bring Clemson back to within five points. The Tigers put together their best drive of the game, going 10 plays for 65 yards.

By: Ryan Snyder Touchdown: Clemson Running back Adam Randall was able to stretch the ball over the goal-line to bring Clemson back to within five points. The Tigers put together their best drive of the game, going 10 plays for 65 yards. Penn St: 15

Clemson: 10 8:47 left in the fourth quarter

By: Ryan Snyder Penn State converts another field goal Barker is now 3 for 3 on the day, giving the Nittany Lions a six-point lead to open the fourth quarter. Penn St: 9

Clemson: 3 14:56 left in the fourth quarter

By: Ryan Snyder End of the 3rd Quarter Penn State has driven the ball 59 yards so far on nine plays to get down to Clemson’s 30-yard line. Running back Quinton Martin has 29 yards rushing on this six carries so far on this drive. He’s up to 88 yards rushing now. Penn St: 6

Clemson: 3

By: Ryan Snyder Another punt for Clemson After a questionable pass interference call that kept Clemson’s drive alive, the Tigers are unable to take advantage of the opportunity. Penn State takes over at its own 11-yard line following the punt. Penn St: 6

Clemson: 3 5:05 left in the third quarter

By: Ryan Snyder Penn State can’t convert following long drive Penn State converts three first downs during its opening drive but they can’t convert on a 4th and 4 from Clemson’s 28-yard line. Penn St: 6

Clemson: 3 9:37 left in the third quarter

By: Ryan Snyder Halftime Kicker Ryan Baker converts a 48-yard kick with plenty to spare to give Penn State a 6-3 lead going into halftime. Penn St: 6

Clemson: 3

By: Ryan Snyder All tied up in the Bronx Clemson converts a 48-yard field goal following a previous miss to tie it all up at 3-3. Penn St: 3

Clemson: 3 56 seconds left in the second quarter

By: Ryan Snyder Two Minute Warning Following a Penn State punt, Clemson has converted two first downs. The Tigers now have a 2nd and 7 at PSU’s 43-yard line. Penn St: 3

Clemson: 0 2:00 left in the second quarter

By: Ryan Snyder Clemson can’t convert Kicker Nolan Hauser misses the 33-yard attempt to the right, which keeps the Tigers scoreless. Penn St: 3

Clemson: 0 6:08 left in the second quarter

By: Ryan Snyder Big play for the Tigers Klubnik finds WR TJ Moore for a 44-yard pass to set the Tigers up with a 1st and 10 at PSU’s 15-yard line. Penn St: 3

Clemson: 0 7:06 left in the second quarter

By: Ryan Snyder Dennis-Sutton sack kills the drive Quarterback Cade Klubnik holes onto the ball way too long and it leads to a Dani Dennis-Sutton sack. Penn State takes over at its own 21-yard line following the punt. Penn St: 3

Clemson: 0 12:20 left in the second quarter

By: Ryan Snyder End of the 1st Quarter

By: Ryan Snyder Another Clemson punt A Tyler Brown drop on second down leads to an incompletion on 3rd down and another punt for the Tigers. Penn State takes over at its own 36-yard line.

By: Ryan Snyder Back-to-back punts Penn State held Clemson to another three-and-out but a sack on first down, followed by a penalty on second killed any hope of a drive. Penn St: 3

Clemson: 0 4:18 left in the first quarter

By: Ryan Snyder Nittany Lions convert the field goal Penn State had a first and goal at Clemson’s 4-yard line but are unable to punch it in. Ryan Barker converts the field goal to give the Nittany Lions an early lead. Penn St: 3

Clemson: 0 8:32 left in the first quarter

By: Ryan Snyder Tigers fake the punt, don’t convert Following a three-and-out, Clemson tried to fake the punt but the pass is no where close to its receiver. The Nittany Lions start with excellent field position at the Clemson 32.

By: Ryan Snyder Clemson will receive Penn State is set to start off on defense. Game is starting now on ABC.

By: Ryan Snyder Kaytron Allen OUT vs. Clemson Not a surprise. Many expected him to sit out today’s game. Sources: Penn State senior tailback Kaytron Allen will not play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Clemson today. He’d been listed as questionable (undisclosed). pic.twitter.com/Np7Hnj6RcX — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2025

By: Ryan Snyder Betting Odds According to BetMGM, Penn State is a 2.5-point underdog, down from three points earlier this week. The game originally opened with Penn State being a slight 1-point favorite. The over/under has dropped slightly to 47.5 points.

By: Ryan Snyder Liam Clifford Looks to be Penn State’s backup quarterback during pregame warmups. BWI subscribers can follow along for live updates inside The Lions Den. Join BWI’s Pinstripe Bowl Pregame Chat

By: Ryan Snyder Kaytron Allen Running back Kaytron Allen is listed as questionable for Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl. He is expected to dress, but as we’ve reported throughout the week, Allen isn’t expected to play much, if at all. Play-by-play announcer Steve Jones also hinted at this during the pregame show. Penn State won’t have RB Nick Singleton and four of its five starting offensive linemen today.