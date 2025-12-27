Recap: Penn State takes down Clemson in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl
Penn State takes on Clemson in snowy New York City this afternoon in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl.
With both teams ranked among the top five nationally in the preseason Associated Press Poll, this season will go down as a disappointment for both squads. Of course, the Nittany Lions have a new head coach now in Matt Campbell, but it’ll be interim head coach Terry Smith’s job this afternoon to see that the Nittany Lions finish with a winning record.
However, that’s not going to be easy, as Penn State is set to be missing more than a dozen players who were regular contributors at one point or another this season. The Tigers will also be missing many key players, making this an opportunity to see the up-and-coming talent on both teams.
The game will air on ABC and kickoff is set for 12:07 pm ET. Fans can also follow along for updates from Yankee Stadium throughout the game right here.
Game Over12/27/2025 02:33:29 PM
Penn State will finish with a winning record (7-6) following a four-game winning streak to end the season.
Turnover on Downs12/27/2025 02:21:38 PM
CB Kenny Woseley makes an excellent play on 3rd down to force a 4th and 11. Interim defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter then brings the heat on fourth down and Vaboue Toure sacks Klubnik to all but put this game away.
Penn St: 22
Clemson: 10
2:29 left in the fourth quarter
Touchdown: Penn State12/27/2025 02:17:53 PM
The Nittany Lions go eight plays for 75 yards to make it a two score game once again. The Tigers had PSU right where they wanted them, but Grunkemeyer then found Devonte Ross on a 35-yard reception on 3rd and 7 to put PSU into field goal range. Tight end Andrew Rappleyea then converted an 11-yard touchdown four playes later.
Penn St: 22
Clemson: 10
4:56 left in the fourth quarter
Touchdown: Clemson12/27/2025 01:59:02 PM
Running back Adam Randall was able to stretch the ball over the goal-line to bring Clemson back to within five points. The Tigers put together their best drive of the game, going 10 plays for 65 yards.
Penn St: 15
Clemson: 10
8:47 left in the fourth quarter
Touchdown: Penn State12/27/2025 01:46:56 PM
Following a quick three-and-out by Clemson, Ethan Grunkemeyer finds Trebor Pena for a 73-yard touchdown on 3rd and 8. The Nittany Lions were unable to convert the two-point conversion.
Penn St: 15
Clemson: 3
12:51 left in the fourth quarter
Penn State converts another field goal12/27/2025 01:38:09 PM
Barker is now 3 for 3 on the day, giving the Nittany Lions a six-point lead to open the fourth quarter.
Penn St: 9
Clemson: 3
14:56 left in the fourth quarter
End of the 3rd Quarter12/27/2025 01:34:03 PM
Penn State has driven the ball 59 yards so far on nine plays to get down to Clemson’s 30-yard line. Running back Quinton Martin has 29 yards rushing on this six carries so far on this drive. He’s up to 88 yards rushing now.
Penn St: 6
Clemson: 3
Another punt for Clemson12/27/2025 01:26:29 PM
After a questionable pass interference call that kept Clemson’s drive alive, the Tigers are unable to take advantage of the opportunity.
Penn State takes over at its own 11-yard line following the punt.
Penn St: 6
Clemson: 3
5:05 left in the third quarter
Penn State can’t convert following long drive12/27/2025 01:20:03 PM
Penn State converts three first downs during its opening drive but they can’t convert on a 4th and 4 from Clemson’s 28-yard line.
Penn St: 6
Clemson: 3
9:37 left in the third quarter
Halftime12/27/2025 12:43:47 PM
Kicker Ryan Baker converts a 48-yard kick with plenty to spare to give Penn State a 6-3 lead going into halftime.
Penn St: 6
Clemson: 3
All tied up in the Bronx12/27/2025 12:35:53 PM
Clemson converts a 48-yard field goal following a previous miss to tie it all up at 3-3.
Penn St: 3
Clemson: 3
56 seconds left in the second quarter
Two Minute Warning12/27/2025 12:24:00 PM
Following a Penn State punt, Clemson has converted two first downs. The Tigers now have a 2nd and 7 at PSU’s 43-yard line.
Penn St: 3
Clemson: 0
2:00 left in the second quarter
Clemson can’t convert12/27/2025 12:11:49 PM
Kicker Nolan Hauser misses the 33-yard attempt to the right, which keeps the Tigers scoreless.
Penn St: 3
Clemson: 0
6:08 left in the second quarter
Big play for the Tigers12/27/2025 12:08:18 PM
Klubnik finds WR TJ Moore for a 44-yard pass to set the Tigers up with a 1st and 10 at PSU’s 15-yard line.
Penn St: 3
Clemson: 0
7:06 left in the second quarter
Dennis-Sutton sack kills the drive12/27/2025 11:51:32 AM
Quarterback Cade Klubnik holes onto the ball way too long and it leads to a Dani Dennis-Sutton sack. Penn State takes over at its own 21-yard line following the punt.
Penn St: 3
Clemson: 0
12:20 left in the second quarter
End of the 1st Quarter12/27/2025 11:44:12 AM
Another Clemson punt12/27/2025 11:40:16 AM
A Tyler Brown drop on second down leads to an incompletion on 3rd down and another punt for the Tigers. Penn State takes over at its own 36-yard line.
Back-to-back punts12/27/2025 11:32:58 AM
Penn State held Clemson to another three-and-out but a sack on first down, followed by a penalty on second killed any hope of a drive.
Penn St: 3
Clemson: 0
4:18 left in the first quarter
Nittany Lions convert the field goal12/27/2025 11:18:56 AM
Penn State had a first and goal at Clemson’s 4-yard line but are unable to punch it in. Ryan Barker converts the field goal to give the Nittany Lions an early lead.
Penn St: 3
Clemson: 0
8:32 left in the first quarter
Tigers fake the punt, don’t convert12/27/2025 11:11:56 AM
Following a three-and-out, Clemson tried to fake the punt but the pass is no where close to its receiver. The Nittany Lions start with excellent field position at the Clemson 32.
Clemson will receive12/27/2025 11:08:03 AM
Penn State is set to start off on defense. Game is starting now on ABC.
Kaytron Allen OUT vs. Clemson12/27/2025 10:56:23 AM
Not a surprise. Many expected him to sit out today’s game.
Offensive line12/27/2025 10:37:42 AM
As BWI’s Nate Bauer reported on Friday, Penn State’s starting offensive line will be…
LT – Eagan Boyer
LG – Cooper Cousins
C – Dominic Rulli
RG – T.J. Shanahan
RT – Anthony Donkoh
Fans can learn more about the second-team offensive line unit and how the defense is shaping up inside The Lions Den.
Betting Odds12/27/2025 10:27:51 AM
According to BetMGM, Penn State is a 2.5-point underdog, down from three points earlier this week. The game originally opened with Penn State being a slight 1-point favorite. The over/under has dropped slightly to 47.5 points.
Liam Clifford12/27/2025 10:24:05 AM
Looks to be Penn State’s backup quarterback during pregame warmups. BWI subscribers can follow along for live updates inside The Lions Den.
Kaytron Allen12/27/2025 10:30:01 AM
Running back Kaytron Allen is listed as questionable for Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl. He is expected to dress, but as we’ve reported throughout the week, Allen isn’t expected to play much, if at all. Play-by-play announcer Steve Jones also hinted at this during the pregame show.
Penn State won’t have RB Nick Singleton and four of its five starting offensive linemen today.
Availability Report Released12/27/2025 09:47:01 AM
Below are the players listed as OUT for Penn State in Saturday’s Pinstripe Bowl. Two notable additions to this list are cornerback Xxavier Thomas and offensive lineman Owen Aliciene. The promising freshmen weren’t listed for the regular season finale against Rutgers, leading some to wonder if they could potentially be transferring.
#3 Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
#4 A.J. Harris
#6 Zakee Wheatley
#7 Kaden Saunders
#9 Elliot Washington II
#10 Nicholas Singleton
#12 Xxavier Thomas
#13 Tony Rojas
#14 Jaxon Smolik
#15 Drew Allar
#16 Khalil Dinkins
#18 Max Granville
#19 Josiah Brown
#25 Alex Tatsch
#28 Zane Durant
#29 Daniel Jennings
#30 Kari Jackson
#36 Zuriah Fisher
#38 Jackson Pryts
#42 Mason Robinson
#53 Nick Dawkins
#58 Kaleb Artis
#59 Brady O’Hara
#61 Liam Horan
#63 Alex Birchmeier
#66 Drew Shelton
#71 Olaivavega Ioane
#72 Nolan Rucci
#77 Owen Aliciene
#81 Donte Nastasi
#84 Peter Gonzalez
#93 Bobby Mears
#95 Jordan Mayer