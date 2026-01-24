Live updates: Penn State-Maryland wrestling score, bout results, match notes and more

The Nittany Lions won by technical fall and major decision twice and added a fall for good measure to lead Maryland 24-0 at halftime. Penn State has a 25-1 takedowns edge heading into the second half.First five results:125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, PSU TF Abram Cline, Maryland, 19-4 (7:00) (PSU 5-0)133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU MD No. 15 Braxton Brown, UMD, 15-3 (PSU 9-0)141 pounds: No. 11 Braeden Davis, Penn State MD Dario Lemus, Maryland, 18-4 (PSU 13-0)149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU TF No. 7 Carter Young, Maryland, 32-15 (6:41) (PSU 18-0)157 pounds: No. 3 PJ Duke, Penn State F Mekhi Neal, UMD, 1:54 (PSU 24-0)