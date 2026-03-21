Live updates: Penn State medal round results for Marcus Blaze, PJ Duke at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships

CLEVELAND — Two Penn State wrestlers are on the mat this morning at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Nittany Lion freshmen Marcus Blaze (133 pounds) and PJ Duke (157) are already All-Americans. Now, each is looking to secure their highest possible placement at their first national tournament. They will start the medal round session at Rocket Arena in the consolation bracket semifinals. A win would put them in position to wrestle for third or fourth place. A loss would drop them into the fifth/sixth-place match.

Blaze will face No. 15 Tyler Knox of Stanford in the first match of the day on mat three. Duke, then, will wrestle No. 7 Kannon Webster of Illinois. Both ended up competing in the penultimate session rather than the final at NCAAs after losing in the semifinals on Friday night. Blaze dropped a tiebreaker decision to Ben Davino of Ohio State. And, Duke lost a controversial match to Landon Robideau of Oklahoma State.

This is your home for live updates, results, and more from the medal round. Penn State could also clinch the team race in this session. Below, you will find the latest information in reverse chronological order.

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