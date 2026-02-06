Live updates: Penn State-Michigan wrestling score, bout results, and more as Lions seek a road win

The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team is at No. 10 Michigan tonight in search of its 84th consecutive dual meet victory. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s Nittany Lions are favored to win nine of 10 bouts, according to the latest InterMat rankings, in their final road match of the season. It starts at 6 p.m. ET. Big Ten Network will televise it live. Fans are discussing it on BWI’s The Wrestling Room forum. And, below, you can follow live updates to see the latest score, bout results, notes, and more as the match unfolds at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

By: Greg Pickel The second half of Penn State-Michigan is underway No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink of Penn State is taking on unranked Michigan redshirt freshman Justin Gates.

By: Greg Pickel First five results Penn State went five for five to start its Friday night dual meet at Michigan. The Lions got comeback wins from both Nate Desmond at 141 and PJ Duke at 157 to take a 20-0 lead into the break.



125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State TF No.23 Diego Sotelo, Michigan, 21-5 (5:06) (PSU 5-0)

133 pounds: No. 2 Marcus Blaze, PSU TF Gauge Botero, Michigan, 17-2 (4:40) (PSU 10-0)

141 pounds: Nate Desmond, Penn State d. No. 26 Dylan Ragusin, 8-5 (SV) (PSU 13-0)

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU md. No. 13 Lachlan McNeil, Michigan, 9-1 (PSU 17-0)

157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State d.No. 13 Cam Catrabone, Michigan, 12-10 (PSU 20-0)



The takedown edge is 17-2 in favor of the Lions.

By: Greg Pickel PSU goes five for five to start Penn State top-ranked freshman PJ Duke beats No. 13 Cam Catrabone of Michigan by decision, 12-10, with 1:20 in riding time. The Nittany Lion trailed 4-1 after one, led 7-6 after two, and was behind 9-7 in the third before an escape and takedown of his own sealed the deal. PSU 20, UM 0 at halftime.

By: Greg Pickel Another bonus point win for Penn State No. 1 Shayne Van Ness tacks 1:51 in riding time onto a four-point third period to beat Michigan’s Lachlan McNeil by major decision, 9-1, at 149 pounds. Penn State leads Michigan 17-0 after four matches.

By: Greg Pickel Nate Desmond beats Dylan Ragusin Penn State freshman Nate Desmond beats Michigan All-American Dylan Ragusin 8-5 in sudden victory. The Nittany Lion countered the Wolverine’s shot 15 seconds into sudden victory and gained control for an 8-5 win. The two were tied at five after seven minutes. Penn State leads Michigan 13-0 after three matches.

Penn State is also out to a 10-0 advantage in takedowns.

By: Greg Pickel Marcus Blaze keeps the bonus point streak going Penn State freshman Marcus Blaze beat Michigan’s Gauge Botero at 133 pounds by technical fall, 17-2, in 4:40. He racked up four takedowns and four near fall points en route to victory. The Lions lead the Wolverines 10-0 after two weight classes.

By: Greg Pickel Luke Lilledahl kicks things off with a victory No. 1 Penn State wrestler Luke Lilledahl starts tonight’s dual meet with a 21-5 technical fall triumph over No.23 Diego Sotelo in 5:06. The Nittany Lion gave up a reversal but racked up six takedowns en route to victory. PSU leads UM 5-0 after 125 pounds.

By: Greg Pickel Tonight’s Penn State-Michigan confirmed lineups 125 pounds: No.23 Diego Sotelo, Michigan vs. No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

133 pounds: Gauge Botero, Michigan vs. No. 2 Marcus Blaze, PSU

141 pounds: No. 26 Dylan Ragusin, Michigan vs. Nate Desmond, Penn State

149 pounds: No. 13 Lachlan McNeil, Michigan vs. No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU

157 pounds: No. 13 Cam Catrabone, Michigan vs. No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State

165 pounds: Justin Gates, Michigan vs No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU

174 pounds: No. 11 Beau Mantanona, Michigan vs. No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State

184 pounds: No. 7 Brock Mantanona, Michigan vs. No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU

197 pounds: No. 20 Hayden Walters, Michigan vs No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State

285 pounds: No. 5 Taye Ghadiali, Michigan vs No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU

By: Greg Pickel Braeden Davis is out due to a medical issue “Braeden Davis is out with a medical issue, nothing terribly serious,” per Jeff Byers.



As we know, he burnt his hand last week. Freshman Nate Desmond will wrestle in his place tonight. Davis did travel, Byers adds.

By: Greg Pickel As noted below, Nate Desmond is in for Braeden Davis at 141 It’s not immediately clear why. But, per The Daily Collegian reporters in the Crisler Center, the Nittany Lion freshman will go tonight against Dylan Ragusin. No Braeden Davis tonight for Penn State



Nate Desmond will wrestle at 141 pounds in his spot — Andrew Deal (@AndrewDeal22) February 6, 2026

By: Greg Pickel Penn State-Michigan will start at 125 pounds Per the Lions’ Twitter page.