Live updates: Penn State-Michigan wrestling score, bout results, and more as Lions seek a road win
The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team is at No. 10 Michigan tonight in search of its 84th consecutive dual meet victory. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s Nittany Lions are favored to win nine of 10 bouts, according to the latest InterMat rankings, in their final road match of the season. It starts at 6 p.m. ET. Big Ten Network will televise it live. Fans are discussing it on BWI’s The Wrestling Room forum. And, below, you can follow live updates to see the latest score, bout results, notes, and more as the match unfolds at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information.
The second half of Penn State-Michigan is underway02/06/2026 06:06:35 PM
No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink of Penn State is taking on unranked Michigan redshirt freshman Justin Gates.
First five results02/06/2026 05:55:55 PM
Penn State went five for five to start its Friday night dual meet at Michigan. The Lions got comeback wins from both Nate Desmond at 141 and PJ Duke at 157 to take a 20-0 lead into the break.
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State TF No.23 Diego Sotelo, Michigan, 21-5 (5:06) (PSU 5-0)
133 pounds: No. 2 Marcus Blaze, PSU TF Gauge Botero, Michigan, 17-2 (4:40) (PSU 10-0)
141 pounds: Nate Desmond, Penn State d. No. 26 Dylan Ragusin, 8-5 (SV) (PSU 13-0)
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU md. No. 13 Lachlan McNeil, Michigan, 9-1 (PSU 17-0)
157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State d.No. 13 Cam Catrabone, Michigan, 12-10 (PSU 20-0)
The takedown edge is 17-2 in favor of the Lions.
PSU goes five for five to start02/06/2026 05:55:04 PM
Penn State top-ranked freshman PJ Duke beats No. 13 Cam Catrabone of Michigan by decision, 12-10, with 1:20 in riding time. The Nittany Lion trailed 4-1 after one, led 7-6 after two, and was behind 9-7 in the third before an escape and takedown of his own sealed the deal. PSU 20, UM 0 at halftime.
First four results02/06/2026 05:49:17 PM
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State TF No.23 Diego Sotelo, Michigan, 21-5 (5:06) (PSU 5-0)
133 pounds: No. 2 Marcus Blaze, PSU TF Gauge Botero, Michigan, 17-2 (4:40) (PSU 10-0)
141 pounds: Nate Desmond, Penn State d. No. 26 Dylan Ragusin, 8-5 (SV) (PSU 13-0)
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU md. No. 13 Lachlan McNeil, Michigan, 9-1 (PSU 17-0)
Another bonus point win for Penn State02/06/2026 05:40:59 PM
No. 1 Shayne Van Ness tacks 1:51 in riding time onto a four-point third period to beat Michigan’s Lachlan McNeil by major decision, 9-1, at 149 pounds. Penn State leads Michigan 17-0 after four matches.
First three results02/06/2026 05:32:42 PM
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State TF No.23 Diego Sotelo, Michigan, 21-5 (5:06) (PSU 5-0)
133 pounds: No. 2 Marcus Blaze, PSU TF Gauge Botero, Michigan, 17-2 (4:40) (PSU 10-0)
141 pounds: Nate Desmond, Penn State d. No. 26 Dylan Ragusin, 8-5 (SV) (PSU 13-0)
Nate Desmond beats Dylan Ragusin02/06/2026 05:31:05 PM
Penn State freshman Nate Desmond beats Michigan All-American Dylan Ragusin 8-5 in sudden victory. The Nittany Lion countered the Wolverine’s shot 15 seconds into sudden victory and gained control for an 8-5 win. The two were tied at five after seven minutes. Penn State leads Michigan 13-0 after three matches.
Results from the first two matches02/06/2026 05:18:04 PM
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State TF No.23 Diego Sotelo, Michigan, 21-5 (5:06) (PSU 5-0)
133 pounds: No. 2 Marcus Blaze, PSU TF Gauge Botero, Michigan, 17-2 (4:40) (PSU 10-0)
Penn State is also out to a 10-0 advantage in takedowns.
Marcus Blaze keeps the bonus point streak going02/06/2026 05:15:24 PM
Penn State freshman Marcus Blaze beat Michigan’s Gauge Botero at 133 pounds by technical fall, 17-2, in 4:40. He racked up four takedowns and four near fall points en route to victory. The Lions lead the Wolverines 10-0 after two weight classes.
Luke Lilledahl kicks things off with a victory02/06/2026 05:08:27 PM
No. 1 Penn State wrestler Luke Lilledahl starts tonight’s dual meet with a 21-5 technical fall triumph over No.23 Diego Sotelo in 5:06. The Nittany Lion gave up a reversal but racked up six takedowns en route to victory. PSU leads UM 5-0 after 125 pounds.
Tonight’s Penn State-Michigan confirmed lineups02/06/2026 04:53:12 PM
125 pounds: No.23 Diego Sotelo, Michigan vs. No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State
133 pounds: Gauge Botero, Michigan vs. No. 2 Marcus Blaze, PSU
141 pounds: No. 26 Dylan Ragusin, Michigan vs. Nate Desmond, Penn State
149 pounds: No. 13 Lachlan McNeil, Michigan vs. No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU
157 pounds: No. 13 Cam Catrabone, Michigan vs. No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State
165 pounds: Justin Gates, Michigan vs No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU
174 pounds: No. 11 Beau Mantanona, Michigan vs. No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State
184 pounds: No. 7 Brock Mantanona, Michigan vs. No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU
197 pounds: No. 20 Hayden Walters, Michigan vs No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State
285 pounds: No. 5 Taye Ghadiali, Michigan vs No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU
Braeden Davis is out due to a medical issue02/06/2026 04:50:42 PM
“Braeden Davis is out with a medical issue, nothing terribly serious,” per Jeff Byers.
As we know, he burnt his hand last week. Freshman Nate Desmond will wrestle in his place tonight. Davis did travel, Byers adds.
As noted below, Nate Desmond is in for Braeden Davis at 14102/06/2026 04:39:45 PM
It’s not immediately clear why. But, per The Daily Collegian reporters in the Crisler Center, the Nittany Lion freshman will go tonight against Dylan Ragusin.
Penn State-Michigan will start at 125 pounds02/06/2026 04:16:02 PM
Per the Lions’ Twitter page.
Projected lineups02/06/2026 04:15:36 PM
Here are the projected starters. We’ll update if anything changes on the weigh in sheet:
125 pounds: No.23 Diego Sotelo, Michigan vs. No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State
133 pounds: Gauge Botero, Michigan vs. No. 2 Marcus Blaze, PSU
141 pounds: No. 26 Dylan Ragusin, Michigan vs. Nate Desmond, Penn State
149 pounds: No. 13 Lachlan McNeil, Michigan vs. No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU
157 pounds: No. 13 Cam Catrabone, Michigan vs. No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State
165 pounds: Justin Gates, Michigan vs No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU
174 pounds: No. 11 Beau Mantanona, Michigan vs No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State
184 pounds: No. 7 Brock Mantanona, Michigan vs. No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU
197 pounds: No. 20 Hayden Walters, Michigan vs No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State
285 pounds: No. 5 Taye Ghadiali, Michigan vs No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU