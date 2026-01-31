Live updates: Penn State-Nebraska wrestling score, bout results, notes, and more
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State wrestling is hosting Nebraska for a top 10 matchup tonight at the Bryce Jordan Center. Follow along here for live updates. Both teams are expected to have all 10 of their starters on the mat this evening. The dual starts at 8 p.m. ET. Big Ten Network is televising it. And, this is your home for live updates as the match unfolds. Below, you will find the latest bout results, updated match score, and notes from the BJC.
Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often for the latest information.
Results so far01/30/2026 07:37:41 PM
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, PSU TF Alan Koehler, Nebraska, 20-4 (5:36) (PSU 5-0)
133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU d. No. 10 Jacob Van Dee, Nebraska, 5-1 (PSU 8-0)
141 pounds: No. 4 Brock Hardy, Nebraska F No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State, 5:55 (PSU 7-6 after Davis’ postmatch conduct lost the Lions a team point)
Brock Hardy pins Braeden Davis01/30/2026 07:35:12 PM
Penn State wrestler Braeden Davis led Brock Hardy 6-2 after one and 7-5 after two. But after getting a quick escape to start the third, Hardy countered a Davis shot and took him to his back for a pin at 5:55. The Lions now lead Nebraska 7-6 after three matches, as a team point was deducted as Davis got emotional after the match.
Marcus Blaze bears Van Dee01/30/2026 07:24:34 PM
No. 4 Marcus Blaze beats No. 10 Jacob Van Dee of Nebraska by decision, 5-1, at 133 pounds. The Nittany Lion scored the bout’s lone takedown and also got a penalty point and an escape. Penn State leads Nebraska 8-0 after two matches.
Penn State starts with a technical fall01/30/2026 07:13:46 PM
Luke Lilledahl takes out Nebraska’s Alan Koehler by technical fall, 20-4, in 5:36. The Penn State wrestler racked up six takedowns and two nearfall points. The Lions now lead 5-0 after 125 pounds.
We are underway01/30/2026 07:06:00 PM
Lilledahl-Koehler is underway at 125 pounds at the BJC.
Tonight’s dual will start at 125 pounds01/30/2026 06:33:35 PM
Luke Lilledahl will kick things off for Penn State, and Alan Koehler is expected to go for Nebraska.
Projected starting lineups01/30/2026 06:21:01 PM
Here’s the list per Track Wrestling:
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, PSU vs. Alan Koehler OR Kael Lauridsen, Nebraska
133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 10 Jacob Van Dee, Nebraska
141 pounds: No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 4 Brock Hardy, Nebraska
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 18 Chance Lamer, Nebraska
157 pounds: No. 3 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. No. 5 Antrell Taylor, Nebraska
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 7 LJ Araujo, Nebraska
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 4 Christopher Minto, Nebraska
184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 6 Silas Allred, Nebraska
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 9 Camden McDanel, Nebraska
285 pounds: No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 4 AJ Ferrari, Nebraska