Live updates: Penn State-Nebraska wrestling score, bout results, notes, and more

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State wrestling is hosting Nebraska for a top 10 matchup tonight at the Bryce Jordan Center. Follow along here for live updates. Both teams are expected to have all 10 of their starters on the mat this evening. The dual starts at 8 p.m. ET. Big Ten Network is televising it. And, this is your home for live updates as the match unfolds. Below, you will find the latest bout results, updated match score, and notes from the BJC.

Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often for the latest information.

By: Greg Pickel Results so far 125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, PSU TF Alan Koehler, Nebraska, 20-4 (5:36) (PSU 5-0)

133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU d. No. 10 Jacob Van Dee, Nebraska, 5-1 (PSU 8-0)

141 pounds: No. 4 Brock Hardy, Nebraska F No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State, 5:55 (PSU 7-6 after Davis’ postmatch conduct lost the Lions a team point)

By: Greg Pickel We are underway Lilledahl-Koehler is underway at 125 pounds at the BJC.