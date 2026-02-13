Live updates: Penn State-Ohio State wrestling score, bout results, and more from the Bryce Jordan Center

STATE COLLEGE — The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team hosts No. 2 Ohio State tonight in the marquee matchup of the 2025-2026 college wrestling season. However, some shine is already off the showdown. That’s because, in addition to missing top-ranked 157-pounder Brandon Cannon as expected, the Buckeyes will also be without No. 6 Ethan Stiles at 149 pounds and No. 5 Carson Kharchla at 174.

This is your home for live updates, the latest score, bout results, match notes, and more as the dual unfolds inside a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center. The 13-0 Nittany Lions put their 84-match win streak on the line against the 17-0 Buckeyes. A win will both extend that streak to 85 and also clinch the Big Ten regular season title for head coach Cael Sanderson’s side.

NOTE: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often for the latest information.

By: Greg Pickel PJ Duke wins by fall Penn State freshman PJ Duke, leading 18-5, decks Ohio State’s Daxton Chase at the 3:28 mark of the second period. The Nittany Lion was rolling before throwing the Buckeye to his back. The Lions lead Ohio State 17-5 after 157 pounds.

By: Greg Pickel First four results 125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State d. No. 2 Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State, 4-1 (SV) (PSU 3-0)



133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU d. No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State, 3-2 (TB2) (PSU 6-0)



141 pounds: No. 1 Jesse Mendez, Ohio State TF No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State, 18-2 (5:49) (PSU 6-5)



149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU TF Brogan Fielding, Ohio State, 20-5 (6:17) (PSU 11-5)



Penn State leads the takedown battle 7-4.

By: Greg Pickel Shayne Van Ness gets the Lions’ third win of the night Shayne Van Ness beats Brogan Fielding of Ohio State by technical fall, 20-5, in 6:17. The Nittany Lion racked up six takedowns en route to victory. Penn State now leads the Buckeyes 11-5 after 149 pounds.

By: Greg Pickel Jesse Mendez techs Braeden Davis No. 1 Ohio State wrestler Jesse Mendez beats Braeden Davis by technical fall, 18-2, in 5:49. The win was powered by a nine-point second period. Penn State leads the Buckeyes 6-5 after 141 pounds.

By: Greg Pickel Marcus Blaze beats Ben Davino 3-2 Penn State 133-pounder Marcus Blaze scores a reversal in tiebreaker two to beat Ben Davino of Ohio State, 3-2, in a thriller. The Lions lead the Buckeyes 6-0 after two matches.

By: Greg Pickel Blaze-Davino is headed to tiebreakers Tied at one at 133 pounds after nine minutes of wrestling.

By: Greg Pickel Heading to sudden victory at 133 Blaze-Davino is tied at one.

By: Greg Pickel We’re onto Marcus Blaze vs. Ben Davino at 133 pounds It’s a battle of the No. 4 Nittany Lion and No. 2 Buckeye.

By: Greg Pickel Luke Lilledahl beats Nic Bouzakis Luke Lilledahl beats Nic Bouzakis 4-1 in sudden victory with a takedown 39 seconds into overtime to cement his spot at No. 1 in the rankings at 125 pounds. Penn State leads Ohio State 3-0 after one bout. Video of the Lilledahl winner: WHAT AN OPENER TONIGHT! LIGHTNING LUKE WINNER (4-1) in SV 🔥🔥#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/n8qoWGuKAi — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) February 14, 2026

By: Greg Pickel Heading to sudden victory at 125 Luke Lilledahl of Penn State and Nic Bouzakis of Ohio State are tied 1-1 after seven minutes of wrestling. Both scored an escape. We’re off to sudden victory at 125 pounds.

By: Greg Pickel Penn State-Ohio State is underway No. 1 Luke Lilledahl vs. No. 2 Nic Bouzakis kicks things off at 125 pounds.

By: Greg Pickel Intros are underway We’re just a few minutes away. OSU introduces No. 1 Jesse Mendez OR Brogan Fielding at 141 pounds. Wow. That would be another big loss for the Buckeyes against Braeden Davis.

By: Greg Pickel Tonight’s match will start at 125 pounds Per the Buckeyes’ twitter account.