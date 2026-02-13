Live updates: Penn State-Ohio State wrestling score, bout results, and more from the Bryce Jordan Center
STATE COLLEGE — The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team hosts No. 2 Ohio State tonight in the marquee matchup of the 2025-2026 college wrestling season. However, some shine is already off the showdown. That’s because, in addition to missing top-ranked 157-pounder Brandon Cannon as expected, the Buckeyes will also be without No. 6 Ethan Stiles at 149 pounds and No. 5 Carson Kharchla at 174.
This is your home for live updates, the latest score, bout results, match notes, and more as the dual unfolds inside a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center. The 13-0 Nittany Lions put their 84-match win streak on the line against the 17-0 Buckeyes. A win will both extend that streak to 85 and also clinch the Big Ten regular season title for head coach Cael Sanderson’s side.
NOTE: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often for the latest information.
PJ Duke wins by fall02/13/2026 06:53:33 PM
Penn State freshman PJ Duke, leading 18-5, decks Ohio State’s Daxton Chase at the 3:28 mark of the second period. The Nittany Lion was rolling before throwing the Buckeye to his back. The Lions lead Ohio State 17-5 after 157 pounds.
First four results02/13/2026 06:47:59 PM
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State d. No. 2 Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State, 4-1 (SV) (PSU 3-0)
133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU d. No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State, 3-2 (TB2) (PSU 6-0)
141 pounds: No. 1 Jesse Mendez, Ohio State TF No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State, 18-2 (5:49) (PSU 6-5)
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU TF Brogan Fielding, Ohio State, 20-5 (6:17) (PSU 11-5)
Penn State leads the takedown battle 7-4.
Shayne Van Ness gets the Lions’ third win of the night02/13/2026 06:45:00 PM
Shayne Van Ness beats Brogan Fielding of Ohio State by technical fall, 20-5, in 6:17. The Nittany Lion racked up six takedowns en route to victory. Penn State now leads the Buckeyes 11-5 after 149 pounds.
First three results02/13/2026 06:37:48 PM
Jesse Mendez techs Braeden Davis02/13/2026 06:34:50 PM
No. 1 Ohio State wrestler Jesse Mendez beats Braeden Davis by technical fall, 18-2, in 5:49. The win was powered by a nine-point second period. Penn State leads the Buckeyes 6-5 after 141 pounds.
First two Penn State-Ohio State results02/13/2026 06:29:03 PM
Marcus Blaze beats Ben Davino 3-202/13/2026 06:25:30 PM
Penn State 133-pounder Marcus Blaze scores a reversal in tiebreaker two to beat Ben Davino of Ohio State, 3-2, in a thriller. The Lions lead the Buckeyes 6-0 after two matches.
Blaze-Davino is headed to tiebreakers02/13/2026 06:22:53 PM
Tied at one at 133 pounds after nine minutes of wrestling.
Heading to sudden victory at 13302/13/2026 06:20:55 PM
Blaze-Davino is tied at one.
We’re onto Marcus Blaze vs. Ben Davino at 133 pounds02/13/2026 06:13:08 PM
It’s a battle of the No. 4 Nittany Lion and No. 2 Buckeye.
Luke Lilledahl beats Nic Bouzakis02/13/2026 06:10:59 PM
Luke Lilledahl beats Nic Bouzakis 4-1 in sudden victory with a takedown 39 seconds into overtime to cement his spot at No. 1 in the rankings at 125 pounds. Penn State leads Ohio State 3-0 after one bout.
Video of the Lilledahl winner:
Heading to sudden victory at 12502/13/2026 06:09:18 PM
Luke Lilledahl of Penn State and Nic Bouzakis of Ohio State are tied 1-1 after seven minutes of wrestling. Both scored an escape. We’re off to sudden victory at 125 pounds.
Penn State-Ohio State is underway02/13/2026 06:01:17 PM
No. 1 Luke Lilledahl vs. No. 2 Nic Bouzakis kicks things off at 125 pounds.
Intros are underway02/13/2026 05:57:59 PM
We’re just a few minutes away. OSU introduces No. 1 Jesse Mendez OR Brogan Fielding at 141 pounds. Wow. That would be another big loss for the Buckeyes against Braeden Davis.
Tonight’s match will start at 125 pounds02/13/2026 05:07:08 PM
Per the Buckeyes’ twitter account.
Updated Penn State-Ohio State lineups02/13/2026 05:05:13 PM
Here’s the latest look:
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 2 Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State
133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State
141 pounds: No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 1 Jesse Mendez, Ohio State
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. Brogan Fielding, Ohio State
157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. Daxon Chase, OSU
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 16 Paddy Gallagher, OSU
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. e’Than Birden OR TJ Schierl, Ohio State
184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 8 Dylan Fishback, OSU
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 10 Luke Geog, Ohio State
285 pounds: No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 3 Nick Feldman, Ohio State