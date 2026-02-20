Live updates: Penn State-Princeton wrestling score, bout results, and more from the regular season finale
The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team seeks its 86th consecutive dual meet victory and 15th and final win of the 2025-2026 regular season tonight when the Nittany Lions host Princeton on Senior Day. The match begins at 7 p.m. ET. BTN+ will stream it exclusively from Rec Hall. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s program will honor senior starter Levi Haines, plus backups Lucas Cochran (senior, 285 pounds) and graduate senior Sam Beckett (graduate senior, 165 pounds), before the match begins.
“We don’t have a lot of guys walking, which is good for the program,” Sanderson told reporters, including BWI’s Thomas Frank Carr, on Wednesday. “I mean, it’s not as good if you’re trying to bring new guys in and you have a roster cap. But obviously you’re planning, and you see what’s going to happen in the future.
Top 10
- 1New
Savon Huggins
Perfect fit for HC Matt Campbell
- 2
DL Zahmar Tookes
Sets two visits
- 3Hot
QB Will Mencl
Four-star QB is one to watch
- 4Trending
OL Mason Halliman
Set to visit Penn State in March
- 5Trending
Get to Know...
Penn State's new recruiting staff
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“We have this special group of guys that will be walking. They’ve obviously meant a lot to the program. The last four or five years they’ve been here have been remarkable.”
This is your home for live updates as the match unfolds. Below, you’ll find the latest score, bout results, notes, and more in reverse chronological order.
Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information.
PJ Duke gets a tech fall02/20/2026 07:00:23 PM
Penn State freshman PJ Duke racked up eight takedowns en route to a technical fall triumph over Princeton’s Gavin Hawk 24-8, at 157 pounds in 6:08. The Lions lead the Tigers 22-0 at halftime.
Shayne Van Ness wins by decision02/20/2026 06:49:12 PM
With 2:10 in riding time and a late stalling call, Shayne Van Ness beats Eligh Rivera by major decision, 15-6. Penn State leads Princeton 17-0 after 149 pounds.
Results from the first three matches02/20/2026 06:40:05 PM
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State DQ No. 12 Marc-Anthony McGowan, Princeton, stalling (PSU 6-0)
133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU md. Ethan Rivera, Princeton, 11-3 (PSU 10-0)
141 pounds: No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State d. Matthew Martino, Princeton, 11-8 (PSU 13-0)
Braeden Davis beats Matthew Martino02/20/2026 06:36:30 PM
At 141 pounds, Braeden Davis took out Princeton’s Matthew Martino 11-8 despite being called for stalling twice in the third period. Penn State leads the Tigers 13-0 after three weight classes.
Marcus Blaze wins by major decision02/20/2026 06:25:57 PM
Penn State freshman Marcus Blaze earned a third period takedown and ride out to beat Princeton’s Ethan Rivera by major decision, 11-3, with 1:26 in riding time, at 133 pounds. The Lions lead the Tigers 10-0 after two matches.
Luke Lilledahl beats Marc-Anthony McGowan to kick things off02/20/2026 06:10:23 PM
No. 1 Luke Lilledahl beats No. 12 Marc-Anthony McGowan by disqualification via stalling in 6:54. The Nittany Lion picked up five stalling points and also a technical violation point en route to a win at 125 pounds. Penn State leads Princeton 6-0 after one bout.
The action is underway at 125 pounds02/20/2026 06:03:47 PM
And it figures to be the most contested bout of the night: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State, vs. No. 12 Marc-Anthony McGowan of Princeton.
Senior Day notes02/20/2026 05:45:26 PM
Levi Haines and Brian Borden are both honored. Lucas Cochran and Sam Beckett walked last year, so they did not do so tonight. Also of note: Aaron Nagao is being honored, Penn State Sports Network broadcaster Jeff Byer says. Nagao is retiring from the sport with a year of eligibility remaining, having dealt with multiple injuries.
Tonight’s starting lineup is in02/20/2026 05:30:49 PM
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 12 Marc-Anthony McGowan, Princeton
133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. Ethan Rivera, Princeton
141 pounds: No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. Matthew Martino, Princeton
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 14 Eligh Rivera
157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. Gavin Hawk, Princeton
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 19 Ty Whalen, Princeton
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. Cody Tavoso, Princeton
184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. Xavier Giles, Princeton
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. Conor McCloskey, Princeton
285 pounds: No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. Sebastian Garibaldi, Princeton