Live updates: Penn State-Princeton wrestling score, bout results, and more from the regular season finale

The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team seeks its 86th consecutive dual meet victory and 15th and final win of the 2025-2026 regular season tonight when the Nittany Lions host Princeton on Senior Day. The match begins at 7 p.m. ET. BTN+ will stream it exclusively from Rec Hall. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s program will honor senior starter Levi Haines, plus backups Lucas Cochran (senior, 285 pounds) and graduate senior Sam Beckett (graduate senior, 165 pounds), before the match begins.

“We don’t have a lot of guys walking, which is good for the program,” Sanderson told reporters, including BWI’s Thomas Frank Carr, on Wednesday. “I mean, it’s not as good if you’re trying to bring new guys in and you have a roster cap. But obviously you’re planning, and you see what’s going to happen in the future.

“We have this special group of guys that will be walking. They’ve obviously meant a lot to the program. The last four or five years they’ve been here have been remarkable.”

This is your home for live updates as the match unfolds. Below, you’ll find the latest score, bout results, notes, and more in reverse chronological order.

By: Greg Pickel PJ Duke gets a tech fall Penn State freshman PJ Duke racked up eight takedowns en route to a technical fall triumph over Princeton’s Gavin Hawk 24-8, at 157 pounds in 6:08. The Lions lead the Tigers 22-0 at halftime.

By: Greg Pickel Shayne Van Ness wins by decision With 2:10 in riding time and a late stalling call, Shayne Van Ness beats Eligh Rivera by major decision, 15-6. Penn State leads Princeton 17-0 after 149 pounds.

By: Greg Pickel Results from the first three matches 125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State DQ No. 12 Marc-Anthony McGowan, Princeton, stalling (PSU 6-0)



133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU md. Ethan Rivera, Princeton, 11-3 (PSU 10-0)



141 pounds: No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State d. Matthew Martino, Princeton, 11-8 (PSU 13-0)

By: Greg Pickel Braeden Davis beats Matthew Martino At 141 pounds, Braeden Davis took out Princeton’s Matthew Martino 11-8 despite being called for stalling twice in the third period. Penn State leads the Tigers 13-0 after three weight classes.

By: Greg Pickel Marcus Blaze wins by major decision Penn State freshman Marcus Blaze earned a third period takedown and ride out to beat Princeton’s Ethan Rivera by major decision, 11-3, with 1:26 in riding time, at 133 pounds. The Lions lead the Tigers 10-0 after two matches.

By: Greg Pickel Luke Lilledahl beats Marc-Anthony McGowan to kick things off No. 1 Luke Lilledahl beats No. 12 Marc-Anthony McGowan by disqualification via stalling in 6:54. The Nittany Lion picked up five stalling points and also a technical violation point en route to a win at 125 pounds. Penn State leads Princeton 6-0 after one bout.

By: Greg Pickel The action is underway at 125 pounds And it figures to be the most contested bout of the night: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State, vs. No. 12 Marc-Anthony McGowan of Princeton.