Live updates: Penn State Uplifting Athletes holds 23rd Lift for Life

Penn State football has revived its annual offseason philanthropic Lift for Life event, conducting weightlifting and conditioning in front of fans to raise money and awareness for rare diseases.

As the Nittany Lions continue their summer workouts, the event serves as a send off to a short break to celebrate the July 4 holiday.

Blue White Illustrated is on hand at Holuba Hall and the Lasch Football Complex, providing updates throughout the morning as the Nittany Lions compete.

The event begins at 9 a.m. For fans hoping to attend, Lift for Life is free, with a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children to Uplifting Athletes.

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By: Greg Pickel A look at the team’s new workout shoes On the opening day of the Penn State Athletics partnership with adidas: On adidas kickoff day, a look at the new work out shoes for Penn State football players: pic.twitter.com/N3zpAIEeFh — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) July 1, 2026

By: Nate Bauer Workout is live From Greg Pickel: “Looks like there will actually be indoor and outdoor activities at the same time. Sled push is about to kick off inside.”

By: Nate Bauer Birthday wishes From Greg Pickel: “It’s one of the strength coaches’ birthday, and he was just serenaded with happy birthday to finish stretching.”

By: Nate Bauer Penn State players of note stretching From Greg Pickel: “Rapp, Rojas, Donkoh all going through stretching like everyone else.”

By: Nate Bauer 9:05 a.m. – Team arrival From Greg Pickel: “Team just arrived. The action is starting inside and then going outside.”

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