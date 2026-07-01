BWI Football
Live updates: Penn State Uplifting Athletes holds 23rd Lift for Life
Penn State football has revived its annual offseason philanthropic Lift for Life event, conducting weightlifting and conditioning in front of fans to raise money and awareness for rare diseases.
As the Nittany Lions continue their summer workouts, the event serves as a send off to a short break to celebrate the July 4 holiday.
Blue White Illustrated is on hand at Holuba Hall and the Lasch Football Complex, providing updates throughout the morning as the Nittany Lions compete.
The event begins at 9 a.m. For fans hoping to attend, Lift for Life is free, with a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children to Uplifting Athletes.
Follow our updates here. To join the conversation with our premium members in the Lions Den, click here.
Penn State Lift for Life live updates
(Updates appear in reverse chronological order. Page does not automatically refresh.)
A look at the team’s new workout shoes07/01/2026 08:22:21 AM
On the opening day of the Penn State Athletics partnership with adidas:
Workout is live07/01/2026 08:17:28 AM
From Greg Pickel: “Looks like there will actually be indoor and outdoor activities at the same time. Sled push is about to kick off inside.”
Birthday wishes07/01/2026 08:17:15 AM
From Greg Pickel: “It’s one of the strength coaches’ birthday, and he was just serenaded with happy birthday to finish stretching.”
Penn State players of note stretching07/01/2026 08:10:52 AM
From Greg Pickel: “Rapp, Rojas, Donkoh all going through stretching like everyone else.”
9:05 a.m. – Team arrival07/01/2026 08:08:38 AM
From Greg Pickel: “Team just arrived. The action is starting inside and then going outside.”
Talk about it with our premium members in the Lions Den, here.