Live updates: Penn State wrestling at Iowa score, bout results, notes and more from the top-five showdown
The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team puts its NCAA record-setting 78-match winning streak on the line tonight at No. 4 Iowa. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s Nittany Lions are heavily favored to earn their fifth consecutive victory over Tom Brands’ Hawkeyes. The dual starts at 7 p.m. ET. Big Ten Network is televising it. And, you will find live updates, the latest team score and bout results, and notes as the action unfolds below. You can also discuss the match with fellow fans inside The Wrestling Room forum.
Projected Penn State-Iowa lineups01/16/2026 04:37:41 PM
Here is a look at the latest projected lineups with Patrick Kennedy out and Gabe Arnold in for Iowa at 174 pounds.
125 pounds: No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 6 Dean Peterson, Iowa
133 pounds: No. 5 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 8 Drake Ayala, Iowa
141 pounds: No. 7 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 11 Nasir Bailey OR Kale Petersen, Iowa
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 17 Ryder Block, Iowa
157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. No. 12 Jordan Williams OR Victor Voinovich III, Iowa
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 3 Michael Caliendo, Iowa
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. Gabe Arnold, Iowa
184 pounds: No. 4 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 1 Angelo Ferrari, Iowa
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. Harvey Ludington OR Brody Sampson, Iowa
285 pounds: No. 15 Cole Mirasola PSU vs. No. 5 Ben Kueter, Iowa
The match will start at 125 pounds01/16/2026 04:37:27 PM
Per Iowa’s social media accounts.
Patrick Kennedy is out for Iowa01/16/2026 04:36:53 PM
The Hawkeye starter and third-ranked wrestler at 174 pounds is out of the lineup tonight. Gabe Arnold is in for Iowa to face Penn State’s Levi Haines.