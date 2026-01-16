Live updates: Penn State wrestling at Iowa score, bout results, notes and more from the top-five showdown

The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team puts its NCAA record-setting 78-match winning streak on the line tonight at No. 4 Iowa. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s Nittany Lions are heavily favored to earn their fifth consecutive victory over Tom Brands’ Hawkeyes. The dual starts at 7 p.m. ET. Big Ten Network is televising it. And, you will find live updates, the latest team score and bout results, and notes as the action unfolds below. You can also discuss the match with fellow fans inside The Wrestling Room forum.

By: Greg Pickel The match will start at 125 pounds Per Iowa’s social media accounts.