Live updates: Penn State wrestling at Northwestern score, bout results, and more
Penn State wrestling is back on the mat today at Northwestern. The No. 1 Nittany Lions seek their 80th consecutive victory overall and second in a row over the Wildcats. Sunday’s match starts at 3 p.m. ET. BTN+ is the lone streaming option available for the contest.
This is your home for live updates from the contest as it unfolds. Below, you will find the latest score, bout results, notes, and more in reverse chronological order. Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often for the latest information.
Penn State beats Northwestern 51-001/18/2026 03:33:51 PM
Penn State earned its fifth shutout of the year and fourth in five matches by winning nine of 10 contested matches while also earning a forfeit at 165 pounds. It all led to a 51-0 win for the No. 1 Nittany Lions over Northwestern. A full bout-by-bout recap is below, as is the weight by weight recap:
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State TF No. 32 Eddie Enright, NW, 19-4 (6:48) (PSU 5-0)
184 pounds: No. 4 Rocco Welsh, PSU TF J.D. Perez, Northwestern, 22-7 (5:30) (PSU 10-0)
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State F. Alex Smith, NW, 1:50 (PSU 16-0)
285 pounds: No. 13 Cole Mirasola PSU TF Gable Christenson, NW, 19-4 (2:48) (PSU 21-0)
125 pounds: No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, PSU TF No. 26 Dedrick Navarro, Northwestern, 20-5 (7:00) (PSU 26-0)
133 pounds: No. 5 Marcus Blaze, PSU MD No. 24 Sean Spidle, NW, 15-4 (PSU 30-0)
141 pounds: No. 7 Braeden Davis, Penn State MD No. 32 Billy Dekraker, Northwestern, 9-0 (PSU 34-0)
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU TF August Hibler, NW, 18-3 (7:00) (PSU 39-0)
157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State F Gunnar Myers, NW, 2:42 (PSU 45-0)
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU won by forfeit (PSU 51-0)
PJ Duke decks Gunnar Myers01/18/2026 03:30:54 PM
PJ Duke pins Gunnar Myers of Northwestern at the 2:42 mark of the first period. That gives the Lions a 45-0 lead, and with Mitchell Mesenbrink getting a forfeit, it will be a 51-0 win for Penn State over the Wildcats.
Results from the first eight matches of Penn State-Northwestern01/18/2026 03:27:59 PM
Shayne Van Ness gets a tech fall01/18/2026 03:22:28 PM
Shayne Van Ness takes out Northwestern’s August Hibler by technical fall, 18-3, in seven minutes. The Nittany Lion racked up 4:25 in riding time. Penn State leads the Wildcats 39-0 with one contested match to go at 157.
Braeden Davis beats Billy Dekraker01/18/2026 03:11:28 PM
Penn State keeps its shutout hopes alive as Braeden Davis beats Billy Dekraker by major decision, 9-0, with 2:19 in riding time. The Lions now lead Northwestern 34-0 with two matches to go as Northwestern has already forfeited 165.
Marcus Blaze beats Sean Spidle01/18/2026 03:00:16 PM
Penn State freshman Marcus Blaze beat No. 24 Sean Spidle of Northwestern by major decision, 19-4, at 133 pounds. The Lions now lead the Wildcats 30-0 with three bouts to go.
Luke Lilledahl beats Dedrick Navarro by technical fall01/18/2026 02:38:21 PM
Penn State goes five for five in the first half as Luke Lilledahl takes out Dedrick Navarro by technical fall, 20-5, in 7:00. The Lions lead Northwestern 26-0 and have already clinched the dual at halftime. There will be four matches after the break, as the Wildcats are forfeiting at 165 pounds.
Cole Mirasola gets a first period technical fall01/18/2026 02:27:41 PM
Penn State heavyweight Cole Mirasola took out Northwestern’s Gabe Christenson by technical fall, 19-4, in the first period. He racked up six takedowns in a tidy 2:47 to end the match. Penn State leads Northwestern 21-0 after four bouts.
Josh Barr gets the first fall of the day01/18/2026 02:23:55 PM
Josh Barr gets his fourth pin of the season as he decks Northwestern’s Alex Smith with a cradle at the 1:50 mark of the first period. Penn State now leads the Wildcats 16-0 after three matches.
Rocco Welsh takes out JD Perez01/18/2026 02:17:27 PM
At 184 pounds, Rocco Welsh took out Northwestern’s JD Perez by technical fall, 22-7, in 5:30. The Nittany Lion racked up six takedowns en route to victory. Penn State leads the Wildcats 10-0 after two bouts.
Penn State wins the opener01/18/2026 02:11:44 PM
Levi Haines decks Eddie Enright by technical fall, 19-4, in 6:48. The Nittany Lion rolled up six takedowns en route to victory. Penn State leads Northwestern 5-0 after 174 pounds.
Northwestern is forfeiting 16501/18/2026 01:59:52 PM
So Mitchell Mesenbrink will get a win without taking the mat.
Today’s Penn State match will start at 174 pounds01/18/2026 01:58:06 PM
It will be Enright vs. Haines to kick things off today in Evanston.