Live updates: Penn State wrestling at Northwestern score, bout results, and more

Penn State wrestling is back on the mat today at Northwestern. The No. 1 Nittany Lions seek their 80th consecutive victory overall and second in a row over the Wildcats. Sunday’s match starts at 3 p.m. ET. BTN+ is the lone streaming option available for the contest.

This is your home for live updates from the contest as it unfolds. Below, you will find the latest score, bout results, notes, and more in reverse chronological order. Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often for the latest information.

By: Greg Pickel PJ Duke decks Gunnar Myers PJ Duke pins Gunnar Myers of Northwestern at the 2:42 mark of the first period. That gives the Lions a 45-0 lead, and with Mitchell Mesenbrink getting a forfeit, it will be a 51-0 win for Penn State over the Wildcats.

By: Greg Pickel Shayne Van Ness gets a tech fall Shayne Van Ness takes out Northwestern’s August Hibler by technical fall, 18-3, in seven minutes. The Nittany Lion racked up 4:25 in riding time. Penn State leads the Wildcats 39-0 with one contested match to go at 157.

By: Greg Pickel Braeden Davis beats Billy Dekraker Penn State keeps its shutout hopes alive as Braeden Davis beats Billy Dekraker by major decision, 9-0, with 2:19 in riding time. The Lions now lead Northwestern 34-0 with two matches to go as Northwestern has already forfeited 165.

By: Greg Pickel Marcus Blaze beats Sean Spidle Penn State freshman Marcus Blaze beat No. 24 Sean Spidle of Northwestern by major decision, 19-4, at 133 pounds. The Lions now lead the Wildcats 30-0 with three bouts to go.

By: Greg Pickel Luke Lilledahl beats Dedrick Navarro by technical fall Penn State goes five for five in the first half as Luke Lilledahl takes out Dedrick Navarro by technical fall, 20-5, in 7:00. The Lions lead Northwestern 26-0 and have already clinched the dual at halftime. There will be four matches after the break, as the Wildcats are forfeiting at 165 pounds.

By: Greg Pickel Cole Mirasola gets a first period technical fall Penn State heavyweight Cole Mirasola took out Northwestern’s Gabe Christenson by technical fall, 19-4, in the first period. He racked up six takedowns in a tidy 2:47 to end the match. Penn State leads Northwestern 21-0 after four bouts.

By: Greg Pickel Josh Barr gets the first fall of the day Josh Barr gets his fourth pin of the season as he decks Northwestern’s Alex Smith with a cradle at the 1:50 mark of the first period. Penn State now leads the Wildcats 16-0 after three matches.

By: Greg Pickel Rocco Welsh takes out JD Perez At 184 pounds, Rocco Welsh took out Northwestern’s JD Perez by technical fall, 22-7, in 5:30. The Nittany Lion racked up six takedowns en route to victory. Penn State leads the Wildcats 10-0 after two bouts.

By: Greg Pickel Penn State wins the opener Levi Haines decks Eddie Enright by technical fall, 19-4, in 6:48. The Nittany Lion rolled up six takedowns en route to victory. Penn State leads Northwestern 5-0 after 174 pounds.

By: Greg Pickel Northwestern is forfeiting 165 So Mitchell Mesenbrink will get a win without taking the mat.