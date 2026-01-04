Live updates: Penn State wrestling Day 2 results at the Southern Scuffle
Penn State wrestling is ready to roll for the final day of the 2026 Southern Scuffle. Six Nittany Lions are in the Sunday morning semifinals. The other seven Nittany Lions who traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., for the event were eliminated on Saturday.
Here are the semifinal matchups for each Nittany Lion:
149 pounds: Connor Pierce, PSU vs. Max Petersen of North Dakota State
157 pounds: Joe Sealey, Penn State vs. Kyrel Leavall of The Citadel
174 pounds: William Henckel, PSU vs. Aidan Wallace of Duke
184 pounds: Asher Cunningham, Penn State vs. Tomas Brooker, Appalachian State
197 pounds: Josh Barr, PSU vs. Branson John, Maryland
285 pounds: Lucas Cochran, Penn State vs. Michael Gasper of Little Rock
Braeden Davis is at the Bobby Kauffman Memorial Open today01/04/2026 08:14:38 AM
Braeden Davis is competing unattached this morning at the Bobby Kauffman Memorial Open at Edinboro. His first match of the day is a pin in 2:07 over Jaiden Sarabia of Kent State. The Nittany Lion was leading 13-2 at the time of the fall. It’s unclear if this indicates he is taking over for Aaron Nagao, who has been hurt since November and medically forfeited out of the Southern Scuffle after one match on Saturday. But, it is certainly notable.
Penn State wrestlers will not take the mat right away01/04/2026 08:08:29 AM
A round of consolation bracket action precedes today’s semifinals. They should start around 10 a.m. ET. We will update this post with an exact start time once it is available.
See Saturday’s full results below01/04/2026 08:07:57 AM
141 pounds:
Aaron Nagao
R1 – BYE
R2 – WIN by decision, 4-0, over Raymond Adams of Duke
R3 – LOSS by medical forfeit to Devon Harrison, North Dakota State
Consolation bracket – Medical forfeit; tournament ends 1-1
Cael Nasdeo
R1 – BYE
R2 -LOSS by decision, 5-1, to No. 1 CJ Composto, Penn
Consolation Round of 16 #1 – WIN by major decision, 15-1, over Noah Kochmano of Duke
Consolation Round of 16 #2 – LOSS via medical forfeit to Kyren Butler of Virginia
Nasdeo goes 1-2 and his tournament is over.
Kyison Garcia
R1 – LOSS by decision, 6-1, to Ramone Salazar, North Carolina
Consolation R1 – BYE
Consolation R2 – WIN by decision, 5-3, over Ryan Luna, Presbyterian
Consolation R16 #1 – LOSS by decision, 4-2, to Raymond Adams, Duke
Garcia goes 1-2 and his tournament is over.
149 pounds:
Connor Pierce
R1 – WIN by decision, 8-2, over Luca Felix, N.C. State
R2 – WIN by major decision, 14-3, over Cutter Sheets of Oklahoma State
R3 – WIN by decision, 14-10, over Carter McCallister
QF – WIN by decision, 5-2, over Anderson Heap, Davidson
SF – vs. Max Petersen of North Dakota State
157 pounds:
Joe Sealey
R1 – WIN by technical fall, 17-2, over Pablo Macias, Campbell in 6:13
R2 – WIN by technical fall, 17-2, over Wyatt Stout, Penn, in 5:37
R3 – WIN by decision, 4-3, over Tanner Peake, Davidson
QF – WIN by decision, 4-3, over Javion Jones, Little Rock
SF – vs. Kyrel Leavall of The Citadel
165 pounds:
Ty Watson
R1 – BYE
R2 – LOSS by decision, 9-6, to Austin Craft, American
Consi R32, #2 – WIN by fall over Pete Winterstein, North Carolina State, in 2:23
Consi R16 #1 – LOSS by major decision, 18-7, to Jack Conley of Michigan State
Watson goes 1-2 and his tournament is over.
174 pounds:
William Henckel
R1 – WIN by decision, 4-2, over Cooper Haase, Army
R2 – WIN by major decision, 11-2, over Josh Lange, Davidson
R3 – WIN by technical fall, 20-4, over Hudson Rodgers of Utah Valley in 6:35
QF – WIN by major decision, 10-2, over Liam Carlin of Penn
SF – vs. Aidan Wallace of Duke
Sean Degl
R1 – LOSS by major decision, 11-2, to Grant O’Dell, Bellamarine
Consolation R1 – BYE
Consolation R32 #2 – WIN by MFF over Dom Solis, Maryland
Consolation R16 #1 – Loss by decision, 5-4, to Hunter Hohman of Amrican
Degl goes 1-2 and his tournament is over.
184 pounds:
Asher Cunningham
R1 – BYE
R2 – WIN by fall over Griff Grammell, UVA, in 4:29
R3 – WIN by major decision, 11-0, over Landon Jones of Tennessee-Chattanooga
QF – WIN by major decision, 8-0, over Christian Hansen of Cornell
SF – vs. Tomas Brooker, Appalachian State
197 pounds:
Josh Barr
R1 – BYE
R2 – WIN by technical fall, 18-2, over Adam Ortega, Citadel in 4:10
R3 – WIN by fall over Kendrick Curtis of Tennessee-Chattanooga in 1:25
QF – WIN by technical fall, 20-5, over Payton Thomas of Navy in 2:46
SF – vs. Branson John, Maryland
Mason Ellis
R1 – BYE
R2 – WIN by major decision, 17-5 over Daniel Elyash, Davidson
R3 – LOSS by decision, 4-2, to Sonny Sasso, Virginia Tech
Consolation Round of 16 #2 – LOSS by decision, 4-2, to Martin Cosgrove of Penn
Ellis goes 1-2 and his tournament is over.
285 pounds:
Lucas Cochran
R1 – BYE
R2 – WIN by technical fall, 15-0, over George Hopkins, Presbyterian in 2:16
R3 – WIN by decision, 4-0, over Alex Semenenko of Brown
QF – WIN over by decision, 5-0, over Brady Colbert of Army
SF – vs. Michael Gasper of Little Rock
Dawson Bundy
R1 – BYE
R2 – LOSS by decision, 8-4, to Daulton Mayer, Bellamarine
Consolation R32 #2 – WIN by major decision, 9-0, over Everest Oullette, North Carolina State
Consolation R16 #1 – LOSS by major decision, 11-3, to Kaden Darwin of Little Rock
Bundy is 1-2 and his tournament is over.