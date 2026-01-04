Live updates: Penn State wrestling Day 2 results at the Southern Scuffle

See Saturday’s full results below

141 pounds:



Aaron Nagao

R1 – BYE

R2 – WIN by decision, 4-0, over Raymond Adams of Duke

R3 – LOSS by medical forfeit to Devon Harrison, North Dakota State

Consolation bracket – Medical forfeit; tournament ends 1-1



Cael Nasdeo

R1 – BYE

R2 -LOSS by decision, 5-1, to No. 1 CJ Composto, Penn

Consolation Round of 16 #1 – WIN by major decision, 15-1, over Noah Kochmano of Duke

Consolation Round of 16 #2 – LOSS via medical forfeit to Kyren Butler of Virginia

Nasdeo goes 1-2 and his tournament is over.



Kyison Garcia

R1 – LOSS by decision, 6-1, to Ramone Salazar, North Carolina

Consolation R1 – BYE

Consolation R2 – WIN by decision, 5-3, over Ryan Luna, Presbyterian

Consolation R16 #1 – LOSS by decision, 4-2, to Raymond Adams, Duke

Garcia goes 1-2 and his tournament is over.



149 pounds:



Connor Pierce

R1 – WIN by decision, 8-2, over Luca Felix, N.C. State

R2 – WIN by major decision, 14-3, over Cutter Sheets of Oklahoma State

R3 – WIN by decision, 14-10, over Carter McCallister

QF – WIN by decision, 5-2, over Anderson Heap, Davidson

SF – vs. Max Petersen of North Dakota State



157 pounds:



Joe Sealey

R1 – WIN by technical fall, 17-2, over Pablo Macias, Campbell in 6:13

R2 – WIN by technical fall, 17-2, over Wyatt Stout, Penn, in 5:37

R3 – WIN by decision, 4-3, over Tanner Peake, Davidson

QF – WIN by decision, 4-3, over Javion Jones, Little Rock

SF – vs. Kyrel Leavall of The Citadel



165 pounds:



Ty Watson

R1 – BYE

R2 – LOSS by decision, 9-6, to Austin Craft, American

Consi R32, #2 – WIN by fall over Pete Winterstein, North Carolina State, in 2:23

Consi R16 #1 – LOSS by major decision, 18-7, to Jack Conley of Michigan State

Watson goes 1-2 and his tournament is over.





174 pounds:



William Henckel

R1 – WIN by decision, 4-2, over Cooper Haase, Army

R2 – WIN by major decision, 11-2, over Josh Lange, Davidson

R3 – WIN by technical fall, 20-4, over Hudson Rodgers of Utah Valley in 6:35

QF – WIN by major decision, 10-2, over Liam Carlin of Penn

SF – vs. Aidan Wallace of Duke



Sean Degl



R1 – LOSS by major decision, 11-2, to Grant O’Dell, Bellamarine

Consolation R1 – BYE

Consolation R32 #2 – WIN by MFF over Dom Solis, Maryland

Consolation R16 #1 – Loss by decision, 5-4, to Hunter Hohman of Amrican

Degl goes 1-2 and his tournament is over.



184 pounds:



Asher Cunningham

R1 – BYE

R2 – WIN by fall over Griff Grammell, UVA, in 4:29

R3 – WIN by major decision, 11-0, over Landon Jones of Tennessee-Chattanooga

QF – WIN by major decision, 8-0, over Christian Hansen of Cornell

SF – vs. Tomas Brooker, Appalachian State



197 pounds:



Josh Barr

R1 – BYE

R2 – WIN by technical fall, 18-2, over Adam Ortega, Citadel in 4:10

R3 – WIN by fall over Kendrick Curtis of Tennessee-Chattanooga in 1:25

QF – WIN by technical fall, 20-5, over Payton Thomas of Navy in 2:46

SF – vs. Branson John, Maryland



Mason Ellis

R1 – BYE

R2 – WIN by major decision, 17-5 over Daniel Elyash, Davidson

R3 – LOSS by decision, 4-2, to Sonny Sasso, Virginia Tech

Consolation Round of 16 #2 – LOSS by decision, 4-2, to Martin Cosgrove of Penn

Ellis goes 1-2 and his tournament is over.



285 pounds:



Lucas Cochran

R1 – BYE

R2 – WIN by technical fall, 15-0, over George Hopkins, Presbyterian in 2:16

R3 – WIN by decision, 4-0, over Alex Semenenko of Brown

QF – WIN over by decision, 5-0, over Brady Colbert of Army

SF – vs. Michael Gasper of Little Rock



Dawson Bundy

R1 – BYE

R2 – LOSS by decision, 8-4, to Daulton Mayer, Bellamarine

Consolation R32 #2 – WIN by major decision, 9-0, over Everest Oullette, North Carolina State

Consolation R16 #1 – LOSS by major decision, 11-3, to Kaden Darwin of Little Rock

Bundy is 1-2 and his tournament is over.

