Live updates: Penn State wrestling NCAA Championships results, bracket updates, scores, more from session two

CLEVELAND — Penn State wrestling looks to advance all 10 wrestlers to Friday morning’s quarterfinal round during tonight’s second session of the 2026 NCAA Championships. The Nittany Lions went 10-0 this morning in the first round and enter tonight’s second round as the seeding favorite in eight of their 10 matches.

The action begins at 7 p.m. ET. Luke Lilledahl will lead things off for the Lions at 125 pounds. ESPN is televising the session. And BWI is covering it live right here and on The Wrestling Room forum. Below, you will find the latest bracket updates, bout results and scores, team race standings, and more in reverse chronological order.

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By: Greg Pickel Marcus Blaze is coming up shortly on mat three For his second round match with Gage Walker of Missouri.

By: Greg Pickel Luke Lilledahl Jett Strickenberger No. 1 Luke Lilledahl of Penn State beats No. 17 Jett Strickenberger of West Virginia by decision, 4-2.



After a scoreless first period that saw Lilledahl get in on a shot but not be able to finish it, Strickeneberger took down to start the second and escaped to a 1-0 lead. A short while later, Lilledahl came out on top of a scramble to take a 3-1 lead. Strickenberger escaped to make it 3-2 after two. Lilledahl chose down to start the third and quickly escaped to 4-2. There was no additional scoring, making that the final score.

By: Greg Pickel Mat assignments for session two Luke Lilledahl is up first in a 125-pound second-round match opposite No. 17 Jett Strickberger of West Virginia.