Live updates: Penn State wrestling NCAA Championships results, bracket updates, scores, more from session two
CLEVELAND — Penn State wrestling looks to advance all 10 wrestlers to Friday morning’s quarterfinal round during tonight’s second session of the 2026 NCAA Championships. The Nittany Lions went 10-0 this morning in the first round and enter tonight’s second round as the seeding favorite in eight of their 10 matches.
The action begins at 7 p.m. ET. Luke Lilledahl will lead things off for the Lions at 125 pounds. ESPN is televising the session. And BWI is covering it live right here and on The Wrestling Room forum. Below, you will find the latest bracket updates, bout results and scores, team race standings, and more in reverse chronological order.
Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information.
Marcus Blaze is coming up shortly on mat three03/19/2026 06:25:35 PM
For his second round match with Gage Walker of Missouri.
Luke Lilledahl Jett Strickenberger03/19/2026 06:05:49 PM
No. 1 Luke Lilledahl of Penn State beats No. 17 Jett Strickenberger of West Virginia by decision, 4-2.
After a scoreless first period that saw Lilledahl get in on a shot but not be able to finish it, Strickeneberger took down to start the second and escaped to a 1-0 lead. A short while later, Lilledahl came out on top of a scramble to take a 3-1 lead. Strickenberger escaped to make it 3-2 after two. Lilledahl chose down to start the third and quickly escaped to 4-2. There was no additional scoring, making that the final score.
Mat assignments for session two03/19/2026 05:47:47 PM
Luke Lilledahl is up first in a 125-pound second-round match opposite No. 17 Jett Strickberger of West Virginia.
Penn State is ready for round two03/19/2026 05:47:02 PM
Here’s the bout sheet for Penn State:
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 17 Jett Strickenberger, West Virginia
133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 19 Gage Walker of Missouri
141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No.3 Brock Hardy of Nebraska
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 16 Jacob Frost of Iowa State
157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. No. 17 Luke Mechler of Wisconsin
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 16 Paddy Gallagher of Ohio State
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 16 Nick Fine of Columbia
184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 16 Rylan Rogers of Lehigh
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 17 Dillon Bechtold of Bucknell
285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 8 Ben Kueter of Iowa