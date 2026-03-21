Live updates: Penn State wrestling results and more from the finals of the NCAA Championships; will the Lions make history?

CLEVELAND — Penn State wrestling looks to make more history tonight in the final session of the 2026 NCAA Championships. The Nittany Lions are already the team champs for the fifth straight year and can set a new points record depending on how the finals go. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team has wrestlers in six of the 10 championship matches. The action will start at 141 pounds and finish at 133 pounds. ESPN is televising it live, which starts at 6:30 p.m. ET. This is your home for live updates throughout the session. Below, you will find the latest results, bout scores, and more. And, review how the Lions’ other four starters did in the tournament here.

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By: Greg Pickel The first Penn State final is coming up No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 10 Aden Valencia of Stanford is coming up now on ESPN. Follow updates here by consistently refreshing your page.

By: Greg Pickel Vega beats Mendez in 141-pound final with big Hodge Trophy implications No. 1 Jesse Mendez and Sergio Vega of Oklahoma State are scoreless after one. Vega escapes to start the second for a 1-0 lead. And that’s the score after one. Mendez escaped in the third to tie it at one. And now the 141-pound final is headed to sudden victory. And it ends in an upset. Sergio Vega of Oklahoma State takes down No. 1 Mendez in sudden victory to win the 141-pound title.



Why does it matter to Penn State? Mendez is one of the wrestlers battling a couple of Nittany Lions for the Hodge Trophy.

By: Greg Pickel Penn State can make more history tonight Besides the team points record, which seems like a foregone conclusion, Penn State also has the opportunity to become the first team to ever have six national champions in a single tournament. Shayne Van Ness will lead things off for the Lions at 149 pounds opposite No. 10 Aden Valencia of Stanford.