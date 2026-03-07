Live updates: Penn State wrestling results, bout scores, and more from session one of the 2026 Big Ten Championships

Welcome to your home for live updates from session one of the 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships. Penn State will have all 10 starters in action to start the day. Two of them are competing in the opening round. The eight others have first round byes into the quarterfinals later today. Session one will start with the former bouts before moving into the latter. The Big Ten Network TV window runs from 10 a.m. ET – 2 p.m. ET.

Below, you will find the latest results, updates on who Penn State wrestlers will face in the quarterfinals, and eventually, bout scores for every Nittany Lion who takes the mat. We’ll also be sharing news of note that impacts head coach Cael Sanderson’s team as the tournament unfolds. Updates post in reverse chronological order, though mini recaps will post frequently so that you are always have the latest information. And, we invite you to join us to discuss the action with fellow fans inside BWI’s The Wrestling Room forum.

Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information.

By: Greg Pickel Duke will get Cannon Penn State freshman and two-seed PJ Duke will face tournament seed No. 7 but top-ranked nationally Ohio State wrestler Brandon Cannon in the 157-pound quarterfinals. The Buckeye, whose seed is so low due to missing time with an injury, won his opener 6-0 over Victor Voinovich of Iowa.

By: Greg Pickel There will be a bit of a break until Cole Mirasola at heavyweight Action is currently ongoing at 157 pounds. Expect Cole Mirasola to take the mat for his heavyweight first round match with Gabe Christenson of Northwestern sometime after 11:30 a.m.



Full results so far are below. Updates to come as Penn State quarterfinal matchups are set.

By: Greg Pickel Penn State updates after the Davis match While Braeden Davis was beating Dario Lemus, Iowa’s Ryder Block was taking out Illinois’ Michael Gioffre by decision, 4-1, in a 149-pound first round bout. The Hawkeye will be Shayne Van Ness’ quarterfinal opponent.



Match schedule and results so far:



125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

R1: No. 8 Dean Peterson, Iowa

QF:



133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU

R1: No. 9 Dylan Shawver, Rutgers

QF:



141 pounds: No. 6 Braeden Davis, Penn State

R1: Won by decision over No. 10 Dario Lemus of Maryland, 10-6

QF: Will face No. 3 Vance Vombaur of Northwestern



149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU

R1: BYE

QF:



157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU

R1: BYE

QF:



165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State

R1: BYE

QF:



174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs.

R1: BYE

QF:



184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State

R1: BYE

QF:



197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU





285 pounds: No. 4 Cole Mirasola, Penn State

R1: BYE

QF:

By: Greg Pickel Braeden Davis beats Dario Lemus Penn State junior Braeden Davis, the No. 6 seed at 141 pounds, beat No. 11 Dario Lemus of Maryland 6-4 with 3:05 in riding time. The Nittany Lion led 5-4 after two and rode out the Terp to advance to the quarterfinals. There, he will face No. 3 Vance Vombaur of Northwestern later today.

By: Greg Pickel Braeden Davis leads Dario Lemus 5-4 after two Braeden Davis has been in major danger twice in this match but leads it 5-4 after two on the strength of a takedown and reversal. Lemus tilted the Nittany Lion for four in the second. Davis beat Lemus by major decision in the dual meet earlier this year. The third period is underway.

By: Greg Pickel The 133-pound first round is in the books Aside from No. 9 Dylan Shawver taking out No. 8 Braxton Brown in tiebreaker, and No. 10 Blake Boarman beating No. 7 Sean Spidle 3-2, it chalked out. Shawver gets Marcus Blaze in the first round, of course.





Braeden Davis should be on the mat for his 141-pound match in just a few minutes.

By: Greg Pickel The 125-pound first round is over The only upset was No. 12 Nick Corday of MSU over No. 5 Ayden Smith of Rutgers by decision, 4-1. The bracket chalked out otherwise.

By: Greg Pickel Updated first opponents list for Penn State wrestlers Here it is through 133 pounds. Braeden Davis is up soon against Dario Lemus of Maryland on Mat 4.



125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa in the quarterfinals



133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 8 Braxton Brown of Maryland in the quarterfinals



141 pounds: No. 6 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 11 Dario Lemus of Maryland in the first round



149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. the winner of No. 9 Michael Gioffre of Illinois and No. 8 Ryder Block of Iowa in the quarterfinals



157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU vs. the winner of No. 10 Victor Voinovich of Iowa and No. 7 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State in the quarterfinals



165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs. the winner of No. 9 Tyler Lillard of Indiana and No. 8 Paddy Gallagher in the quarterfinal



174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs. the winner of No. 9 Colin Kelly of Illinois and No. 8 Broady Baumann of Purdue in the quarterfinals



184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State vs. the winner of No. 9 Sam Goin of Indiana and No. 8 Angelo Ferria of Iowa in the quarterfinals



197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU vs. the winner of No. 9 Ben Vanadia of Purdue and No. 8 Gabe Sollers of Indiana in the quarterfinals



285 pounds: No. 4 Cole Mirasola, Penn State vs. No. 13 Gabe Christenson of Northwestern in the first round

By: Greg Pickel Marcus Blaze will face Rutgers’ Dylan Shawver in the quarterfinals No. 9 Dylan Shawvers of Rutgers beat No. 8 Braxton Brown of Maryland in tiebreaker two with 11 seconds in riding time. He will be the opponent for No. 1 Marcus Blaze of Penn State in the quarterfinals. Blaze beat Shawver by major decision earlier this season.

By: Greg Pickel Luke Lilldahl will face Iowa’s Dean Peterson in the quarterfinals Penn State sophomore and No. 1 seed Luke Lilledahl will face No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa in one 125-pound quarterfinal later this morning. Peterson beat Michigan’s Diego Sotelo by decision, 6-2, in the first round. Lilledahl beat Peterson 11-5 earlier this year.

By: Greg Pickel Luke Lilledahl will learn his quarterfinal opponent early The first match of the morning on mat one features No. 9 Diego Sotelo of Michigan and No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa. Whoever wins gets Penn State 125-pound sophomore Luke Lilledahl in the quarterfinals. The Nittany Lion beat both this year. He tech’d Sotelo. And, he beat Peterson by decision.

The number listed before each wrestler is his seed for the Big Ten tournament, not his national ranking. CLICK HERE to see the complete brackets.



