Live updates: Penn State wrestling results, bout scores, bracket updates from session one of the 2026 NCAA Championships
CLEVELAND — Penn State wrestling is ready to roll for the opening session of the 2026 NCAA Championships. The national tournament kicks off here inside of Rocket Arena at Noon ET. Ten Nittany Lions will compete in round one, which runs until 3:30 p.m. ET. ESPN2. Seven members of head coach Cael Sanderson’s team are No. 1 seeds. That means they must wait for pigtail matches to be complete before learning their first opponent.
This is your home for live updates from session one. Below, you will find the latest bout results, bracket updates, and more in reverse chronological order. You can also discuss the session with fellow Nittany Lion fans inside The Wrestling Room forum.
Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information.
The tournament starts in 20 minutes03/19/2026 10:39:06 AM
Warmups are currently underway and fans are filing in.
First round matchups for each Penn State wrestler03/19/2026 10:38:37 AM
Here’s the rundown as we wait for the action to start:
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Jace Schafer of Bloomsburg and No. 32 Mack Mauger of Missouri
133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 30 Gabe Whisenhunt of Oregon State
141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 19 Haiden Drury, Utah Valley
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. the winner of the pigtail match between Mo. 33 Austin McBurney of Brown and No. 32 Clayton Jones of Michigan State
157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Yannis Charles of Morgan State and No. 32 Jeb Prechtel of Bellarmine
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Ryan Vigil of VMI vs. No. 32 Cody Walsh of Drexel
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine vs. No 32 Luke Condon of Wisconsin
184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Sam Goin of Indiana vs. No. 32 Caleb Uhlenhopp of Utah Valley
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Karson Tompkins of Air Force vs. No. 32 Blake Schaffer of Kent State
285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 24 Connor Barket of Duke