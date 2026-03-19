Live updates: Penn State wrestling results, bout scores, bracket updates from session one of the 2026 NCAA Championships

CLEVELAND — Penn State wrestling is ready to roll for the opening session of the 2026 NCAA Championships. The national tournament kicks off here inside of Rocket Arena at Noon ET. Ten Nittany Lions will compete in round one, which runs until 3:30 p.m. ET. ESPN2. Seven members of head coach Cael Sanderson’s team are No. 1 seeds. That means they must wait for pigtail matches to be complete before learning their first opponent.

This is your home for live updates from session one. Below, you will find the latest bout results, bracket updates, and more in reverse chronological order. You can also discuss the session with fellow Nittany Lion fans inside The Wrestling Room forum.

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By: Greg Pickel The tournament starts in 20 minutes Warmups are currently underway and fans are filing in.