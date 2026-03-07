Live updates: Penn State wrestling results, bout scores, more from the Big Ten Championships semifinal round

Nine Penn State wrestlers are taking the mat at the Bryce Jordan Center tonight, looking to punch their ticket to the finals of the 2026 Big Ten Championships. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s side, which leads the team race entering the evening, has a semifinalist in every weight class but one. Junior Braeden Davis is in the consolation bracket at 141 pounds.

The Nittany Lions still alive in the championship bracket include Luke Lilledahl (125 pounds), Marcus Blaze (133), Shayne Van Ness (149), PJ Duke (157), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Levi Haines (174), Rocco Welsh (184), Josh Barr (197), and Connor Mirasola (285). Lilledahl will be on the mat first, and Mirasola last.

You can read a full session one recap by clicking here. Below, you will find updates as session two unfolds, including bout scores, match results, notes, and more as Penn State continues its quest for a fourth straight conference crown.

Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information.

By: Greg Pickel Penn State semifinal results so far 125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State md. No. 4 Jacob Moran, Indiana, 11-3



133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU d. No. 5 Drake Ayala, Iowa, 4-1 (SV)



149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU d. No. 4 Lachlan McNeil, Michigan, 11-10



First matches for each Nittany Lion on Sunday (championship finals unless otherwise noted)



125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 6 Jore Volk, Minnesota



133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State



141 pounds: No. 6 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 8 Billy DeKraker of Northwestern (seventh place match)



149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 2 Ethan Styles, Ohio State

By: Greg Pickel Shayne Van Ness comes back to beat Lachlan McNeil No. 1 Shayne Van Ness trailed 6-1 after one and 7-5 after two but scored two takedowns in the third period to beat No. 4 Lachlan McNeil of Michigan by decision, 11-10, in one 149-pound semifinal. The Penn State wrestler is onto his first finals at the college level.

By: Greg Pickel Braeden Davis has his seventh-place match opponent Penn State junior Braeden Davis will face Northwestern’s Billy DeKraker in Sunday’s seventh place match. The winner gets an auto bid to nationals. The Nittany Lion beat the Wildcat 9-0 in January.

By: Greg Pickel Penn State updates through 133 Penn State has two finalists in as many weight classes during the semifinal round. The Lions are also back atop the team race with 101.5m to Ohio State’s 96.5. Nebraska is third with 77.



Results:



125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State md. No. 4 Jacob Moran, Indiana, 11-3



133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU d. No. 5 Drake Ayala, Iowa, 4-1 (SV)



Finals matchups for those two:



125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 6 Jore Volk, Minnesota



133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State

By: Greg Pickel Blaze beats Ayala Marcus Blaze shot in on Drake Ayala’s left leg with about a minute left and finished the shot almost as fast to beat the Hawkeye 4-1 in sudden victory at 133 pounds. Blaze will have a rematch with No. 2 Ben Davino of Ohio State in tomorrow’s finals.

By: Greg Pickel Marcus Blaze and Drake Ayala are headed to sudden victory Tied 1-1. Two minutes up for sudden victory.

By: Greg Pickel Luke Lilledahl is heading to the 125-pound Big Ten finals Luke Lilledahl scored three takedowns en route to a 11-3 major decision over No. 4 Jacob Moran of Indiana in one 125-pound semifinal. The Penn State sophomore will face No. 6 Jore Volk in the finals, who upset No. 2 Nic Bouzakis of Ohio State.

By: Greg Pickel Initial semifinal mat assignments Mat assignments:





Lilledahl – Up on 2





Blaze – On deck on 2



Semifinal matches:



Here’s who each Nittany Lion has in the semifinals:



125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 4 Jacob Moran, Indiana



133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 5 Drake Ayala, Iowa



149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 4 Lachlan McNeil, Michigan



157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU vs. No. 3 Kannon Webster, Illinois



165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs. No. 5 Andrew Sparks, Minnesota



174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs. No. 4 Carson Kharchla, Ohio State



184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State vs. No. 4 Brock Mantanona, Michigan



197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU vs. No. 5 Luke Geog, Ohio State



285 pounds: No. 4 Cole Mirasola, Penn State vs. No. 1 Taye Ghadiali, Michigan

By: Greg Pickel Braeden Davis loses Braeden Davis loses to Rutgers’ Joey Oliveri 4-2 in the consolation semis. He will need a seventh place bout tomorrow to get an auto bid to nationals.

