Live updates: Penn State wrestling results, bout scores, more from the semifinal round of the 2026 NCAA Championships

CLEVELAND — The semifinal round of the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships is tonight at the Rocket Arena. Penn State has eight semifinalists, and they are one of only three teams to ever have that many (Iowa’s done it twice, most recently in 1991). Luke Lilledahl will lead things off for head coach Cael Sanderson’s side in one of two semis at 125 pounds. The Nittany Lions ever the final session with 105.5 team points. That gives them a massive lead in the team race as they push to win their fourth consecutive team title and 13th in the last 15 years.

Besides setting the finals, it will also set the rest of the All-American board for the tournament. Each Penn State wrestler has already claimed that honor. One must finish in the top eight to do so, and by being in the semis, they can finish no lower than sixth.

This is your home for live updates from the semifinal round. Below, you will find results from both semifinals, scores for Penn State wrestlers, and who they will face first on Saturday, be it in the medal round or the finals.

Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information.

By: Greg Pickel Luke Lilledahl is up first The No. 1 Nittany Lion will face No. 5 Troy Spratley in one 125-pound semifinal on mat 3. No. 3 Marcus Blaze’s 133-pound semifinal opposite No. 2 Ben Davino of Ohio State will then follow it on mat 4.