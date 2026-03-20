Live updates: Penn State wrestling results, bout scores, more from the semifinal round of the 2026 NCAA Championships
CLEVELAND — The semifinal round of the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships is tonight at the Rocket Arena. Penn State has eight semifinalists, and they are one of only three teams to ever have that many (Iowa’s done it twice, most recently in 1991). Luke Lilledahl will lead things off for head coach Cael Sanderson’s side in one of two semis at 125 pounds. The Nittany Lions ever the final session with 105.5 team points. That gives them a massive lead in the team race as they push to win their fourth consecutive team title and 13th in the last 15 years.
Besides setting the finals, it will also set the rest of the All-American board for the tournament. Each Penn State wrestler has already claimed that honor. One must finish in the top eight to do so, and by being in the semis, they can finish no lower than sixth.
This is your home for live updates from the semifinal round. Below, you will find results from both semifinals, scores for Penn State wrestlers, and who they will face first on Saturday, be it in the medal round or the finals.
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Luke Lilledahl is up first03/20/2026 06:28:43 PM
The No. 1 Nittany Lion will face No. 5 Troy Spratley in one 125-pound semifinal on mat 3. No. 3 Marcus Blaze’s 133-pound semifinal opposite No. 2 Ben Davino of Ohio State will then follow it on mat 4.
Here’s the lineup for the semifinals03/20/2026 06:27:29 PM
125 pounds:
No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 5 Troy Spratley of Oklahoma State
No. 14 Jacob Moran of Iowa vs. No. 10 Marc-Anthony McGowan of Princeton
133 pounds:
No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 2 Ben Davino of Ohio State
No. 4 Aaron Seidel of Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Jax Forrest of Oklahoma State
141 pounds:
No. 5 Luke Stanich of Lehigh vs. No. 1 Jesse Mendez of Ohio State
No. 3 Brock Hardy of Nebraska vs. No. 2 Sergio Vega of Oklahoma State
149 pounds:
No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 20 Chance Lamer of Nebraska vs.
No. 11 Lachlan McNeil of Michigan vs. No. 10 Adam Valencia of Stanford
157 pounds:
No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. No. 5 Landon Robideau of Oklahoma State
No. 11 Ty Watters of West Virginia vs. No. 2 Antrell Taylor of Nebraska
165 pounds:
No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 12 Cesar Alvan, Cornell
No. 3 Mikey Caliendo of Iowa vs. No. 2 Joey Blaze of Purdue
174 pounds:
No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 5 Patrick Kennedy of Iowa
No. 7 Cam Steed of Missouri vs. No. 3 Christopher Minto of Nebraska
184 pounds:
No. 5 Brock Mantanona of Michigan No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU
No. 7 AJ Ferrari of Iowa vs. No. 3 Max McEnelly of Minnesota
197 pounds:
No. 5 Joey Novak of Wyoming vs. No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State
No. 7 Cody Merrill of Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Stepehen Little of Little Rock
285 pounds:
No. 4 AJ Ferrari of Nebraska s. No. 1 Yonger Bastida of Iowa State
No. 3 Taye Ghadiali of Michigan vs. No. 2 Isaac Trumble of North Carolina State