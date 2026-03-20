Live updates: Penn State wrestling results, bracket updates, more from the quarterfinal session of the 2026 NCAA Championships
CLEVELAND — Penn State wrestlers look to take another step toward either a national title, All-American honors, or both during session three of the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Eight Nittany Lions are in the quarterfinals, which start at Noon ET Friday. A win moves a wrestler onto tonight’s semifinals, which guarantees a top-eight finish. A loss drops a starter into the consolation bracket, which would require more heavy lifting to hit the podium. As for the two Nittany Lions in the consolation bracket, they must win two matches in session three, and then their first one tonight, to hit the podium.
BWI is providing live updates of the quarterfinal round and continuous coverage of the national tournament as the action unfolds. You will find the latest scores, bout results, bracket updates, and more in reverse chronological order below. And, you can discuss the session with fellow fans on The Wrestling Room forum by clicking here.
Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information.
Initial mat assignments03/20/2026 10:34:31 AM
Luke Lilledahl will lead things off for Penn State in a 125-pound quarterfinal, and a few other Nittany Lions already have mat assignments, too. See the list below:
Up first on mat 3: Luke Lilledahl vs. Dean Peterson, Iowa
Up fourth on mat 3: Shayne Van Ness vs. Casey Swiderski, Oklahoma State
Up fifth on mat 3: PJ Duke vs. Brandon Cannon, Ohio State
On deck mat five: Marcus Blaze vs. Drake Ayala, Iowa
First matchup for each Penn State wrestler03/20/2026 10:34:04 AM
See it here:
All matches are championship quarterfinals unless otherwise noted:
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa
133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 6 Drake Ayala, Iowa
141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 29 Jordan Titus of West Virginia (consolation bracket round two)
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 8 Casey Swiderski of Oklahoma State
157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. No. 8 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 9 Bryce Hepner of North Carolina
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 9 Beau Mantanona, Michigan
184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 8 Silas Allred of Nebraska
197 pounds: No. 1 JoshBarr, Penn State vs. No. 9 Angelo Posada, Stanford
285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 23 Stephan Monchery, Appalachian State (consolation bracket round two)