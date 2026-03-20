Live updates: Penn State wrestling results, bracket updates, more from the quarterfinal session of the 2026 NCAA Championships

CLEVELAND — Penn State wrestlers look to take another step toward either a national title, All-American honors, or both during session three of the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Eight Nittany Lions are in the quarterfinals, which start at Noon ET Friday. A win moves a wrestler onto tonight’s semifinals, which guarantees a top-eight finish. A loss drops a starter into the consolation bracket, which would require more heavy lifting to hit the podium. As for the two Nittany Lions in the consolation bracket, they must win two matches in session three, and then their first one tonight, to hit the podium.

BWI is providing live updates of the quarterfinal round and continuous coverage of the national tournament as the action unfolds. You will find the latest scores, bout results, bracket updates, and more in reverse chronological order below. And, you can discuss the session with fellow fans on The Wrestling Room forum by clicking here.

Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information.

By: Greg Pickel Initial mat assignments Luke Lilledahl will lead things off for Penn State in a 125-pound quarterfinal, and a few other Nittany Lions already have mat assignments, too. See the list below:



Up first on mat 3: Luke Lilledahl vs. Dean Peterson, Iowa



Up fourth on mat 3: Shayne Van Ness vs. Casey Swiderski, Oklahoma State



Up fifth on mat 3: PJ Duke vs. Brandon Cannon, Ohio State



On deck mat five: Marcus Blaze vs. Drake Ayala, Iowa