Live updates: Penn State wrestling results from Day 1 of the US Open
Penn State wrestlers past and present are at the US Open this weekend, vying for a spot at Final X. This is your home for live updates throughout Day 1. Friday’s first session includes preliminary round bouts before the quarterfinals. It runs until 5:30 p.m. ET. Then, at 7 p.m. ET, the semifinal round begins.
The Nittany Lions are represented in the senior men’s freestyle division by 13 current members of the team. Below, we’ll be tracking their progress in addition to how some former members of the program are doing in Las Vegas. You can also find mat assignments for Penn State wrestlers and discuss the action with fellow fans on The Wrestling Room forum by clicking here!
Cole Mirasola, Greg Kerkvliet win their openers04/24/2026 02:48:42 PM
Mirasola beat former N.C. State NCAA qualifier Tyrie Houghton by decision, 7-2, to open his time in the 125-pound bracket. Kerkvliet beat Evan Hansen by technical fall, 10-0, in 1:11.
Luke Lilledal and Marcus Blaze will shortly kick off their time at the US Open.
3:30 p.m. ET update04/24/2026 02:29:45 PM
The latest results as session one marches along out in Vegas, where some Penn State connections have yet to even take the mat:
57 kilograms/125.6 pounds
No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Natan Cantu of Colorado Mesa Wrestling
61 kilograms/134.4 pounds
No. 3 Marcus Blaze, Penn State sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: vs. vs. Quade Smith, Empire Wrestling
65 kilograms/143.3 pounds
No. 12 Nate Desmond, Nittany Lion redshirt freshman
R1: BYE
R2: Winner by technical fall over Ruben Caledron, 10-0 (1:46)
R3: vs. Beau Bartlett, NYCRTC
Kysion Garcia, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: Lost by technical fall to David Evans of Utah Valley RTC, 10-0, in 5:02
No. 7 Beau Bartlett, former Nittany Lion
R1: BYE
R2: Winner by fall over Nicc Wells of Ohio in :14
R3: vs. Nate Desmond, Penn State
70 kilograms/154.3 pounds
No. 3 Tyler Kasak, Penn State redshirt junior
R1: BYE
R2: Winner by technical fall over Cody Welker, 12-2 (1:20)
R3: vs. Jaivon Jones, Arkansas RTC
Connor Pierce, Nittany Lion redshirt senior
R1: Win by technical fall over Jose Farias, 10-0, :31
R2: Won by technical fall over Nikolas Slatoff, 11-0 (2:26)
R3: vs. Ian Parker, PWC
74 kilogams/163.1 pounds
No. 13 Joe Sealey, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: Won by technical fall over Breck Williams, 10-0 (2:48)
R2: Won by decision over Drayden Morton, 10-3
R3: vs. James Green, Nebraska RTC
No. 7 Terrell Barraclough, former Nittany Lion
R1: Won by fall over Cody Ueberroth, 2:07
R2: Won by technical fall over Hunter Shaut in 3:47
R3: vs. Nicco Ruiz, Southwest Wrestling Club
79 kilograms/174.1 pounds
No. 8 William Henkcel, Penn State redshirt freshman
R1: BYE
R2: Won by technical fall over Justin Grant, 15-3 (1:02)
R3: vs. Brandon Murray, Cyclone RTC
No. 7 Bernie Truax, former Penn State wrestler
R1: BYE
R2: Won by technical fall over Jaison White, 10-0 (:25)
R3: vs. Will Miller, Boone RTC
86 kilograms/189.5 pounds
No. 1 Kyle Dake, NLWC member
R1: BYE
R2: Won by fall over Jackson Sapp, :33
R3: Joshua Cordio, Air Force RTC
No. 3 Rocco Welsh, PSU redshirt junior
R1: BYE
R2: Won by technical fall over Daryus Webb, 12-1 (1:52)
R3: vs. Dylan Newsome, Cavalier Wrestling Club
92 kilograms/202.8 pounds
No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. winner of Robert Bates vs. Joshua Darwin
97 kilograms/213.8 pounds
No. 6 Connor Mirasola, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: vs. William Fulgentes
125 kilograms/275.5 pounds
Cole Mirasola, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: vs. Tyrie Houghton, Wolfpack RTC
No. 3 Daniel “Greg” Kerkvliet, former Penn State wrestler
R1: vs. Evan Hansen
Rocco Welsh starts his tournament with a win04/24/2026 02:24:42 PM
Penn State junior Rocco Welsh beats Daryus Webb by technical fall, 12-1, in 1:52 to move onto the next round.
William Henckel wins his opener04/24/2026 02:15:39 PM
Presumptive 2026-2027 Penn State wrestler 174-pound starter and redshirt freshman Willia Henckel beats Justin Grant by tech fall 15-3 in 1:02 in his opener at 79 kilograms.
Results as of 3:13 p.m. ET04/24/2026 02:13:16 PM
Outside of Kysion Garcia losing to former Nittany Lion David Evans, the present Penn State past contingent is perfect so far.
57 kilograms/125.6 pounds
No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Natan Cantu of Colorado Mesa Wrestling
61 kilograms/134.4 pounds
No. 3 Marcus Blaze, Penn State sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: vs. vs. Quade Smith, Empire Wrestling
65 kilograms/143.3 pounds
No. 12 Nate Desmond, Nittany Lion redshirt freshman
R1: BYE
R2: Winner by technical fall over Ruben Caledron, 10-0 (1:46)
R3: vs. Beau Bartlett, NYCRTC
Kysion Garcia, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: Lost by technical fall to David Evans of Utah Valley RTC, 10-0, in 5:02
No. 7 Beau Bartlett, former Nittany Lion
R1: BYE
R2: Winner by fall over Nicc Wells of Ohio in :14
R3: vs. Nate Desmond, Penn State
70 kilograms/154.3 pounds
No. 3 Tyler Kasak, Penn State redshirt junior
R1: BYE
R2: Winner by technical fall over Cody Welker, 12-2 (1:20)
R3: vs. Jaivon Jones, Arkansas RTC
Connor Pierce, Nittany Lion redshirt senior
R1: Win by technical fall over Jose Farias, 10-0, :31
R2: Won by technical fall over Nikolas Slatoff, 11-0 (2:26)
R3: vs. Ian Parker, PWC
74 kilogams/163.1 pounds
No. 13 Joe Sealey, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: Won by technical fall over Breck Williams, 10-0 (2:48)
R2: Won by decision over Drayden Morton, 10-3
R3: vs. James Green, Nebraska RTC
No. 7 Terrell Barraclough, former Nittany Lion
R1: Won by fall over Cody Ueberroth, 2:07
R2: Won by technical fall over Hunter Shaut in 3:47
R3: vs. Nicco Ruiz, Southwest Wrestling Club
79 kilograms/174.1 pounds
No. 8 Will Henkcel, Penn State redshirt freshman
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Justin Grant
No. 7 Bernie Truax, former Penn State wrestler
R1: BYE
R2: Won by technical fall over Jaison White, 10-0 (:25)
R3: vs. Will Miller, Boone RTC
86 kilograms/189.5 pounds
No. 1 Kyle Dake, NLWC member
R1: BYE
R2: Won by fall over Jackson Sapp, :33
No. 3 Rocco Welsh, PSU redshirt junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Daryus Webb
92 kilograms/202.8 pounds
No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. winner of Robert Bates vs. Joshua Darwin
97 kilograms/213.8 pounds
No. 6 Connor Mirasola, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: vs. William Fulgentes
125 kilograms/275.5 pounds
Cole Mirasola, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: vs. Tyrie Houghton, Wolfpack RTC
No. 3 Daniel “Greg” Kerkvliet, former Penn State wrestler
R1: vs. Evan Hansen
Joe Sealey is through to round three04/24/2026 02:06:38 PM
Penn State wrestler Joe Sealey won his second-round match against Drayden Morton of WCRT by decision, 10-3, to move onto round three.
Results through 2:30 p.m. ET04/24/2026 01:27:32 PM
Penn State past and present wrestlers, plus members of the NLWC, are off to a fast start in Las Vegas. Tech falls have mostly been the name of the game. Joe Sealey picked one up in his opener, and so did Nate Desmond and Tyler Kasak. Full results as of 2:30 p.m. are below.
57 kilograms/125.6 pounds
No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Natan Cantu of Colorado Mesa Wrestling
61 kilograms/134.4 pounds
No. 3 Marcus Blaze, Penn State sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: vs. vs. Quade Smith, Empire Wrestling
65 kilograms/143.3 pounds
No. 12 Nate Desmond, Nittany Lion redshirt freshman
R1: BYE
R2: Winner by technical fall over Ruben Caledron, 10-0 (1:46)
R3: vs. Beau Bartlett, NYCRTC
Kysion Garcia, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: Lost by technical fall to David Evans of Utah Valley RTC, 10-0, in 5:02
No. 7 Beau Bartlett, former Nittany Lion
R1: BYE
R2: Winner by fall over Nicc Wells of Ohio in :14 Nicc Wells
R3: vs. Nate Desmond, Penn State
70 kilograms/154.3 pounds
No. 3 Tyler Kasak, Penn State redshirt junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Winner of Daniel Argueta vs. Gustavo Chavez
Connor Pierce, Nittany Lion redshirt senior
R1: Win by technical fall over Jose Farias, 10-0, :31
R2: Won by technical fall over Nikolas Slatoff, 11-0 (2:26)
74 kilogams/163.1 pounds
No. 13 Joe Sealey, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: Won by technical fall over Breck Williams, 10-0 (2:48)
R2: vs. Drayden Morton
No. 7 Terrell Barraclough, former Nittany Lion
R1: Won by fall over Cody Ueberroth, 2:07
R2: vs. Hunter Shaut
79 kilograms/174.1 pounds
No. 8 Will Henckel, Penn State redshirt freshman
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Justin Grant
No. 7 Bernie Truax, former Penn State wrestler
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Jaison White
86 kilograms/189.5 pounds
No. 1 Kyle Dake, NLWC member
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Jackson Sapp
No. 3 Rocco Welsh, PSU redshirt junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Daryus Webb
92 kilograms/202.8 pounds
No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. winner of Robert Bates vs. Joshua Darwin
97 kilograms/213.8 pounds
No. 6 Connor Mirasola, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: vs. William Fulgentes
125 kilograms/275.5 pounds
Cole Mirasola, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: vs. Tyrie Houghton, Wolfpack RTC
No. 3 Daniel “Greg” Kerkvliet, former Penn State wrestler
R1: vs. Evan Hansen
First match for each Penn State connection04/24/2026 01:24:10 PM
Many Penn State/NLWC wrestlers had first round byes. But, as you’ll see below, not everyone did.
The eligibility we list is for the 2026-2026 season.
57 kilograms/125.6 pounds
No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Winner of Natan Cantu vs. Anthony Alanis
61 kilograms/134.4 pounds
No. 3 Marcus Blaze, Penn State sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Winner of Tyshawn White vs. Quade Smith
65 kilograms/143.3 pounds
No. 12 Nate Desmond, Nittany Lion redshirt freshman
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Winner of Murphy Farris vs. Ruben Caledron
Kysion Garcia, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: vs. David Ecans, Utah Valley RTC
No. 7 Beau Bartlett, former Nittany Lion
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Winner of Nicc Wells vs. Shyheim Brown
70 kilograms/154.3 pounds
No. 3 Tyler Kasak, Penn State redshirt junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Winner of Daniel Argueta vs. Gustavo Chavez
Connor Pierce, Nittany Lion redshirt senior
R1: vs. Noah Elliot
74 kilogams/163.1 pounds
No. 13 Joe Sealey, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: vs. Breck Williams
No. 7 Terrell Barraclough, former Nittany Lion
R1: vs. Cody Ueberroth
79 kilograms/174.1 pounds
No. 8 Will Henckel, Penn State redshirt freshman
R1: BYE
R2: vs. winner of Rene Hernandez vs. Justin Grant
No. 7 Bernie Truax, former Penn State wrestler
R1: BYE
R2: vs. winner of Jaison White vs. Efren Mozqueda
86 kilograms/189.5 pounds
No. 1 Kyle Dake, NLWC member
R1: BYE
R2: vs. winner of Jackson Sapp vs. Carter Paulson
No. 3 Rocco Welsh, PSU redshirt junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. winner of Joseph DeMatteo vs. Daryus Webb
92 kilograms/202.8 pounds
No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. winner of Robert Bates vs. Joshua Darwin
97 kilograms/213.8 pounds
No. 6 Connor Mirasola, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: vs. William Fulgentes
125 kilograms/275.5 pounds
Cole Mirasola, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: vs. Tyrie Houghton, Wolfpack RTC
No. 3 Daniel “Greg” Kerkvliet, former Penn State wrestler
R1: vs. Evan Hansen