Live updates: Penn State wrestling results from Day 1 of the US Open

3:30 p.m. ET update

The latest results as session one marches along out in Vegas, where some Penn State connections have yet to even take the mat:



57 kilograms/125.6 pounds



No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State junior

R1: BYE

R2: vs. Natan Cantu of Colorado Mesa Wrestling



61 kilograms/134.4 pounds



No. 3 Marcus Blaze, Penn State sophomore

R1: BYE

R2: vs. vs. Quade Smith, Empire Wrestling



65 kilograms/143.3 pounds



No. 12 Nate Desmond, Nittany Lion redshirt freshman

R1: BYE

R2: Winner by technical fall over Ruben Caledron, 10-0 (1:46)

R3: vs. Beau Bartlett, NYCRTC



Kysion Garcia, PSU redshirt sophomore

R1: BYE

R2: Lost by technical fall to David Evans of Utah Valley RTC, 10-0, in 5:02



No. 7 Beau Bartlett, former Nittany Lion

R1: BYE

R2: Winner by fall over Nicc Wells of Ohio in :14

R3: vs. Nate Desmond, Penn State



70 kilograms/154.3 pounds



No. 3 Tyler Kasak, Penn State redshirt junior

R1: BYE

R2: Winner by technical fall over Cody Welker, 12-2 (1:20)

R3: vs. Jaivon Jones, Arkansas RTC



Connor Pierce, Nittany Lion redshirt senior

R1: Win by technical fall over Jose Farias, 10-0, :31

R2: Won by technical fall over Nikolas Slatoff, 11-0 (2:26)

R3: vs. Ian Parker, PWC



74 kilogams/163.1 pounds



No. 13 Joe Sealey, PSU redshirt sophomore

R1: Won by technical fall over Breck Williams, 10-0 (2:48)

R2: Won by decision over Drayden Morton, 10-3

R3: vs. James Green, Nebraska RTC



No. 7 Terrell Barraclough, former Nittany Lion



R1: Won by fall over Cody Ueberroth, 2:07

R2: Won by technical fall over Hunter Shaut in 3:47

R3: vs. Nicco Ruiz, Southwest Wrestling Club



79 kilograms/174.1 pounds



No. 8 William Henkcel, Penn State redshirt freshman

R1: BYE

R2: Won by technical fall over Justin Grant, 15-3 (1:02)

R3: vs. Brandon Murray, Cyclone RTC



No. 7 Bernie Truax, former Penn State wrestler

R1: BYE

R2: Won by technical fall over Jaison White, 10-0 (:25)

R3: vs. Will Miller, Boone RTC



86 kilograms/189.5 pounds



No. 1 Kyle Dake, NLWC member

R1: BYE

R2: Won by fall over Jackson Sapp, :33

R3: Joshua Cordio, Air Force RTC



No. 3 Rocco Welsh, PSU redshirt junior

R1: BYE

R2: Won by technical fall over Daryus Webb, 12-1 (1:52)

R3: vs. Dylan Newsome, Cavalier Wrestling Club



92 kilograms/202.8 pounds

No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State junior

R1: BYE

R2: vs. winner of Robert Bates vs. Joshua Darwin



97 kilograms/213.8 pounds

No. 6 Connor Mirasola, PSU redshirt sophomore

R1: BYE

R2: vs. William Fulgentes



125 kilograms/275.5 pounds

Cole Mirasola, PSU redshirt sophomore

R1: vs. Tyrie Houghton, Wolfpack RTC



No. 3 Daniel “Greg” Kerkvliet, former Penn State wrestler

R1: vs. Evan Hansen